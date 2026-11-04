Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Patrick4Freedom's avatar
Patrick4Freedom
14h

You can't fix stupid, unfortunately. The rich elitists will do what they have always done - invent insane transfers of $$ back to themselves via taxes, inflation, etc.

Oh, the rich don't pay their fair share of taxes, you say? Correct - they don't. They work with their government allies to increase taxes and get the Middle Class (who can't afford a staff of lawyers & accountants to defend themselves) to pay them.

I hate it, but it's the system the Far Left and RINOs have created and we vote it in. True Evil Genius.

We are beyond screwed. The dark days of COVID and the 2020 steal will look like a cake walk... and soon.

Find your tribe. You have nothing else.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
12h

We Americans are not really represented by either party. It is well past time for a legitimate third party, that rejects dual citizens as candidates. This third party must also be funded solely on small donations from US citizens, not corporate lobbyists or tech bros. We the People…

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