Breaking Out of the System: One Self-Governed Step at a Time

As many of you know, I’m all about self-agency and self-governance; however, few understand exactly what this means. Today’s conversation will help you wrap your head around these empowering concepts. I’m joined by my longtime friend Michael Joseph, whose path has taken him deep down into America’s constitutional rabbit holes, only to re-emerge with what he now calls the Sacred Honor Educational Fellowship.

Alongside partners Phil Medera and Daniel Mentz, Michael breaks down the nuts and bolts of how our modern “debt slave system” took shape, why private membership associations (PMAs) are quietly reshaping communities, and what, exactly, the “Four Pathways” to self-governance might mean for those tired of playing legal hopscotch with city regulators and alphabet agencies. Get ready for a spirited, and sometimes entertaining, journey through land patents, trust law, and the curious case of all those contracts signed before anyone learned to spell “jurisdiction.” (Spoiler: Drivers’ licenses, birth certificates, and jury duty, oh my!)

Share

If terms such as 'creditor of the system,’ 'organic constitution,' or ‘national status’ seem unclear, Michael and his team provide clarification and offer practical, peaceable steps for anyone seeking to opt out. Whether you’re lost in the matrix of municipal codes, tired of property taxes, or simply curious about reclaiming your labor, legacy, or autonomy, this interview covers actionable insights, heartfelt stories, and just enough contract law to keep things interesting.

Click the banner below for access to “Breaking The Spell,” documentary! You are going to be inspired!

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….