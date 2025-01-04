Like many of you, I always keep my eyes open for unusual phenomena, especially when it hits close to home. Many of you have already read and watched my last Substack video and article, “Are Americans Literally Experiencing The "Fog of War," about the mysterious fog sweeping across the country and worldwide. Little did I know that similar but perplexing evidence of some peculiar occurrence would soon be knocking at my own door.

While putting together my last Substack, I was out of town, staying at our family cabin just a half-hour away, when something strange happened.

When I returned home to grab my mail and check on the houseplants, I found my front porch covered with a weird grayish film. There had been no reports of fog, but plenty of rain occurred.

My glass tabletop was covered in a weird dusty film

I had left my front porch, wooden deck, and table tops spotlessly clean before leaving for the holiday. But after this short time, during a time of rain and dampness, I was floored to see my place covered in this stuff.

If this had been summer, I might not have thought much of it. It could have been pollen, though that's usually more yellowish-green, or residue from a nearby forest fire. But there had been no such events.

Sometimes, when trees are cut and the wood is masticated into chips nearby, we get a fair amount of dust. But again, this hasn't happened recently. Again, we've had a lot of rain lately, and everything is still very moist, so there is no dust of any sort at this time of year.

There is so much of this substance on my deck it swirls around as I take steps.

Dusty rain?

I was so perplexed by this discovery that I contacted a mutual friend of the Health Ranger, Mike Adams, after being told he has a spectrometer. This is precisely what we'd need to detect any nano-particulate material.

Once I scraped the "coating" off from my porch glass tabletop, it was clear that this was not pollen, wood pulp, or anything else I could easily explain away during such a rainy period. It also didn’t come off easily.

This material is very gray/silvery. I wouldn't be surprised to find this after a large and nearby forest fire that could produce a lot of ash — but generally, this would come with more significant flecks of ash as well. If it were a winter burn pile, it would have to be damn big and very close by. Again, no such burning has occurred in my area, and it is outright banned within city limits. I asked the neighbors if there had been any heavy smoke in the area, but the answer was no.

HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF?

In 2017, I remember coming out after a rain and seeing a weird white film everywhere. I captured the substance in this photo:

A bizarre film left behind after a 2017 rainstorm

Unfortunately, back then, I had no connections to anyone with a spectrometer, so I could only photograph it and leave it at that.

This time, the mysterious substance on my porch raises more questions than answers. Is it connected to the widespread fog phenomenon? Are we being heavily sprayed between storms? What exactly is in this grayish film? As always, I'll keep digging and keep you, my readers, informed of any developments. If I can get the material tested by Mr. Adams, I will share the results!

Stay vigilant, folks. Sometimes, the evidence can be found right on our doorsteps - literally. Please let me know if you have anything similar happening in your area!

