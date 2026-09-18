Well, well, well.
For those of you who have been following my deep dive into automated license plate readers and the enormous amount of information these systems are capable of collecting and sharing, this just got interesting.
Next Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee is holding a hearing titled:
“Always Watching: Flock’s Nationwide AI Surveillance Network.”
And this morning, news broke that Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley, along with executives from Axon, Motorola Solutions and Verkada, have been invited to testify.
Click the image below for the video:
This comes one day after Senators Adam Schiff and Ron Wyden publicly pressed Flock for answers over reported abuses of its surveillance technology and questions about whether its safeguards are actually protecting Americans’ privacy.
Meanwhile, today’s Wall Street Journal has this headline:
Red and Blue America Have Found Something to Agree on: Flock Cameras Must Go.
For months, other concerned citizens and I have been pulling public records and asking some very basic questions: Who can access this data? How long is it retained? How widely is it shared? What kinds of searches can be conducted? And how much do the communities paying for these systems actually know about what they purchased?
Apparently, those questions have now reached the United States Senate.
I’ll be watching this one closely, and reporting back.
Stay tuned. Obviously, our advocacy has been working!
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The fact that Senators (from two very Blue States) Shifty Schiff (D-CA) and that lame ass Ron Wyden (D-OR) are calling the Flock Folks to Congress is suspect in itself. What have they got to gain from this move? What will this accomplish?
Probably the same as Senator Ron Johnson’s “hearings” about the deadly and injurious mRNA COVID Injections.
Nada, Nada, Limonada. Maybe the Flock people will go away, but what about all the surveillance that is being run on us on a daily basis, through our phones and devices? All that “data gathering”?
Let's be sure to eliminate ALL surveillance cameras of this type. Axxon is standing in the wings ready to replace Flock. Laws need to be enacted to stop ANY company from doing this. Since Axxon is the provider of law enforcement body cams, in which capacity they are necessary and provide a service to both the officers and those with whom they are interacting, I am willing to bet dollars to donuts many members of our government have stock in Axxon, so will be alright with putting their cameras in the place of Flock. Any law passed to stop this violation of our privacy, as well as the rule against warrantless searches, must include any and all companies currently operating and any companies that may establish themselves in the future.