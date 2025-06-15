The situation in the Middle East has escalated into a full-blown war.

IRANIAN MISSILE STRIKES ON ISRAEL: IRON DOME FAILS

Bat Yam, a suburb of Tel Aviv, was the Israeli city hit hardest by Iran’s missile barrage last night. The attack resulted in the highest single-incident civilian death toll, with at least six people killed—including two children—and around 180 injured, with several still unaccounted for as of the latest reports.

Emergency services described the destruction as severe, with a residential building sustaining a direct hit and significant casualties reported.

Iran’s missile and drone barrage targeted densely populated urban areas and key infrastructure, with Bat Yam bearing the brunt of civilian casualties.

Many Israeli cities suffered impacts from Iran’s missile strikes last night, with the highest number of fatalities and injuries reported in a single location. Other cities, including Tamra, Haifa, Rehovot, Tel Aviv, and Ramat Gan, were also hit, but Bat Yam stands out as the epicenter of civilian suffering in this latest round of conflict.

The strikes mark one of the deadliest nights for Israeli civilians since the escalation began, overwhelming emergency services and highlighting vulnerabilities in Israel’s missile defense systems.

The attacks were part of a broader exchange, with Israel simultaneously launching strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, particularly in Tehran. The situation remains volatile, with both sides signaling readiness for further escalation.

WILL THE REAL TRUMP PLEASE STAND UP?

Trump has been nothing but schizophrenic with his statements as I wrote about two days ago HERE —first announcing that he knew about the planned attacks all along and then claiming the US had nothing to do with the attack against Iran.

I’m starting to wonder if he has a body double who’s been tweeting on his behalf… they might want to communicate with each other a little more.

Vice President JD Vance gave some real “comforting words” to our American soldiers yesterday…. looks like they are going to be laying down their lives for the Military Industrial Complex (MIC), yet again.

“And so to our soldiers, we are so proud of ya and let me tell ya that he way we honor and respect ya is number 1 we never ask you to go to war unless you absolutely have to and #2 when we do ask you to go to war we give you the weapons and the support needed to kick the hell out of the enemy and come back home safely.”

So much for Trump not being the war president.

In the meantime, this alarming announcement was just made:

ARMY SWEARS IN SILICON VALLEY’S FINEST- NOW WITH MORE CAMOUFLAGE THAN CODE

The U.S. Army has just sworn in senior tech honchos from Meta, Palantir, and OpenAI as—wait for it—lieutenant colonels.

No, this is not a bad joke.

The folks who brought you the endless scroll, predictive policing, and AI that can write Shakespearean sonnets (or at least plausible phishing emails) are now donning digital camo—at least for a few weekends a year.

Apparently, the Army has decided that if you can’t out-innovate Silicon Valley, you might as well draft it. Enter the “Executive Innovation Corps,” a crack team of tech wizards now moonlighting as part-time military advisors. Their mission: to sprinkle a little unicorn dust on the Pentagon’s aging tech stack, and maybe teach a few generals how to reset their passwords.

Among the newly minted “Colonels of Code”: Meta’s Andrew Bosworth, Palantir’s Shyam Sankar, and OpenAI’s Kevin Weil and Bob McGrew. No word yet on whether their uniforms will come with built-in VR headsets or if their first order of business will be to replace the Army’s PowerPoint addiction with a robust Slack channel.

Of course, the Army assures us this is all about “innovation” and “national security,” not about getting early access to the next ChatGPT update or a sweet Palantir dashboard. But let’s be honest: somewhere, a defense contractor is already pitching a blockchain solution for lost socks in the barracks.

So next time you see a lieutenant colonel fiddling with a drone or muttering about “disrupting the chain of command,” just remember: in 2025, the MIC comes with a side of kombucha and a standing desk.

Welcome to the future, soldier—please update your firmware.

And to wrap up this story with a little bow. Here's the US Army robot dogs that were on display in D.C. for the Army's 250th Birthday.

I don’t like the direction any of this is going.

