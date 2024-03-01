As we brace for an unpredictably wild blizzard in much of the Sierra foothills, with forecasts flipping from a jaw-dropping 16 inches to a mere 5 inches faster than you can say "snowstorm," it's clear that even the weather is urging us to tune in and hunker down for an evening of groundbreaking revelations and community-building.

But, here's the silver lining amidst the looming clouds: This Substack post is not just about weathering the storm outside. It's about igniting the storm within, as I bring to you not one, but TWO electrifying interviews that promise to reshape your understanding of the skies above.

First up, we dive deep with Seth Holehouse of Man in America, followed by an eye-opening conversation with Kim Iversen of the Kim Iversen Show, (thank you, Jill Fusia). These back-to-back powerhouse interviews have already stirred the pot, amassing over 1,500 engaged souls within the first 20 hours post-Iversen interview. Why? Because when it comes to the Save Our Skies legal effort against geoengineering, people are tuning in to be part of “the difference.” To take control of the skies right where they are.

Feeling overwhelmed? You're not alone. Many are finding these revelations a lot to digest, but fear not! Here and elsewhere, the vibrant discussions and invaluable comments are where the magic happens. They're not just feedback but our guiding light, helping us refine our message and bring the clarity you crave. These comments also tell us people are waking up and paying attention.

For an immediate dose of enlightenment, click the image below to watch the Man in America interview.

LINK for KIM IVERSEN INTERVIEW, HERE: https://rumble.com/v4g8f4l-climate-change-pushers-actually-manipulating-the-weather.-what-are-they-spr.html

LEARN TO WEATHER THE STORM: JOIN THE FIGHT TO SAVE OUR SKIES TONIGHT!

In the meantime, please join us TONIGHT, 6-8pm PST, FRIDAY, for our SOS Swarm Webinar. We will teach you to read what is happening over your head and assist you in taking back your skies…. right-where-you-are.

Jeff “Ray,” SOS meteorologist and Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com will be joining us.

So, as you batten down the hatches (if you are in this storm’s path) and prepare for Mother Nature's next move, make sure your devices are charged and your minds are open. This is more than a webinar; it's a call to arms.

SOS SWARM WEBINAR TONIGHT, 6 PM PST FRIDAY, MARCH 1ST

LINK HERE: https://meetn.com/sos

Meetn.com works best on Google Chrome, Brave, or Opera browsers! Once you go to the meetn.com website, enter the “SOS Room.” Keep open tabs to a minimum for better bandwidth.

Generally our SOS Swarm Webinars are the 2nd Tuesday & 4th Wednesday of the month, so please mark you calendar accordingly.

Don't let the blizzard blind you to the battles we face together. Join us tonight, and let's turn this storm into a movement.

