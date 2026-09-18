Well, well, well.

For those of you who have been following my deep dive into automated license plate readers and the enormous amount of information these systems are capable of collecting and sharing, this just got interesting.

Next Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee is holding a hearing titled:

And this morning, news broke that Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley, along with executives from Axon, Motorola Solutions and Verkada, have been invited to testify.

Click the image below for the video:

This comes one day after Senators Adam Schiff and Ron Wyden publicly pressed Flock for answers over reported abuses of its surveillance technology and questions about whether its safeguards are actually protecting Americans’ privacy.

Meanwhile, today’s Wall Street Journal has this headline:

For months, other concerned citizens and I have been pulling public records and asking some very basic questions: Who can access this data? How long is it retained? How widely is it shared? What kinds of searches can be conducted? And how much do the communities paying for these systems actually know about what they purchased?

Apparently, those questions have now reached the United States Senate.

I’ll be watching this one closely, and reporting back.

Stay tuned. Obviously, our advocacy has been working!

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