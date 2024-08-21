I’m not going to mince words here.

The American Dream is teetering on the edge of an abyss, threatening to morph into an American Nightmare as California's AB 1840 potentially rolls out, promising 0% down, no-payment home loans to Californians, including ”non-legal migrants.”

Excerpt AB 1840

One can't help but wonder why homeless Californians, veterans, struggling families, and hardworking parents have been left out in the cold (sometimes literally) for so long while this golden ticket remained tucked away in Sacramento's back pocket.

Imagine being a veteran who's served this country, only to find yourself struggling to keep a roof over your head. Or picture a family of four, both parents working multiple jobs, still unable to scrape together enough for a down payment. These aren't hypothetical scenarios; they're the harsh reality for many Californians. And yet, it's still not until now that the state has rolled out the red carpet of homeownership.

Curious how, now that California is in such debt, we can afford this for Californians

However, I’m willing to bet this bill is not for legal Californian residents.

Share

If you think I’m far off on what I am about to say, I encourage you to wait and get back to me in six months….

…because while you and I are required to have a social-security-number-for-absolutely-everything, “non-legal migrants” are not.

According to AB 1840:

“While foreign-born people can purchase a home in the U.S. using an individual tax identification number, even if they don’t have a Social Security number, the bill is unique in that it offers the benefits of home ownership to everyone, the author said.”

So, let’s call this what this is.

This is a housing heist that will be placing foreign invaders in towns and cities across California, and at the expense of the taxpayers, to stoke racial tensions, anger, and ultimately civil war…

….. if we let them.

THE CORPORATE VULTURE CIRCLE-JERK

Let’s talk about Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street – those lovable giants gobbling up California's housing stock.

For the last few years, I’ve been asking myself, where are all these illegal migrants going to go?

I've been pondering this as I have observed dozens of brand-new apartment buildings and complexes in Southern California sitting vacant for years, with manufacturer stickers still on their windows —while Californians can neither afford rent nor find available rentals.

Large corporations like Blackstone often own these properties. We now understand that withholding this housing stock from the rental market has driven real estate prices and rents to unprecedented heights.

This has led me to my next question: beyond simply jacking up the price of housing stock by holding onto it, what is really going on?

With the genesis of AB 1840, it’s looking like the ultimate plan for these corporate behemoths was to reserve this housing stock for illegal migrants.

The timing is too fishy.

If AB 1840 passes, it will allow just that without so much as a whimper: California’s housing stock may be handed over to illegal migrants as if they are enjoying the spoils of war.

Think of the schemes these investment firms can implement to spark unrest and civil war in the smallest Californian and other American cities.

Share

THE CATALYST FOR ENGINEERED CHAOS

I call this scenario a setup at the net.

We know the U.S. is a ticking time bomb for civil war. All we need is a match. Now, imagine the tension, distrust, and anger that could arise if hard-working after hard-working Californians are left out in the cold while foreign invaders are provided free home ownership.

Then, imagine if this pattern repeats in community after community where the Big Three own the housing stock.

See where I’m going with this?

Our legislators don't insert such language into a bill unless they fully intend for the new law to be implemented and exploited to its fullest extent.

Think of the schemes these investment firms can devise to spark unrest and civil war in the smallest Californian city and nearly every American city and town.

Remember, our government is a criminal cabal masquerading as your government. It is more than evident to me, and many others, that they are hell-bent on destroying America from the inside out.

While I pray that I am mistaken, I plan to contact my congressman to urge them to oppose this measure. This is where the bill stands:

Act while you can!!!

If your California elected official supports this legislation, I would consider it an act treasonous (I apologize… I put down Congress. It has been corrected!)

Find your members of your Assembly HERE :



Call your Senators HERE .

CALL YOUR REP NOW! Tell them to vote no on AB 1840!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published SHARE WITH EVERY CALIFORNIAN YOU KNOW!

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….