Banned, Smeared, and Unbroken

Today, I am honored to welcome two extraordinary women, Dr. Christiane Northrup and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, not only as leading voices in holistic medicine and medical freedom but as dear friends whose courage, clarity, and conviction have inspired me and countless others over these tumultuous years. Our connection began at the onset of COVID in 2020, united in weekly calls with other doctors and advocates, navigating a rapidly shifting landscape and bearing witness to the profound costs of speaking out at such a critical time.

However, before COVID, both Dr. Northrup and Dr. Tenpenny had spent decades “on the tip of the spear, ”challenging orthodoxies in allopathic medicine, empowering people to question mainstream narratives, and deeply educating the public about women’s health, vaccines, and the complexities hidden beneath the surface.

Their leadership came at great personal cost: loss of professional standing, public attacks, permanent bans from major platforms, and relentless censorship, what Dr. Tenpenny described as “being smeared all over the place,” and Dr. Northrup called a “fall from grace,” despite being one of the most trusted voices in America.

This conversation revisits how both doctors recognized issues with COVID-related policies and vaccines early, rooted in their respective expertise and relentless research. Dr. Tenpenny recounted compiling “the 10 mechanisms of injury” from the COVID shots—soon expanding to 40—“all drawn from the mainstream medical literature,” even as her warnings resulted in deplatforming and bans. Dr. Northrup described her shock at seeing colleagues in holistic health fold under pressure, noting the “spellcasting” and “broadcasting” of fear, as well as the ways social pressures, both in medicine and society, undermined critical thinking and agency.

The dialogue also takes a spiritual turn, as both women reflect on how the crisis revealed a chasm in faith and resilience, exposing the cost of “worshiping false idols” (like professional licensure or social acceptance) rather than maintaining spiritual grounding. The broad impacts on churches, communities, and families are explored with candor and insight, as are the personal stories of perseverance, including the creation of new forms of solidarity and networks outside the mainstream.

Most importantly, this interview also covers their ongoing fight for free speech and informed consent, highlighting the current lawsuit against organizations behind the “Disinformation Dozen” report.

They emphasize the significance of this case in establishing a legal precedent to protect First Amendment rights, not just for themselves, but for everyone.

Finally, each doctor shares about her latest work: Dr. Tenpenny’s new book, Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law, which meticulously exposes the inner workings and legislative history of vaccine policy, injury reporting, and the failures of public health systems.

Dr. Northrup’s forthcoming project, Made in the Image of God for Such a Time as This, which seeks to reconnect people with sovereignty, agency, and the spiritual dimension of health.

Across it all, what emerges is not only a chronicle of hardship, but also a testament to resilience—and a call for others to reclaim their agency, support one another, and rebuild their community from the ground up.

