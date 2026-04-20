Pay attention to what just happened because it matters enormously… and almost nobody in the mainstream press will give it its due coverage.

Today, on April 20, 2026, the House Committee on Rules was scheduled to advance HR 2289 the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2026, to the full House floor for a vote. Had it passed, it would have been one of the most sweeping federal power grabs over local government in the history of American telecommunications law.

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Instead, house leadership abandoned the effort entirely.

The bill was postponed. And it was The People who stopped it.

WHAT WAS HR 2289

If you haven’t heard me blather on about this over and over already, let me be direct about what this bill actually was, because the name, the American Broadband Deployment Act, was carefully designed to sound reasonable. It was not reasonable. It was a corporate bulldozer dressed up in patriotic language.

HR 2289 would have effectively eliminated local government authority over where cell towers, small cells, and antennas could be placed, next to your home, next to your child’s school, in the middle of your neighborhood, without your community having any meaningful say. Local governments under this bill would have been legally required to approve virtually any antenna on any existing structure: utility poles, light poles, overhead wires, apartment buildings, single-family homes, and schools.

Read that again. Schools…. yeah, little developing bodies.

The bill converted FCC review deadlines into hard legal cutoffs, 10 days for small cells, 30 days for everything else. Miss the deadline? The application would be automatically deemed granted. No vote. No public hearing. No recourse. And moratoriums, the very tool communities have been successfully using to pause and study these projects, would have been prohibited.

This was my community's response to HR 2289 in December:

It also stripped most wireless facilities of any requirement to undergo review under the National Environmental Policy Act or the National Historic Preservation Act, meaning NO environmental review, no health impact review, nothing. The telecom industry would have been handed a key to every neighborhood in America, with the federal government holding the door open.

As attorney Odette Wilkens, president of Wired Broadband, put it plainly: “The reason for HR 2289 is to prevent any further litigation and any further successes that people have had across the country in stopping cell towers.”

There it is. No euphemisms. The entire purpose of the bill was to shut down the resistance that has been winning.

WHO WAS PUSHING IT AND WHO PUSHED BACK



On April 13, just one week before the scheduled Rules Committee vote, CTIA, The Wireless Association, representing AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Apple, sent a letter to House leadership demanding they bring HR 2289 to the floor immediately, framing it as essential to “America’s position in the global AI race.”

The AI race. There it is again. The same justification used to strip your broadband dollars, reroute fiber to data centers, and build heat islands in neighborhoods across the country. Now it was being used to override your local government’s authority over cell towers on your street.

Three days later, on April 16, the pushback arrived, and it was overwhelming.

The National Association of Counties, representing counties serving more than 80 percent of the American population, wrote to House leadership saying HR 2289 “would undermine public safety, force local taxpayers to subsidize private corporations and disrupt the very broadband deployment progress it aims to accelerate.”

They were joined by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the National League of Cities, and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, a coalition representing virtually every city, county, and town in America, who declared the bill “an unprecedented federal intrusion into established local decision-making processes, favoring large broadband, telecommunications, wireless, and cable companies at the expense of residents and taxpayers.”

MAHA Action, the Make America Healthy Again legislative arm, came out in full opposition, calling HR 2289 “a full-scale federal takeover of the rights of property owners and of local community decision making.”

Advocacy groups flooded congressional phone lines. Citizens used one-click tools to deluge representatives with messages. Local officials across the country made calls. The opposition was bipartisan, broad, and loud.

And on April 20, 2026, House leadership blinked.

The bill was pulled from consideration.

WHY THIS MATTERS BEYOND THE WIN

This is not just a victory for the communities who made calls and sent letters this week, though it absolutely is that, and every person who acted deserves to feel the weight of what they accomplished.

This is a signal about where the power actually sits right now.

The telecom industry, working in concert with the AI industry and backed by the full legislative machinery of the House majority, could not push this bill through because the resistance was too organized, too loud, and too broadly credible to ignore. Local governments, the mayors, the county commissioners, the city councils, stood together and said no. And Washington stood down.

This is the same pattern we have been documenting throughout this series. Communities blocking data centers at zoning boards. Courts voiding rezonings that were rammed through without proper public notice. States advancing moratorium legislation. And now, Congress itself backing away from a bill designed specifically to prevent communities from saying no.

They keep trying to find a level of government where they can win. They keep losing.

CELEBRATE, BUT NOT TOO LONG

This bill will come back. It has come back before. HR 2289 is essentially the same legislation as HR 3357, which was proposed in 2023 and killed by the same coalition of local governments. They renamed it, expanded it, waited for a favorable political moment, and tried again.

They will try again.

The FCC is simultaneously advancing its own rulemaking, Notice 25-276, which would accomplish many of the same goals through regulatory action rather than legislation, broadly preempting state and local authority over cell tower siting, design, and operation. That fight is not over.

And the BEAD program, the $42.5 billion broadband fund meant to finally deliver fiber to unserved communities is still being quietly gutted, with fiber preferences stripped out and rural Americans being handed satellite connections instead.

The victories are real. The war is not won.

What yesterday proved is that when people understand what is being done to them, when they show up, make calls, write letters, and refuse to be silent, Washington notices. The telecom industry noticed. The House Rules Committee noticed.

They did not expect this level of resistance. They keep not expecting it. And we keep showing up anyway.

That is the whole strategy. And it is working.

Share this. The people who stopped HR 2289 today did it because enough voices reached the right ears at the right moment. The next attempt is already being planned. Make sure the resistance is ready.

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