A Sudden Urge to Die and the Invisible Killer Behind It

This is one of those Substacks I genuinely don’t like writing, but I know it’s too important not to.

Recently, I experienced a chemical exposure that could have cost me my life. I won’t go into the details here, because I want you to hear the story in my own words, but I can tell you this: what happened to me is not rare, and it has taken other lives. Most Americans have no idea how common their exposure to this chemical, and others like it, is.

While these toxins have been banned or strictly regulated across much of Europe, Americans are still exposed to them in ways that are hidden in plain sight, inside homes, salons, construction sites, and even everyday products.

Across the Atlantic, the regulatory picture is markedly different. In Europe, chemical-safety frameworks under the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the Directive 2005/59/EC have moved to restrict this class of chemical in consumer-market products…. yet here in America, many of these everyday uses remain legal and under-regulated, leaving vast blind spots in public awareness and personal protection, not just at work, but in homes, job sites and products we bring into our everyday lives.

We’re living with risks that aren’t being talked about, and that silence is costing lives.

I’m on the road to recovery. But I want you to understand the signs, because what happened to me isn’t making headlines, and that’s precisely why we need to talk about it.

Watch the video above to find out more.

This story may be hard to hear; it was not fun to experience, but your awareness could save a life, maybe even your own.

