Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Devi's avatar
Devi
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It looks as if these entities of darkness are attempting to lock down the planet. War, seizure of homes under eminent domain decree for “their”monstrous data centers, the ginning up of a new killer virus and a new weaponized tic being dumped on us, no arrests in the US of those in the Epstein Files that have committed heinous acts, the march toward CBDC and the continued build out of surveillance network, no arrests for the democide we witnessed in the Covid years,the poisoning of our water, foods and air, no transparency from the White House just lies and obfuscation and the attack on our energy infrastructure. And we are paying for this. Trump had said we here one of the top oil producers and have Venezuela oil, now, which needs to be refined. I had read that ships from many countries were making the long haul to refuel here? That that was Trump’s plan. Where is the money going? Why are US gas rates climbing if we have so much oil?

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JC's avatar
JC
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THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS POST. I live in Northern Michigan and I'm seeing the same complacency here with corrupt and do nothing 'officials' all over the state. This is the time when true leaders will emerge. 💙🙏💪

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