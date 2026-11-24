Tomorrow, just one day before Thanksgiving, the U.S. Army plans to detonate nearly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. Despite public opposition, environmental concerns and legal challenges, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a temporary stay on Monday, allowing the controversial operation to proceed.

According to the Army’s latest public safety advisory, issued today, residents within the recommended evacuation zone are being offered temporary relocation assistance through FEMA, while others in potentially affected areas are being advised to shelter indoors and protect livestock feed and water supplies.

The Army maintains that the deteriorating material presents a risk of spontaneous explosion and that a controlled detonation is the safest remaining option. The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency hazardous waste permit, effective November 13, authorizing the operation.

But in researching this story this morning, I came across something else that I believe warrants public scrutiny.

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WHAT LIES BENEATH THE FALLOUT ZONE?

Almost exactly one year ago, on November 19, 2025, the United States Geological Survey announced an extensive critical mineral exploration project covering portions of Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Among the minerals identified as potentially present in this broader region are gallium, germanium, cobalt, indium, zinc, barite and rare-earth elements. Several of these are essential to semiconductor manufacturing, advanced computing, aerospace and national defense.

The federal government contracted two private companies, Fugro and Xcalibur Smart Mapping, to collect the airborne geological data. The project was expected to take approximately one year, placing its anticipated completion around the same month as the Army’s planned detonation, although its actual completion date has not been confirmed.

Among the counties included in the federal survey is Des Moines County, Iowa, the very county in which tomorrow’s detonation is scheduled.

Additionally, the Iowa Geological Survey has a separate Mineable Deposit Study specifically targeting southeastern Iowa, examining potentially commercially valuable deposits more than 500 feet below the surface.

TWO GOVERNMENT MAPS. ONE OVERLAPPING REGION.

Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Production Lines

Army projected lead fallout

Official Army maps and advisory

Media Alert: Low-level airplane flights to scan geology over parts of four Midwestern states | U.S. Geological Survey

Federal mineral exploration territory

Official USGS survey map and announcement

I conducted a preliminary geographical overlay of the Army’s projected lead fallout map and the federal government’s mineral exploration map. The territories overlap. While this does not establish the presence of commercially viable critical mineral deposits directly beneath the projected fallout zone, nor does it establish a connection between the two federal operations, it raises questions I believe deserve further investigation.

FOLLOW THE MINERAL RIGHTS

Interestingly, just four months ago, Des Moines County supervisors were discussing a proposed mineral-rights acquisition involving United States Gypsum Company (USG).

According to a July 15, 2026, report by Iowa’s KILJ Radio, the proposed agreement involved:

Approximately 140 acres of mineral rights beneath Big Hollow Lake.

A proposed payment of $1,500 per acre for mineral rights.

An additional 10 acres of surface land for potential mining infrastructure.

And who owns USG? According to corporate filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company was acquired in April 2019 by Germany’s Knauf Group.

This particular proposal involves gypsum, not rare-earth minerals, and I have not established whether the property falls within the projected fallout zone. Nevertheless, it demonstrates that mineral-rights negotiations are taking place in the region.

QUESTIONS THAT DESERVE ANSWERS

With potentially affected agricultural land, waterways, homes and livestock, I believe the following questions need to be asked:

Who owns the mineral rights beneath the projected fallout zone, and have any of those rights recently changed hands?

Who has access to the federal government’s latest geological survey results?

While the Army reports conducting environmental testing, has comprehensive, independent baseline testing been conducted throughout the potentially affected agricultural region?

Who will assume financial and legal responsibility should farms, crops, livestock or water supplies become contaminated?

What protections are in place for landowners should their property values decline?

Will all pre- and post-detonation environmental testing results be made publicly available?

We are living in an era in which access to critical minerals is increasingly driving national security policy, international relations and the expansion of advanced technology. Understanding who owns the resources beneath America’s agricultural land is a legitimate matter of public interest, particularly when that same land faces potential environmental contamination.

At this juncture, I have found no evidence that the mineral exploration project motivated the Army’s decision, nor have I established mineral-rights ownership by BlackRock, Blackstone or State Street within the projected fallout zone. Those ownership records warrant further examination.

The people of Iowa and Missouri should not be left carrying the environmental, financial and health consequences of a federal operation without full transparency, independent oversight and enforceable protections.

These are questions we should be asking BEFORE the lead settles, not afterward.

IMPORTANT RESOURCES FOR IOWA AND MISSOURI RESIDENTS

If you are a local farmer, landowner, geologist, county official or someone with access to mineral-rights records in southeastern Iowa or northeastern Missouri, I would particularly like to hear from you.

Please share this breaking report, especially with those living in Iowa and Missouri.

This is a developing story.





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