Well, folks, it looks like we have another “hill to die on.”

Imagine Xi Jinping mailing a thank-you note to Congress for a plan to fuse the Chinese military with ours. Imagine the outrage. The hearings. The word ‘treason.’

Now change the flag, and watch it pass in silence.

That’s what just happened.

Here’s the brief, the story, and the toolkit to stop it.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Netanyahu called it “my plan.” In a June 1 letter to Rep. Marlin Stutzman, the Israeli prime minister claimed personal authorship of the U.S.-Israel military integration framework, one week after meeting Stutzman in Jerusalem.

The provision has a name and a number. Section 219 in the House, Section 1217 in the Senate, the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” born as Section 224 of the FY2027 NDAA.

One Pentagon official would run it. The bill orders the Secretary of “War” to designate an “executive agent” to synchronize the two militaries across AI, quantum, cyber, biotech, and “data fusion.”

This is not aid. It’s embedding. As visible aid winds down, integration moves support into procurement pipelines Congress can’t see, condition, or cut. A faucet becomes buried plumbing.

“Data fusion” is not abstract. The same category of technology automated Israel’s Lavender kill list in Gaza, 37,000 marked, with a known 10% error rate, roughly 20 seconds of human review per name.

The American firm in the frame also holds ICE contracts. A UN Special Rapporteur found “reasonable grounds to believe” Palantir supplied AI connected to Israel’s targeting systems. Ask who gets scored next.

Congress refused to let you watch. The House Rules Committee blocked the bipartisan Massie-Khanna amendment from ever reaching a recorded floor vote.

The DIA rates Israeli espionage at its highest threat level , even as Congress moves to fuse the two militaries’ data.

The fight is live in the Conference Committee, right now. The House and Senate versions must be reconciled. That is where Section 219 lives or dies.

TAKE ACTION: Call the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and tell your Representative and both Senators: strip Section 219 and Section 1217 in conference, and demand a recorded vote. Then file a FARA inquiry, FOIA the Pentagon, and pass a local resolution. Full names, numbers, and a copy-paste letter are in The Action Toolkit, below.

Do one thing today. They’re betting you won’t.

On May 27, 2026, in Jerusalem, an Indiana congressman named Marlin Stutzman sat down with Benjamin Netanyahu.

One week later, Stutzman introduced a resolution in the United States Congress. Five days after that, Netanyahu wrote him a thank-you note for advancing what he called, in his own hand, “my plan.”

Not our vision. Not a framework. My plan.

Sit with that diddy for a moment. A foreign head of government, one whose intelligence services our own Defense Intelligence Agency rates a “ critical” espionage threat , the highest level the agency assigns, just claimed authorship of American legislation. And he was heartened to see it moving.

What the Sam Hill?

WHAT “MY PLAN” ACTUALLY DOES

You’ve seen the headlines. U.S. aid to Israel is ending. The $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding expires in 2028 and won’t be renewed.

Netanyahu himself fed the story, telling 60 Minutes, "I think that it's time that we weaned ourselves from the remaining military support." And the timing makes it plausible: over the past four years, the share of Americans holding an unfavorable view of Israel has climbed from 42 percent in 2022 to 60 percent today, pronounced among the young and the left, but rising in every demographic.

So it looks like sovereignty restored, right? A break for the good ol’ hard-working American taxpayer, yes?

Don’t fall for it. As Hadar Susskind put it in The Nation , this is three-card monte; Netanyahu isn’t giving up the money, he’s just moving the cards so you can’t follow it. Watch the other hand.

Because while the visible aid winds down, the one line item Congress can debate, condition, or cut, Section 219 builds something far harder to kill. Aid was a faucet. Congress could turn it.

This is plumbing ...

While the visible aid, the one line item Congress can debate, condition, or cut, winds down, Section 219 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (born as Section 224, renumbered once it drew heat) builds something far harder to kill.

Here’s the actual text. Read it yourself:

SEC. 219 (a) ESTABLISHMENT. The Secretary of Defense shall designate an executive agent, responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, to expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.

One official. Answering with no Senate confirmation. Whose authority, under DoD Instruction 5101.01, overrides the very agencies, like the Defense Technology Security Administration, whose job is to decide what foreign powers may touch our technology.

And the domains? Read subsection (b) and tell me this is “just coordination”:

(4) Artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, and autonomous systems. (7) Biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and medical defense. (8) Network integration, data fusion, and contested logistics.

Data fusion. Our military’s data, fused with theirs. Biotechnology, shared with one of only ten nations on Earth that has never signed the Biological Weapons Convention. AI and quantum, access we currently restrict to the U.K. and Australia alone, our AUKUS partners, handed now to a state the Pentagon warns has exported sensitive U.S. technology to China.

Again. What the hell.

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Aid was a faucet. Congress could turn it. This is plumbing , poured into the walls of the defense industrial base, dispersed across your congressional districts as jobs, wrapped in classification, nearly impossible to rip out. Netanyahu’s letter says the quiet part aloud: move from aid recipient to partner . Partners don’t get audited.

Partners get embedded.

Thomas Massie, who just lost his seat to a tidal wave of lobby money and knew what it would cost him, called it what it is: an unprecedented escalation of foreign involvement, beyond anything we grant the Five Eyes. “If Section 219 is signed into law, the American people should see it as Congress fully capitulating our nation’s autonomy to foreign influence.”

“DATA FUSION” HAS A BODY COUNT

Let me tell you what “data fusion” looks like when it stops being a phrase in a bill.

In Gaza, the Israeli military built an AI system called Lavender. Six of its own intelligence officers described it to the journalist Yuval Abraham: a machine that swept the data of nearly every person in Gaza, cell phones, social connections, movement, and spat out a kill list. At its peak, it marked some 37,000 Palestinians. The army knew the system was wrong roughly one time in ten. It bombed them anyway. Human “review” amounted to about twenty seconds per name, long enough to confirm the target was a man, one officer said, before rubber-stamping the machine’s verdict.

Then a companion system, built for the purpose and named, I am not making this up, “Where’s Daddy?”, tracked those targets until they went home. So the strike would land when they were inside, with their families. Entire households were erased because an algorithm assigned a score.

The deadly toll of Palantir’s Lavender targeting program on Palestinians

Now, who builds the data platforms behind this kind of warfare? One of them is Palantir, the American firm that signed a “strategic partnership” with Israel’s Defense Ministry in January 2024 for “war-related missions.” A United Nations Special Rapporteur found reasonable grounds to believe Palantir supplied AI and predictive-policing technology connected to Israel’s automated targeting. Palantir disputes it. But here’s the part that should stop us all in our tracks: the same company holds contracts with ICE, right here, building the data backbone for surveillance and enforcement on American soil.

So follow the thread... Section 219 orders “data fusion” between our military and a military that has already used data fusion to automate a kill list. The technology moving through that executive agent doesn’t know a border when it comes home. The surveillance architecture perfected on Palestinians doesn’t forget how to profile a population once it’s ported into a Pentagon office and a federal contractor’s servers.

Ask yourself the question they’re counting on you not to ask: when the machine that scores human beings for elimination is fully “integrated” into our defense industrial base, who decides which population gets scored next? A protester? A journalist? A mother at a rally with her phone in her pocket, her movements logged, her associations mapped, her score assigned?

I’m not telling you it will happen. I’m telling you the tools are being fused into law, the guardrails are being stripped in the dark, and no one in that Rules Committee is willing to let you vote on it.

History doesn’t ask permission before it repeats. It just needs the infrastructure in place, and ‘my plan’ is the infrastructure.

THE VOTE YOU WERE NEVER ALLOWED TO SEE

So Massie and Ro Khanna, a Kentucky libertarian and a California progressive, the same pair that pried open the Epstein files, did the one thing the system still allows. They filed an amendment to strip Section 219 and asked for a recorded vote on the House floor.

The Rules Committee looked at it and said no. Not no, it fails. No, you don’t get a vote at all. The amendment never made the list. No debate. No roll call. No fingerprints.

Ask yourself: if Section 219 is as harmless as Congressman Mike Rogers insists, “simply adds transparency,” why couldn’t it survive a vote in daylight?

You know the answer. So do they.

RUN THE SYMMETRY TEST

Here’s the test I apply to every sovereignty question. Swap the country. Does the sentence still sound acceptable?

Imagine Xi Jinping mails a thank-you letter to a U.S. congressman for advancing “my plan” to fuse the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with the Pentagon, data fusion, joint AI, and one executive agent to run it. Imagine the congressman met Xi in Beijing the week before.

That man would be in front of a grand jury by Friday. The word treason would be on every anchor’s lips. Change the flag, and it becomes routine, and the two congressmen who object get smeared as bigots. The symmetry test doesn’t lie.

Only our politics does.

IS IT ILLEGAL? THE HONEST ANSWER

Sadly, Congress has the raw power to do all of this. The Rules Committee's burying the amendment was legal, the House writes its own rules, and it has written rules that keep its members invisible.

But legal and constitutional in spirit are different countries, and this lives in the gap between them.

The Founders gave Congress the power of the purse, Article I, Section 9, precisely so the people, through visible votes, could control entanglements like this one. Section 219, paired with the death of the aid package, is engineered to route around that power. Support for a foreign military stops being a number you can see and becomes procurement pipelines you can’t. The Constitution’s accountability machinery isn’t broken here. It’s bypassed. On purpose.

And there is one genuinely live legal question. Remember four letters: FARA. The Foreign Agents Registration Act. When a foreign leader’s self-described “plan” moves through Congress one week after a private Jerusalem meeting, who acted as an agent of a foreign principal, and did they register? That’s not rhetorical. It’s exactly what the DOJ’s FARA Unit exists to answer.

Washington warned us in his Farewell Address about “a passionate attachment of one nation for another,” how it hands ambitious or corrupted citizens the means to betray their country while wearing the applause of virtue. He wasn’t guessing. He was prophesying.

WHAT YOU CAN ACTUALLY DO

I wish we could recall members of Congress, but we can’t. No state recall law reaches federal office, the Constitution forbids it, and the courts are unanimous. However, Massie’s fate shows the real mechanism: seats are won and lost in primaries.

That cuts both ways, brothers and sisters.

Here’s what’s real:

1. The Senate is the live battlefield, now. The provision sits as Section 1217 in the Senate bill, and the two versions must be reconciled in the Conference Committee. Every senator has one demand: strip it in conference, and give us a recorded vote. Show up at town halls. Ask it on camera.

2. File FARA inquiries with the DOJ (template letter below). Citizens can write the FARA Unit asking whether anyone advancing Netanyahu’s “plan” through Congress triggered registration. One letter is noise. Ten thousand, each citing the June 1 letter and the May 27 meeting, is a paper trail they must answer.

3. Demand the drafting record. The Intercept asked the Armed Services Committee and the Pentagon who wrote this. Neither would answer. So FOIA the Department of Defense for all communications on the drafting of Section 224/219. Congressional mail isn’t FOIA-able, but DoD’s side of it is. Letter template below.

4. The “No Vote in the Dark” pledge. One sentence, put to every 2026 primary candidate: “I will vote for no NDAA containing military-integration provisions denied a standalone recorded vote.” It isn’t about Israel. It’s about whether your representative will ever again let something this consequential pass without fingerprints. Watch who refuses to sign, and ask why.

5. Local resolutions. I was a mayor. I know what a county board resolution can and can’t do, and what it can do is force local press coverage and force your congressman onto the record. Sovereignty is built from the ground up. It’s defended the same way.

THE THANK-YOU NOTE

A hundred years from now, when someone writes the history of how a republic’s military stopped answering solely to its own people, they won’t need leaked documents or deathbed confessions. The evidence was mailed to Congress, on official stationery, signed by a foreign prime minister, and published proudly by the man who received it.

My plan.

Netanyahu told you. In writing. The only question left is what we do in the window between now and the conference committee, while the concrete is still wet.

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But this is what you can do right now:

THE ACTION TOOLKIT: HOW TO FIGHT SECTION 219, AND WIN

I don’t publish outrage for its own sake. Outrage without a lever is just noise, and noise is exactly what they’re counting on. So I’ve done the work for you. Below are the phone numbers, the addresses, the letters you can copy in ninety seconds, and the pressure points that actually matter right now, while the concrete is still wet.

Pick one. Do it today. Then pick another if you have the time, energy, and fervor.

FIRST, THE ONE NUMBER THAT MATTERS MOST

U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

One call. They’ll connect you to any House or Senate office you name. You want three: your Representative, and both your Senators.

Here’s the script, say it exactly this way, because staff logs constituent calls and clean wording gets counted right:

“I’m a constituent. I want the Congressman/Senator to demand that Section 219 in the House and Section 1217 in the Senate be stripped from the FY2027 NDAA in conference committee, and to insist on a recorded floor vote. What is their position?”

Then, and this is the part most people skip, write down the staffer’s answer. Who dodged. Who committed. Who wouldn’t say. Who wouldn’t answer your phone call. That record is worth more than the call itself. Publish it. Post it. Bring it to your next town hall.

Direct district-office lines are at house.gov and senate.gov. The local office often logs constituent contact more carefully than D.C. does.

TARGET THE CONFERENCE; THAT’S WHERE IT LIVES OR DIES

The House passed its version. The Senate has its own. Now the two get reconciled, and here’s the part they’re counting on you not to know. In recent years, there hasn’t even been a formal conference committee. No public conferees. No roster. Just four people in a closed room, stitching the final bill together and dropping it into an unrelated vehicle where almost no one thinks to look.

Four people hold the knife: the chair and ranking member of each Armed Services Committee. In the House, Mike Rogers and Adam Smith. In the Senate, Roger Wicker and Jack Reed. That’s it. That’s who decides whether Section 219 and Section 1217 live or die.

So call all four. One number, the Capitol Switchboard, (202) 224-3121, connects you to everyone. You don’t have to live in their district. You’re a citizen whose military is being fused to a foreign one without a vote. Say exactly that.

This is the beating heart of the fight right now.

FILE A FARA INQUIRY WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

When a foreign head of government calls U.S. legislation “my plan,” one week after a private meeting in Jerusalem, the question of who acted as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal is not rhetorical. It’s exactly what the Foreign Agents Registration Act exists to answer.

The FARA Unit issues Letters of Inquiry when it finds “credible indications that a registration obligation may exist.” Your job is to put the documented facts in front of them. One letter is noise. Ten thousand, each citing the June 1 letter and the May 27 meeting, is a public record they cannot pretend never arrived.

Copy this. Fill in the brackets. Send it.

[Your Name] [Your Address] [Date]

Counterintelligence and Export Control Section

National Security Division

U.S. Department of Justice

175 N Street, NE

Constitution Square, Building 3

Washington, DC 20002

Re: Request for Inquiry into Possible Unregistered Foreign Agent Activity Related to Section 219 (House) / Section 1217 (Senate), FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act

To the FARA Unit:

I am a United States citizen requesting that the FARA Unit examine whether any person or organization operating within the United States may have a registration obligation under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, 22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq., in connection with the following documented facts.

On or about June 1, 2026, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter to Representative Marlin Stutzman referring to a framework for U.S.–Israel defense integration as “my plan,” and expressing that he was “heartened” by congressional support for it. Public reporting indicates Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Representative Stutzman in Jerusalem on May 27, 2026, approximately one week before the related congressional resolution was introduced.

This framework corresponds to the “United States–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” incorporated into the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act as Section 224 (subsequently renumbered Section 219 in the House and Section 1217 in the Senate).

Under 22 U.S.C. § 611(c), an “agent of a foreign principal” includes any person who acts at the order, request, or under the direction or control of a foreign principal to engage in political activities intended to influence U.S. government officials or policy. I respectfully request that the FARA Unit determine whether any individual or entity that promoted, drafted, or advanced this initiative within the United States has met the threshold for registration, and whether a Letter of Inquiry is warranted.

I am not asserting that any specific individual has violated the Act. I am asking the Unit to apply its authority to the documented facts.

Respectfully,

[Signature / Name]

A note on how you file this, and why it matters: Send it by certified mail, return receipt requested. Spend the extra few dollars.

Here’s why.

The FARA Unit will not confirm that it received your letter. It will not tell you whether an inquiry was opened. It will not so much as send a form reply; that’s policy, and they’ll hide behind it. So you take that power back at the post office counter.

Certified mail with a return receipt puts a tracking number on your inquiry and mails you back a signed card the day a federal employee takes delivery. Now there’s a record. Now there’s a date. Now the silence cuts the other way because you can prove they have it, whether they admit it or not.

Do not file this through the FARA “eFile” system. That portal, freshly upgraded in February 2026 with multi-factor login and every modern convenience, exists so that foreign agents can register themselves. Let that one sink in, too. The government built a sleek, secure front door for foreign agents to sign in and declare their business. The door for an ordinary American to say “I believe someone is working for a foreign power without disclosing it” is a paper letter to a mailroom that won’t even confirm it arrived.

That asymmetry tells you exactly who this system was built to serve. So use the one tool they can’t wave away: By certified mail, return receipt requested, o the address in the letter above. Keep your receipt and the signed green card. That’s your proof.

Ten thousand certified letters, each with a return receipt, is not something a mailroom forgets. It’s a paper trail with ten thousand signatures on the government’s own cards.

A note on discipline, because it matters: this is a request for an inquiry, not an accusation. That’s what makes it bulletproof. You’re asking the Department to do its job against documented facts, not charging anyone with a crime. Keep it that way in every version you send.

FOIA THE PENTAGON, PRY OPEN THE ONE DOOR THAT STILL OPENS

The Intercept asked the Armed Services Committee and the Pentagon a simple question: Who wrote this provision, and did Pentagon officials help? Both went silent.

So we ask the only way that forces an answer on the record. Congress is exempt from FOIA; the committees can stonewall forever. But the Pentagon’s side of the conversation is not exempt. If defense officials coordinated with a foreign government’s “plan,” those emails exist. And there is exactly one office that can be made to hand them over.

File your request here: https://www.esd.whs.mil/FOID/Submit-Request/

When the form asks which offices hold the records, name three, because these are where the fingerprints would be:

Legislative Affairs , the Pentagon’s own liaison to Congress. If defense officials talked to the Hill about this provision, this is where it lives.

Defense Research & Engineering , the technology-cooperation shop, where the “executive agent” this bill creates would sit. If the Pentagon shaped the substance, R&E holds it.

Office of the General Counsel, because the proposed statutory language passes through the lawyers before it moves.

Here’s the template. Everything in brackets is yours to fill or adjust.

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FOIA REQUEST: TEMPLATE

Send by certified mail, return receipt requested (your proof of delivery), and, again, submit online at https://www.esd.whs.mil/FOID/Submit-Request/, “Submit a Request.”

[Your Name] [Your Address] [City, State ZIP] [Email] · [Phone] [Date]

Office of the Secretary of War and Joint Staff (OSW/JS) FOIA Requester Service Center Executive Services Directorate 1155 Defense Pentagon, Room 3C842 Washington, D.C. 20301-1155

Re: Freedom of Information Act Request — U.S.–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative (FY2027 NDAA, Sec. 224 / 219 / 1217)

Dear FOIA Officer:

Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552, and the Department’s implementing regulations (32 C.F.R. Part 286; DoD Manual 5400.07), I request copies of the records described below.

I. RECORDS REQUESTED

All records created, sent, received, or held between January 1, 2026, and the date this search is conducted that reference, discuss, or relate to the drafting, review, legal analysis, coordination, or advocacy of either:

(a) the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” incorporated into the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 as Section 224 and subsequently renumbered Section 219 (House) and Section 1217 (Senate); or

(b) the United States–Israel Framework for Upgraded Technologies, Unified Research, and Enhanced Security (FUTURES) Act.

“Records” includes, without limitation: emails and email attachments; text messages and messages on any electronic platform used for official business; memoranda; draft and final legislative text and redlines; talking points; briefing papers; meeting agendas, minutes, and notes; calendar entries; and any communications between Department personnel and (i) Members of Congress or congressional staff, (ii) the House or Senate Armed Services Committees, or (iii) any non-governmental organization, contractor, or foreign government representative.

II. COMPONENTS TO BE SEARCHED

To ensure a complete search, I request that the following components within OSW/JS be searched: the Immediate Office of the Secretary of Defense; the Office of Legislative Affairs; the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (including the office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering); the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; the Office of the General Counsel; and the Joint Staff. If records responsive to this request are maintained by any other component, I request that this request be forwarded to that component and that I be notified of the referral in writing.

III. SEARCH TERMS

I request that searches of electronic records include, at a minimum, the following terms: “FUTURES Act,” “Section 224,” “Section 219,” “Section 1217,” “Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” “executive agent,” “Stutzman,” and “Netanyahu.”

IV. FORMAT

I request records in electronic format (searchable PDF or native format) delivered by email where possible.

V. SEGREGABILITY

If any portion of a responsive record is withheld under a claimed exemption, I request that all reasonably segregable non-exempt portions be released, as required by 5 U.S.C. § 552(b). For any record or portion withheld, please provide a Vaughn-style index identifying the specific exemption claimed and the basis for each withholding, so that any denial may be meaningfully appealed.

VI. REQUEST FOR FEE WAIVER

I request a waiver of all fees under 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A)(iii). Disclosure of these records is in the public interest because it is “likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of the government.” These records concern whether, and how, the Department participated in shaping legislation that would establish an unprecedented statutory framework integrating U.S. and foreign military technology, a matter of active national debate now before Congress. I am requesting these records as a private citizen, not for any commercial purpose, and I intend to share whatever I receive freely with the public so that others may understand this issue.

VII. REQUESTER FEE CATEGORY

I am a member of the public requesting these records for personal, non-commercial use, as a citizen seeking to understand the operations of my government. Under 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(4)(A) and the Department's fee regulations, an "other" requester in this category may not be charged for the first two hours of search time or the first 100 pages of duplication. Because I have also requested a full fee waiver in the section above, I ask that no fees be assessed. However, should both the fee waiver be denied and fees be found to apply, please treat this paragraph as my agreement to pay up to $[25] in processing fees, and contact me before incurring any charge beyond that amount.

VIII. REQUEST FOR EXPEDITED PROCESSING

I request expedited processing under 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(6)(E) and 32 C.F.R. § 286.8. There is a “compelling need” and “urgency to inform the public concerning actual or alleged Federal Government activity,” because the legislation to which these records relate is currently before Congress and may be enacted in the near term; delayed disclosure would deprive the public of the ability to evaluate the government’s role while the matter is still subject to legislative decision. I am primarily engaged in disseminating information to the public. I certify that the foregoing statements in support of expedited processing are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

IX. RESPONSE

Please respond within the statutory 20 working days (5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(6)(A)(i)), and rule on my requests for a fee waiver and for expedited processing within the timeframes the statute requires. If you deny any part of this request, please cite each specific exemption relied upon and inform me of my right to appeal and the procedures for doing so.

If you have questions or need to narrow the scope for efficiency, please contact me before closing or denying any part of this request, so I may reasonably modify it rather than have it denied.

Thank you for your attention to this request.

Respectfully,

[Signature]

[Printed Name]

THE “NO VOTE IN THE DARK” PLEDGE

Here’s the one I want to see spread from coast to coast. One sentence, put to every candidate in every 2026 primary:

“I will vote for no NDAA containing military-integration provisions that were denied a standalone recorded vote.”

It isn’t about Israel. It isn’t about any one country. It’s about whether your representative will ever again let something this consequential pass without fingerprints.

Ask every candidate to sign it. Record who does. Record who won’t, and ask them why, on camera.

PASS A LOCAL RESOLUTION

I was a mayor. I know exactly what a city council or county board resolution can and can’t do. It can’t strike a federal provision, but it can force local press coverage, force your congressional delegation onto the record, and hand ten thousand other communities a template.

Sovereignty is built from the ground up. It’s defended the same way. Bring the model text to your board. Make them vote.

WRITE THE LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Every local paper that runs constituent letters is a channel your representative’s staff monitors. Name the provision. Name your member. Ask the one question they can’t answer: Why was there no recorded vote?

ONE THING YOU CANNOT DO, AND WHY I’M TELLING YOU

So, recalling a congressional member is out.

The real mechanism is the primary. That’s what took Thomas Massie’s seat, a tidal wave of lobby money in a primary. And that cuts both ways. What a primary can take, a primary can give back. Aim there.

DO ONE THING TODAY

Not all of it. One thing. Make the call. Send the letter. Bring the resolution.

They buried the vote because they’re betting you’ll read this, feel something, and scroll on. Prove them wrong.

I’ll be watching the Senate. You better believe I’ll be publishing what I find.

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