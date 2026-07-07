Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
1h

Okay, I called both senators and my rep. Let messages with all, only got one live person. I sent an email to all of them stating my concern and that I believe this to be treason.

I am now waiting to hear back from FOID as I can't get their form to work.

Can't send a regristered letter as my printer doesn't work. Will also call all of the persons involved inmarkup in the morning as the switchboard is now closed.

I have been calling and writing against this perovision since it first came up. And will continue to do so.

Thank you for putting this info together, it is greatly appreciated.

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JoFinn's avatar
JoFinn
1h

Called my rep/senators this morning. Only got recordings, left messages. I'll call their local offices next and record their answers. Thanks for the Rules Committee names, calling them, too.

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