THE MYOCARDITIS MYSTERY: WHEN SCIENCE MEETS SPIN

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Investigations is set to hold a hearing titled “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines,” on May 21st, 2025.

Did you ever think you would see the day?

This hearing aims to reveal how federal health agencies—the CDC, FDA, and their cohorts have manipulated the messaging around vaccine safety.

The star of this particular show? Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, continues to be flagged as a rare but serious side effect, especially in younger males following mRNA vaccination.

THE STATS THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE

Let’s talk numbers….

CDC’s Own Data: According to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as of early 2025, there have been over 27,000 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. alone. Most of these cases are in males under 30, with the highest rates in the 16–24 age group.

Peer-Reviewed Studies: A 2024 meta-analysis published in JAMA Cardiology found that the risk of myocarditis after an mRNA vaccine is about 12.6 cases per million doses in young males. Still, some real-world data (like that from Israel and Nordic countries) suggest rates as high as 1 in 5,000 for specific age groups.

Hospitalization Rates: Over 80% of reported myocarditis cases led to hospitalization, though most patients recovered. However, long-term cardiac effects remain under-studied (some would say, under-reported).

DOWNPLAYING, DELAYING, AND DATA DODGING

So, what’s the beef? Whistleblowers and independent researchers are set to testify that:

Federal agencies delay public acknowledgement of the myocarditis risk, sometimes by months.

Internal emails point to a preference for “careful messaging” over transparency, with some officials appearing more concerned about “vaccine hesitancy” than full disclosure.

Advisory committees may only see cherry-picked data or preliminary numbers, rather than the full scope of adverse event reports.

THE HUMAN COST

Behind every statistic is a story.

The upcoming hearing will feature testimony from families whose healthy teens develop heart inflammation days after vaccination. Some recover quickly; others continue to deal with chest pain, arrhythmias, and a newfound distrust in the system that is supposed to protect them.

I have reported on the continued rise in Covid shot 9-11 calls, such as here:

WHY THE COVER-UP?

I know you already know this; agencies designed to protect us are in bed with Big Big Harma, political overseers, and a public desperate for answers. But whether you are injected with this bioweapon or not, we all lose. The costs to the loved ones around us and the fabric of society cannot be measured.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED

Congressional hearings and public apologies are all well and good for the history books, but until we see actual accountability, read: arrests, indictments, and a few high-profile mugshots, none of this means much in the real world.

Exposing the tangled web of data manipulation and bureaucratic spin is one thing. It’s quite another to see the so-called “covid criminals”-the officials and executives who knowingly downplayed risks and put lives on the line, facing real consequences. Until the day comes when those responsible are held to account in a court of law, hearings like these are just sound and fury, signifying not nearly enough.

So, to the powers that be, spare us the crocodile tears and the carefully worded statements. We want to see justice served, and that means seeing the architects of this cover-up behind bars, not behind podiums.

FINAL THOUGHTS

When the foxes are guarding the henhouse, it’s up to us to rattle the cage, count the eggs, and ask the uncomfortable questions.

Because if we don’t, who will?

