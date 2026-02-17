Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Baptiste Guillory's avatar
Jean-Baptiste Guillory
6h

I am personally happy to see a transition coming. The gates opened with me decades ago. I kinda feel ambivalent because I long ago altered my lifestyle to where "the devils are meaningless." I home schooled all my children, I stopped spending money with the companies, and my whole life centered around "sidestepping their nonsense." They do rituals, they drink blood, they rape, they sacrifice to satan, they traffic humans and they cannibalize babies and others. That has been evidenced. I knew it long ago. There is nothing left to see or know, "They are not my type of acquaintances." I don't associate with malformed beasts. Peace

Reply
Share
3 replies
Susan Hojdik's avatar
Susan Hojdik
7h

I am a fire sign. I am Aries. Of the Ram. What you say is true. Living in the pen won’t stop or save what the enemy has planned. We must be on our toes in this fight;/✝️✊👍

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture