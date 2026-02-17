Some years arrive quietly. Fire Horse years do not. Today, the gate opens.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Today opens the Year of the Fire Horse, bringing a charged, fast, and unpredictable energy that many have already felt beneath the surface.

The “veil” is thinning: scandals, surveillance systems, and foreign entanglements are moving from hidden to visible, cracking the old narrative scaffolding.

Information control is fracturing; the public is shifting from passive audience to active investigator and wrecking ball of corrupt stories.

Momentum will accelerate whatever direction you’re already facing, making clarity of purpose and courage to leave the “corral” absolutely non‑negotiable.

This is a threshold year: structures wobble, paths open and close quickly, and whether we like it or not, we’re already in motion.

Let me say this plainly: the gate has opened.

If you’ve felt it in the last few weeks, a tension underneath the familiar routines, a sense that the world has tilted and is beginning to move in ways that feel faster and less predictable, you’re not imagining it. Today, February 17, 2026, we have crossed into the Year of the Fire Horse, and the energy on the planet is already different.

The Chinese zodiac did not flip at midnight on January 1. It followed the lunar calendar, and this morning marks the official beginning. But the influence didn’t arrive like a polite knock at the door. It built quietly, steadily, until suddenly the air itself felt charged. Many of us sensed it coming before we had words for it.

I speak as a Fire Horse and a lifelong iconoclast.

Iconoclasm : The act of challenging, dismantling, or rejecting established beliefs, institutions, symbols, or authorities.

This is the year we have all collectively moved into.

An iconoclast is someone who does not accept inherited authority at face value, who questions sacred cows, who refuses to bow before systems simply because they have always existed. Iconoclasm is not rebellion for its own sake. It is clarity. It is the willingness to see what is in front of you even when others choose comfort over truth. It is the courage to stand outside the corral when everyone else remains inside because it feels safer there.

I have always been one, which sometimes makes me popular, and other times very unpopular, depending on what apple cart I’m overturning.

And in recent weeks, like many of you, I too have felt the shift unmistakably.

A quickening.

A sense that the scaffolding holding up so many accepted narratives is beginning to weaken. The structures themselves have not yet fully fallen, but the cracks are visible now. The veil is not something mystical. It is the accumulated weight of assumptions, secrecy, and inertia. And it is thinning.

We are already seeing this unfold in real time.

WHAT WAS HIDDEN, NOW ON RECORD

The Epstein files continue to ripple outward, forcing long-buried, lurid relationships into public view. Regardless of where each thread ultimately leads, the mere existence of documented connections has changed the public’s willingness to question what was once considered untouchable.

We are seeing intense scrutiny directed at powerful technology firms like Palantir, with allegations, leaks, denials, and counterclaims spreading rapidly across digital networks.

The veil is also thinning around America’s relationship with Israel, as growing numbers of citizens question how foreign alliances intersect with domestic political priorities. Conversations that once lived at the margins are now happening in plain view.

Some claims will be substantiated.

Others will collapse.

But the fact that these questions are being asked, openly and relentlessly, signals a shift in collective awareness.

We are seeing the architecture of surveillance becoming visible to ordinary people. Ring doorbells, Flock license plate readers, interconnected camera networks; Americans unknowingly playing a role in the surveillance dragnet.

What was once abstract is now tangible.

People are beginning to understand that the infrastructure around them is real, and that it has been built incrementally, quietly, over years.

We are seeing disclosures moving faster than institutions can contain or contextualize them. This is not simply a technological phenomenon. It is a psychological, astrological, and spiritual force.

The monopoly over information has fractured.

Control over narrative is no longer centralized.

The public is no longer passive. We have become the investigators. The human wrecking balls.

This is a Fire Horse signature. Acceleration. Exposure. Confrontation with reality.

GET READY FOR THE GALLUP

This will be a fast-moving year. Individually and collectively, momentum will increase. Decisions that once lingered in hesitation will demand resolution. Paths that once seemed fixed will suddenly open or close. People will change direction. Alliances will shift. Entire systems will reorganize.

Clarity of purpose is essential now.

When momentum accelerates, it amplifies whatever direction you are already facing. If you are clear, you move forward. If you are uncertain, you drift. The Fire Horse does not tolerate stagnation. It forces motion.

This is not Pollyanna optimism. There are battles ahead. Battles over autonomy, over truth, over the future itself. But those battles require clarity.

You must know who and what you are standing for.

You must know where you are going.

Because the corral is opening.

Many will remain inside, clinging to familiar structures even as those structures weaken around them. Others will step out into open ground. That step requires courage. It requires accepting uncertainty. But it also offers possibility that cannot exist within confinement.

The Fire Horse does not move cautiously. It moves decisively.

Today marks the beginning. The gate has opened. The pace will quicken. The veil will continue to drop.

And whether we are ready or not, we are already in motion.

Take it from this Fire Horse.

