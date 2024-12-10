The photo below is one of the very reasons we launched Save Our Skies in 2023.

Last Saturday, around 4 AM, I felt instantly sick. It was very dramatic, and I’ll spare you all the details and leave it at that.

However, my sickness didn't feel right; it didn't feel like a regular flu or food poisoning. Besides my appendicitis last spring, I haven't had the flu, Covid, cold, or even a sniffle since late 2019. By Sunday morning, I was laid out and am still recovering. I told my partner I felt I had been sprayed because this "bug” didn’t feel natural.

The next day, my partner relayed my story to our friend Johanna Finney, the Secretary of GenSeven/Save Our Skies, and how I mentioned that what I had didn’t feel natural. Johanna noted that it was interesting timing because the evening before, she saw the unusual blob in the sky (in the photo above) moving toward our town.

What is this expanding blob in the sky? I don’t know, but we can all easily tell it’s unnatural and does not belong there. After showing this photo to locals, many have said, "Yeah, I saw this too and was wondering what it was." Many people seem to get sick these days in the oddest of ways. Many note how the “flu” feels weirder and weirder and is more challenging to shake off.

But whether this blob in the sky is associated with my illness or not, it highlights why we need to take control of our skies once and for all. There is no environmental cause more critical. Nobody has the right to spray anything into our skies.



DISEASE: COMING TO A NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR YOU

And now more than ever, after hearing warnings from figures like the Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine (aka weaponized mosquitoes), Peter Hotez, and Bill Gates about the potential health impacts they plan on inflicting on us in 2025, I am done with this nonsense.

In the video below, we have Crazy Professor Hotez warning us that as soon as Trump gets into office, we must be ready because we have “some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st….. H5N1… all over the wild birds on the Western part of the US and going up in the North. it’s getting into the poultry, and we’re seeing sporadic human cases, no human-to-human transmission yet, but that could happen…. it’s in the cattle, it’s in the milk, and that’s just the beginning of another major Coronavirus likely brewing in Asia….. we know these viruses are jumping from bats to people thousands of times a year….”

OH MY LORD. If THAT doesn’t tell us their plans.

Hey, Hotez, we know the whole Wuhan bat theory has been debunked. We also know animal-to-human transmission is nearly impossible. We know that every time you and your friends in the “National School of Tropical Medicine” and Bill Gates & Co. release another GMO-weaponized mosquito, we see the appearance of once rare tropical diseases spreading throughout the U.S. Perhaps you need to stop your fear-mongering and deliberate disease-spreading projects??

This is why I’m so glad to be nominated for a MAHA position. I would love to assist in stopping this insanity!

SPEAKING OF MAHA

People have been asking for updates, so here is the latest. After my initial MAHA nomination (Robert F Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again) for a position in the Environmental & Natural Resources department, I filled out a second MAHA application as requested. Yesterday, I received a follow-up call and text from an MAHA representative, asking more specific questions regarding my stance on important national topics.

I have been pleased to see that MAHA has been genuine in its pursuit of tapping engaged citizens for administrative roles, unlike the Obama administration in 2008. I remember when Obama's administration called for citizens to apply for positions, but as soon as I looked at the questions they were asking, it was clear they were doing nothing more than data mining. Now that I know he is a Soros-backed figure, I'm relieved I never fell for it and applied.

GMO MOSQUITOES & PROPER NOTIFICATION

SOS team member Katherine Saari sent me a CHD (Children's Health Defense) alert she received on December 2nd, the last day of an important public comment period. The alert concerned the EPA potentially approving GMO mosquitoes for consumers' backyards.

All you need to do is add water, and voilà, you too can have your own pet GMO mosquitoes flying around your and everyone else’s property.

Who in the world wants their neighbors to launch flying GMO syringes in the neighborhood any time of the year…. especially without our knowledge OR consent?

I'm not trying to pick on CHD because I appreciate their notification, but Kathryn and I discussed the need for earlier notification and not the last day of public comment.

This prompted Katherine and me to discuss the timing of essential notices of Calls to Action, including mine. Most people don’t have enough time in the allotted 12 hours to submit a comment. We know this, and this brings me to my next topic: our NOAA public comment and the timing of our last Call to Action….

NOAA PUBLIC COMMENT SUBMISSION

Regarding the NOAA public comment submission, we urged citizens to take a few weeks ago, we were thrilled to get over 200 signatories on our Save Our Skies public comment to NOAA regarding their regulations under the Weather Modification Reporting Act. But we only gave 24 hours to do this.

Some subscribers asked why we waited until the last minute to get people to submit their names as co-signers or for public comments. While I sent a Substack notification a few weeks earlier, some folks didn't see it.

But I do want to let people know I plan on being more mindful about putting out the notices in the future if time allows. However, there is an art form to getting people to respond and be motivated to undertake a Call to Action. I learned years ago, while on the city council, that if you put out a Call to Action too soon, people think, "Great, let me get around to doing that soon," and then they forget. But if you put out a notice at the final hour, people get irritated because they didn't have enough time to take up the Call to Action.

Even with Save Our Skies, if I want to get people to join me for a webinar, it's best to put out a "Save The Date" and then send out another reminder the day of. What I think would help all of us in the future is to put out a call to action, engage and educate folks on the respective topic over several weeks, and then do a type of countdown such as "You have 72 hours.... Then TODAY IS THE DAY."

I intend to fine-tune my method and provide timely notifications, tools, and resources to garner the best results. Thank you to those who provided me with this valuable feedback. I will adjust accordingly.

JOIN US FOR THE SAVE OUR SKIES SWARM WEBINAR

And with that, I welcome all of you to join me for our final Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar TONIGHT at 6 PM PDT. Let's celebrate a productive year and look forward to the next year taking back our skies!

HERE IS THE LINK FOR TONIGHT : 6 PM PDT

As many of you know, Swarm webinars are regularly scheduled for the 2nd Tuesday and 4th Wednesday of each month. However, due to the holiday, we will not have a webinar on the 4th Wednesday of this month. We look forward to seeing you tonight or Tuesday, January 14, 2025!





