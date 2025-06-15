Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah's avatar
Leah
13h

Hasn’t anyone learned from the previous unrighteousness banker wars that the bankers are funding both sides of every war?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim's avatar
Jim
13h

Israel is going to drag the U.S. into the abyss. When gas hits $10 a gallon our teetering economy is finished. If Trump had a spine he’d detach this parasite. No more wars for Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture