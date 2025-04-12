It’s that time of year. Spring is in the air, and our garden and yard habits just may be endangering our hibernating bees.

PROTECTING HIBERNATING BEES DURING SPRING YARD WORK

As the chill of winter fades and spring begins to bloom, many gardeners eagerly reach for their tools to tidy up their yards. But before you dive into pruning, raking, or tilling, it’s crucial to consider the hibernating bees that may be nestled in your garden debris. These pollinators play an essential role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, and disrupting their overwintering habitats can harm both the bees and their future generations.

Many species of bees hibernate in dead plant stalks, fallen leaves, or underground burrows. Bumblebee queens, for example, often spend the winter in soil cavities, while cavity-nesting bees like mason bees use hollow stems or canes to shelter their eggs and larvae. It’s best to delay heavy yard work until temperatures consistently reach 50°F or higher to avoid disturbing these vital pollinators. By this time, most bees will have emerged from hibernation and begun their active season of pollination and reproduction.

BEE-FRIENDLY GARDENING PRACTICES

To ensure a safe environment for hibernating bees, adopt these bee-friendly practices:

Leave Plant Debris Intact: Resist the urge to clear dead stems, leaves, or grasses until late spring. These materials provide insulation and protection for overwintering bees and other beneficial insects. Leave your native plants up in the winter for hibernating native bees.

Avoid Tilling Soil: Ground-nesting bees often hibernate just below the soil's surface. Avoid digging deeper than 6 inches until the active season begins.

Check Before Pruning: Inspect perennial stems for capped nests before trimming them. If you find any nests, cut the stems 6–12 inches from the entrance and store them in a cool, dry place until summer.

Create Habitat Zones: Leave patches of bare soil or brush piles undisturbed as potential bee nesting sites. Consider adding bee hotels with hollow tubes to encourage nesting throughout the year.

By delaying yard work and implementing these thoughtful practices, you’ll protect hibernating bees and support their vital role in pollinating plants that sustain our food supply and biodiversity. Remember: a little patience now can lead to a garden buzzing with life later!

RECORD LOSSES: A CRISIS FOR BEES AND BEEKEEPERS

Honeybee deaths in the United States have reached a point where commercial beekeepers report average winter losses exceeding 60% of their colonies. This unprecedented decline, highlighted by surveys such as Project Apis, pushes many beekeepers to the brink of financial ruin. Scientists attribute the staggering losses to various factors, including nutritional shortages, mite infestations, viral diseases, and pesticide exposure during pollination seasons.

The consequences of this crisis extend far beyond beekeepers. Honeybee populations are essential for pollinating nearly 35% of global food crops, including almonds, apples, and blueberries. As colonies dwindle, farmers are experiencing reduced yields and higher costs for pollination services. The ripple effect threatens food security and biodiversity.

DEATH ON THEIR DOORSTEP

This is a dead honeybee. The pollen on her legs is from dandelions, her tongue sticking out due to what killed her—something on the dandelions she relied on for food. It’s spring, and dandelions are the bees’ first vital source of nourishment, yet year after year, this life-giving resource is under attack.

This bee is dead from weed killer spread on what we see as weeds, but what nature sees as food. Please don’t spray for weeds until you see the blackberries blooming. In this area, weeds, flowers, and fruit trees are bees' only sources of food until the middle of June.

There are far more weeds than flowers or fruit trees, so it's their only food source. Without bees, we would have no food crops, and we would all starve.

Please use natural means if you have to spray:

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Amid this crisis, there’s a growing need for individuals to step up and support bee populations. Beekeeping offers a rewarding opportunity to contribute directly to colony health while gaining insight into these fascinating creatures. For those not ready to don a beekeeper’s suit, planting bee-friendly flowers is an impactful way to help. Lavender, sunflowers, clover, rosemary, and wildflowers are particularly attractive to bees and provide much-needed nectar and pollen throughout the year.

As mentioned, avoid using chemical pesticides that harm bees; opt for safer alternatives instead. Letting your lawn grow with clover during summer can also provide a critical food source for pollinators during seasonal gaps like the June Gap. Every small action contributes to protecting these vital creatures and our planet’s ecosystems and food supply. Protecting bees benefits us all!

Now, let’s get into the extraordinariness of bees.

THE ELECTRICAL DANCE OF FLOWER & BEE

Bees and flowers share an extraordinary relationship beyond the visible exchange of nectar and pollen. One fascinating aspect of their interaction involves the electrical fields generated by plants and detected by bees.

Flowers naturally emit a weak negative electrical charge, while bees accumulate a positive charge as they fly due to friction with the air. When a bee approaches a flower, the difference in electrical charges creates an electrostatic interaction, which helps transfer pollen from the flower to the bee. Additionally, this charge alters the flower’s electrical field, signaling to other bees that it has already been visited. This mechanism allows bees to optimize their foraging by avoiding flowers with diminished nectar supplies, ensuring efficient pollination and energy use.

The flowers themselves also play a role in this dynamic communication. Research suggests that flowers can detect bees' electrical signals and may even use these cues to adjust their nectar production.

And did you know, bees do not see what we see….

THE BUZZ ABOUT LEVITATION: HOW BEES DEFY GRAVITY

According to Ralph Ring, bumblebees don't fly in the conventional aerodynamic sense but levitate. This levitation occurs because, as the bee beats its wings, it resonates energy within a hollow cavity next to its larynx. This cavity creates a resonant frequency that, once aligned with the Earth's magnetic grid lines—operating at approximately 8.5 Hertz, or more accurately, the Schumann Resonance of 7.83Hz—allows the bee to create a magnetic bubble around itself.

Once the bumblebee hits that resonant frequency of its surroundings, it becomes a free agent due to its magnetic bubble around itself, which allows it to "levitate". Maintaining perfect flight paths like magnetic trains, no matter the weather. Ralph Ring believes they travel along predefined invisible highways, using the invisible magnetic grid lines of the Earth. This concept suggests that bees harness natural laws to move, contrasting with traditional aerodynamic explanations of flight.

A LIFELINE FOR OUR BUZZING FRIENDS

If you spot a bee grounded, crawling sluggishly, or resting anywhere other than on flowering plants, chances are it’s not taking a casual break—it’s starving. Bees, particularly during the “June Gap, ”often struggle to find enough pollen and nectar to sustain their energy levels. Their tiny bodies are built for constant motion; without fuel, they can’t fly, forage, or fulfill their vital role as pollinators.

A simple mix of two parts white sugar (please make it organic if you can) to one part water can act as emergency first aid for an exhausted bee. Offer the syrup on a teaspoon near the bee—it’s best not to force it—and watch as she extends her tiny black tongue to drink. It may take her about 10 minutes to convert the sugar into usable energy, but if you’ve intervened in time, she’ll recover and take flight again. Witnessing her miraculous revival is a heartwarming experience that reminds us of the interconnectedness of life.

A WORD OF CAUTION: FIRST AID ONLY

While this sugary solution can save a starving bee in the short term, it’s important to remember that this is a temporary measure—essentially “bee CPR.” Bees need a varied diet from diverse flowering plants to thrive and fulfill their ecological role. Feeding them sugar water regularly would harm their health and disrupt their natural foraging instincts. And under no circumstances should honey be offered; diseases can easily spread from colony to colony through contaminated honey, doing far more harm than good.

In the grand tapestry of nature, bees are more than just buzzing insects; they are architects of life, weaving together ecosystems through pollination, electrical communication, and perhaps even a touch of levitation. Their plight, marked by habitat loss, pesticide exposure, and colony collapse, highlights our interconnectedness. From the smallest act of offering a spoonful of sugar water to the grander gestures of planting pollinator-friendly gardens and advocating for responsible land management, we each have a role to play in safeguarding these extraordinary creatures.

Let us heed their silent call, becoming stewards of their well-being and ensuring that the buzz of bees continues to resonate through our world for generations to come.

