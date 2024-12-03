(I want to thank Robin Westenra, of Seemorerocks, for bringing this report forward. Robin lives in New Zealand and provides a different and valuable perspective from outside the U.S. Here is his Substack.



A report just released from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (SSCP) exposes a disturbing pattern of government overreach, scientific manipulation, and public deception during the COVID-19 crisis. Not surprising to those of us who have been cast out of society for calling this out from the get-go. This comprehensive investigation confirms what many skeptics, whistleblowers, and foghorns had been desperately trying to warn us about all along.

For years, voices of dissent were silenced, ridiculed, and censored as they attempted to raise alarm bells about the potential dangers of rushed vaccines, the ineffectiveness of lockdowns, and the suppression of alternative treatments. These individuals, ranging from medical professionals to concerned citizens, faced intense backlash and ostracization for daring to question the official narrative. Now, this report vindicates our concerns (while we continue to watch a growing number of our our loved ones fall ill and die) and reveals the extent of the government's diabolical handling of the plandemic.

Key highlights from the SSCP report include:

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT AND SAFETY

- Operation Warp Speed sacrificed proper safety protocols in the rush to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

- The FDA lowered its standards for vaccine efficacy, potentially compromising public health.

- Long-term safety data was lacking, yet vaccines were pushed onto the public, including children and pregnant women.

DATA MANIPULATION AND MISINFORMATION

- The CDC manipulated data to support pre-determined policy outcomes, rather than following the science.

- Federal health agencies actively suppressed information about natural immunity and alternative treatments.

- Social media companies colluded with government officials to censor dissenting views, violating First Amendment rights.

ECONOMIC IMPACT AND LOCKDOWNS

- Lockdowns were implemented without sufficient evidence of their effectiveness, causing severe economic damage.

- Small businesses were disproportionately affected, while large corporations thrived.

- The long-term mental health and educational impacts of lockdowns were largely ignored.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

- Pharmaceutical companies exerted undue influence over public health policy decisions.

- Many government officials had financial ties to vaccine manufacturers, creating potential conflicts of interest.

ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY

- There was a lack of transparency in decision-making processes at federal health agencies.

- Attempts to investigate the origins of COVID-19 were initially obstructed.

- Whistleblowers within government agencies were silenced or retaliated against.

THERAPEUTIC SUPPRESSION

- The report reveals a concerted effort to downplay and discredit potential early treatment options like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

- Federal agencies actively discouraged doctors from prescribing these medications, despite some promising early studies.

- Funding for research into repurposed drugs was minimal compared to vaccine development efforts.

MASK MANDATES

- The effectiveness of widespread mask-wearing was overstated, with conflicting data ignored.

- Initial flip-flopping on mask recommendations created public confusion and eroded trust.

- The psychological and developmental impacts of prolonged mask-wearing, especially on children, were not adequately considered.

TESTING FIASCO

- Early CDC-developed COVID tests were faulty, delaying crucial early detection efforts.

- The FDA initially blocked private labs from developing their own tests, creating a bottleneck.

- Testing policies often lacked scientific basis, such as arbitrary quarantine periods.

NURSING HOME DISASTERS

- Several states, including New York, implemented policies that forced nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients, leading to unnecessary deaths.

- Federal guidance on protecting vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities was inadequate and delayed.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

- The decision to close schools was made despite early data showing low transmission rates among children.

- Teachers' unions exerted undue influence over CDC guidelines for school reopenings.

- The long-term educational and social impacts of prolonged school closures were severely underestimated.

ECONOMIC RELIEF MISMANAGEMENT

- Billions in COVID relief funds were misallocated or lost to fraud.

- Small businesses struggled to access relief while large corporations received preferential treatment.

- The massive increase in government spending has contributed to current inflationary pressures.

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION FAILURES

- Early warnings from other countries about the virus's severity were ignored or downplayed.

- There was a lack of transparency and cooperation with international health organizations.

- Geopolitical tensions, particularly with China, hampered a coordinated global response.

PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNICATION FAILURES

- Messaging was often contradictory and confusing, eroding public trust.

- Officials frequently made definitive statements on evolving situations, leading to backtracking and credibility loss.

- The nuances of scientific uncertainty were poorly communicated, leading to public frustration and skepticism.

The SSCP report further underscores the multifaceted failures in the government's COVID-19 response. However, to frame these as “failures” does not get to the heart of the matter. This was all by design. Let’s never forget this!



Perhaps next time our “leaders” try to pull the wool over our eyes we will demand robust public debate, scientific integrity, and government accountability.

In the meantime, it is now time to prosecute those who were the head of this Hydra for Crimes Against Humanty.





