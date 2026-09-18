Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
Sep 18

The fact that Senators (from two very Blue States) Shifty Schiff (D-CA) and that lame ass Ron Wyden (D-OR) are calling the Flock Folks to Congress is suspect in itself. What have they got to gain from this move? What will this accomplish?

Probably the same as Senator Ron Johnson’s “hearings” about the deadly and injurious mRNA COVID Injections.

Nada, Nada, Limonada. Maybe the Flock people will go away, but what about all the surveillance that is being run on us on a daily basis, through our phones and devices? All that “data gathering”?

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8 replies by Reinette Senum and others
CA's avatar
CA
Sep 18Edited

Let's be sure to eliminate ALL surveillance cameras of this type. Axxon is standing in the wings ready to replace Flock. Laws need to be enacted to stop ANY company from doing this. Since Axxon is the provider of law enforcement body cams, in which capacity they are necessary and provide a service to both the officers and those with whom they are interacting, I am willing to bet dollars to donuts many members of our government have stock in Axxon, so will be alright with putting their cameras in the place of Flock. Any law passed to stop this violation of our privacy, as well as the rule against warrantless searches, must include any and all companies currently operating and any companies that may establish themselves in the future.

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