Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Sosuzy's avatar
Sosuzy
19h

Thank you, Thank you so very much.

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1 reply by Reinette Senum
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
18h

Thank you for sounding the alarm and motivating people to push back. You are a voice of reason and strength in this time of chaos and confusion. Bless you.

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1 reply by Reinette Senum
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