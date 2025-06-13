Happy Friday the 13th, folks. True to form, it seems like all hell is simultaneously breaking loose in the Middle East and the US.

Tehran took hundreds of hits from Israel over the last few hours:

And here:

Let’s get one thing straight: I’m no fan of Iran’s brutal dictatorship. But what’s unfolding right now should worry every American, because the odds of this conflict spilling onto our own soil are climbing by the hour…. particularly with what is coming to American cities this Saturday: NoKings engineered protests across America.

We’re wedged between a rock and a hard place: Iran, a theocratic regime courtesy of a CIA-backed coup in 1979, and Israel, whose government—thanks to AIPAC—wields outsized influence over Capitol Hill. On one side, we have Iran, which has morphed into a real-life “Handmaid’s Tale” (and yes, the U.S. played a starring role in creating this monster). Funny how our leaders never mention that part. On the other hand, we have Israel, whose “zero enrichment” nuclear demands under Trump have handed them a convenient excuse for their current military campaign.

Meanwhile, the region is a powder keg: Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and now Iran are all in the mix. China’s even chiming in—sending missile fuel to Iran, with 800 ballistic missiles reportedly in the works. Haven’t we seen this playbook before?

While Trump denies any involvement, the picture isn’t looking so clear:

Share

Let’s be frank: I’d love to see the Iranian people freed from their oppressive regime. But trusting the IDF, which might turn on the U.S. if it suited their interests, isn’t exactly comforting.

And just because Iran’s leaders chant “Death to America” doesn’t mean every Middle Eastern conflict is our fight. If you’re clamoring for American boots on the ground in an Israel-Iran war, here’s an idea: grab a rifle and lead the charge yourself. Maybe even bring your own family along, since the rest of us are tired of sending our loved ones to die in wars that aren’t ours.

Being “Israel’s ally” shouldn’t mean we’re their attack dog every time they get into a dog fight. I’m tired of seeing America bleed in battles Americans never signed up for.

Enough is enough.

Let’s face it: we’re caught between two regimes with terrorist credentials, and the U.S. is smack in the middle. The chickens have come home to roost, and guess what? We helped hatch them. It was, after all, President Jimmy Carter who rolled out the red carpet for the mullahs now running Iran.

The CIA-crafted foreign policy has left us with a mess that’s not just repeating history—it’s practically mocking us.

PRAY FOR THE IRANIAN PEOPLE

Since 1979, Iranian women have lost their fundamental freedoms: forced into mandatory veiling and hijabs, no singing or dancing in public, no sports, segregation, and no personal rights. And this sorry list goes on.

Iranian-Americans are praying for liberation back home, but the prospect of Israeli “liberators” is a bitter pill.

Meanwhile, the cowardly Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be making his own exit—his presidential plane, the “Wing of Zion,” took off from Tel Aviv and landed in Athens today. Is Greece about to play host to a war crimes fugitive?

Let’s not pretend the American public is on board with Netanyahu’s leadership. Gallup reports that 64% of Americans do NOT support war with Iran, and only 9% see Iran as an enemy worth fighting. So why are our politicians so eager to stand with Israel against the wishes of their own constituents?

Now that Israel is bombing Iran, here’s a sobering thought: how many sleeper cells have slipped through our “open border” and are waiting for activation?

We have already seen what is transpiring in cities across America. As I reported earlier this week, Mexican sleeper cells have been activated throughout US cities.. Can we expect Iran to do the same?

The threat has been building with Iran for years:

Fascinating timing…. just when the U.S. is bracing for engineered protests and unrest this weekend (#NoKings, anyone?), the Middle East has gone up in flames.

Speaking of NoKings… I encourage everyone to avoid going into downtown cities this weekend. Now would be the time to invite your friends over for a backyard barbecue and call it a day.

WHEN WILL WE EVER LEARN?

History doesn’t just repeat—it throws popcorn from the cheap seats and laughs at us. Maybe it’s time we stopped playing the fool.

Stay vigilant, folks.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….