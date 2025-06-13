Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Bassehound
2h

Another day of destruction with no winners. There will be suffering on both sides.

A very insightful writing by Gregory Mannarino this morning about our current day society.

ROT

https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/p/rot

DawnieR
1h

Iran is NOT a 'brutal dictatorship'!

These are the LIES that we have been fed.

This is a post/comment that I'd left on another Substack......

If DUMBED-DOWN AmeriKans had functioning brain cells, they would be capable of seeking out FOREIGN Press, and would be reading/watching what goes on, in the rest of the world.

GO TO the actual countries (Russia, Iran, Syria, India, ect) and their country's news sites. Instead of letting MSM and the FAKE 'indy/alt news' sites PROPAGANDIZE you.

Because IF one DID do that.....they would KNOW that Iran has NO NUKES, are NOT BUILDING any NUKES.....and have NO INTENTION of acquiring NUKES!

And if one pays attention/follows TRULY INDY 'voices' out there, such as Larry C. Johnson, Douglas McGregor, Garland Nixon, George Galloway, The Duran, Dimitri Lascaris, just to name a few.....you would KNOW this about Iran!!!

From Early May 2025......

As war looms over Iran, independent journalists gather in Tehran

https://rumble.com/v6sz33j-as-war-looms-over-iran-independent-journalists-gather-in-tehran.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Iran’s Nuclear Energy Spokesman Speaks With Reason2Resist

https://rumble.com/v6tb4dl-irans-nuclear-energy-spokesman-speaks-with-reason2resist.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Report from Tehran: Iran's Aerospace Forces Say They're Ready To Strike Back

https://rumble.com/v6t0q6r-report-from-tehran-irans-aerospace-forces-say-theyre-ready-to-strike-back.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

A Glimpse at Life In the Capital of Iran

https://rumble.com/v6tb57z-a-glimpse-at-life-in-the-capital-of-iran.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Individuals should really stop being 'IGNORANT AmeriKans', it's an 'ugly look'!

Seek your knowledge and understanding from places other than MSM and/or FAKE 'Indy'/'Alt' *cough* 'news'.

