I wasn’t planning to write a Substack post today, since I’m preparing for another Save Our Skies Swarm webinar (TONIGHT, 6 PM Pacific). But I can’t believe everything that’s going down right now, so I thought I’d share some of the seismic shifts unfolding as I write this.

The Blood Moon has not disappointed. In many traditions, a red moon signals significant disruption. Kings fall, empires shift, and social upheaval follows. People see it as nature’s way of heralding endings and beginnings.

The omens have come, and they have not lied.

The world is erupting.

LET’S START WITH NEPAL IN FULL REVOLUTION!



Under the shadow of the blood moon, the people of Nepal have risen, and as of today, the old order lies in ashes because last night the Nepalese came for the palace, this morning they went for the Communist Party itself…. in a complete overthrow of Nepal’s government.

The protests were fueled primarily by rampant corruption, with the government’s social media ban becoming the final straw. Government buildings, the Hilton hotel, below, and the lavish residences of officials now burn side by side, symbols of a ruling class in collapse.

As the Hilton high-rise burns, ministers who failed to flee are being chased and beaten in the streets by angry crowds.

Following this, the Nepalese attacked the palace and burned it to the ground:

The burning of Singha Durbar, once Asia’s largest palace with its 1,700 rooms, was not merely a fire but an act of political exorcism. Built in 1903 as a palace of prime ministers, it had long been converted into the seat of government. Inside its walls lay treaties, debates, and the archives of Nepal’s struggles. All turned to ash in the flames of the people’s fury.

Now, Singha Durbar is no more:

But it wasn’t just the Hilton hotel and palace…..

Following the burning of the palace, the Communist Party headquarters in Nepal was also stormed and set on fire. Protesters can be seen tearing down the red flag, carrying it through the streets as though to bury it once and for all.

Government officials are on the run as the Finance Minister, dragged into the streets in his underwear, has become the symbol of a state humiliated. The people who once bowed before government offices now light them as pyres.

The Prime Minister has resigned and fled the capital after the storming of government buildings and his own residence. However, now the Kathmandu Airport has been closed.

In a dramatic turn, Nepal’s president has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sharma Oli, a demand shouted by protesters in the streets. The cost has been steep: more than 500 people injured, and at least 19 lives lost in the upheaval.

MEANWHILE, IN ISRAEL

While Nepal burns, in the Middle East, another tragedy unfolds.

Reports confirm Israel has bombed nearly the entire Christian quarter of Gaza. Only two churches remain standing. Christians, the inheritors of ancient roots in that land, huddle within their sanctuaries, hoping the stone walls will hold as everything else is reduced to rubble.

This one still baffles me, and the question rises like smoke: Where are the Christians? Where is their outrage? How is this exterminating Hamas when it is the cross itself that now burns?

Silence is complicity, and the silence has been deafening. Will we ever see Christians rise against this?

The Christians who remain in Gaza are courageously standing their ground. Isolated from the world

AN ERUPTING WORLD

What we are witnessing is not confined to Kathmandu’s streets. The tremors are global, stretching from Asia to Europe.

To give you an idea of why current events have me so gobsmacked, here is a short list of other political upheavals underway. Let’s start with France:

France: Government collapsed after PM François Bayrou was ousted in a confidence vote amid a deep budget crisis. Mass protests under the “Block Everything” banner have paralyzed the nation. Earlier, rallies also erupted over Marine Le Pen’s conviction.

And then there are the rest of the countries….

United Kingdom (incl. Northern Ireland): Northern Ireland rocked by anti-immigration riots targeting minorities; over 100 police officers injured. Across Britain, far-right anti-migrant protests clash with counter-demonstrations defending “diversity.”

Slovakia: Tens of thousands protest PM Robert Fico’s pro-Russia stance and plan to pull back from NATO/EU, rallying under the slogan “Slovakia is Europe.”

Serbia: A sweeping anti-corruption movement unites students, workers, miners, war veterans, and artists. Protests in Belgrade alone have drawn over 350,000 people, spreading to hundreds of towns.

Romania: Post-election turmoil continues after the annulled 2024 vote. Pro-EU and pro-Russian factions protest in Bucharest, deepening divisions.

Turkey: Mass demonstrations in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir after the arrest of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, widely seen as politically motivated.

Hungary, Bulgaria, Czechia, Georgia: Part of a wider “arc of discontent” in Southeastern Europe. Protest movements call out corruption, authoritarian drift, and attacks on democracy. Georgia, though outside the EU, mirrors these upheavals.

Japan: The Prime Minister has resigned, leaving the country once again in political limbo.

Thailand: Prime Minister removed from office over a leaked phone call scandal, sparking further unrest.

THE DOMINOES BEGIN TO FALL

One of my recent Substack posts was about the rejection of the digital yuan by Chinese citizens. There is undoubtedly a seismic shift underway throughout the world, although what is occurring in China remains largely under lock and key in the social media world.

To be clear, this is not the work of a single person in a single nation. This is the sigh of humanity under centuries of weight, possibly finding a voice at last. The fall of a palace in Kathmandu, the silenced bells of churches in Israel, the resignations in Tokyo and Paris, each is a thread in a larger tapestry of collapse and desperation..

The blood moon does not disappoint. It illuminates.

It shows us a world where governments are falling like dominoes, where people are awakening, growing weary of the political wreckage forced upon them, and where silence, whether in the pews of Jerusalem or the streets of Europe, will no longer hold.

