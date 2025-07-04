Since we lost our beloved golden retriever, Peach, nearly three months ago, we’ve been on a mission to socialize our little dog, Puff. Let’s say it’s been a journey, sometimes a triumph, sometimes a comedy of errors.

But today was the big test: the local Fourth of July parade. Crowds, chaos, strange dogs, and even stranger humans. We figured Puff was finally ready to strut her stuff through the throngs of red, white, and blue.

And then… I did something I swore I’d never do. Honestly, my younger, more rugged self would have rolled my eyes so hard I’d have seen my own brains.

We bought a doggy stroller.

Well, I didn’t.

But my partner did.

Yes, you read that right. A stroller. For a dog. Times have changed…..

As I quipped in a video clip (which you really have to see to believe—WAIT FOR THE END), it’s a long way from mushing dog sleds around the wilds of Alaska…..

….to pushing a pampered pup through the streets of our local Fourth of July parade. But here we are, rolling with the times—literally.

Happy Fourth, everyone. May your parades be lively, your dogs be socialized, and your dignity remain (mostly) intact.

