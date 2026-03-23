Breaking the Stranglehold

Yesterday, while catching up on long-overdue yard work, I spent a good part of the day tending to and removing what had lived glorious lives, my flowers and plants. Here in Northern California, however, mid-March has arrived hot and dry, and the drought is real.

Sprinklers have been initiated. So there I was, out in the yard, moseying about, doing what needed to be done, and mourning the loss of a family of dried and dead plants.

And then an old dear friend passed by.

We hadn’t connected much during COVID. For the most part, we have found ourselves on opposite sides of things. A divergence of opinions and choices. Different ways of seeing the world. And yet, there was still a thread of a friendship that never fully died like my front yard this spring.



So, we stopped, caught up, and began lamenting the state of the world today. What started as two people coming from different places slowly revealed something neither of us expected. We had come full circle. And the conclusion we both landed on, without hesitation, was simply this…. nothing feels right.

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In that moment, in that simple and honest recognition, a new bond was formed. And it got me thinking. Because if two people, who don’t always see eye to eye, can find each other in that truth, imagine how many millions of others are standing in that same place right now. Feeling it.

Every single day, in our bank accounts, in our doctor’s offices, at the DMV, in the courtroom, at the ballot box. The stranglehold is real, and it is everywhere. And yet, most people have no idea that there are actual, lawful, time-tested ways to loosen that grip. Not by fighting. Not by protesting. Not by screaming into the void on social media. But by simply understanding who you actually are and what rights and options you genuinely have.

I sat down with two people I deeply respect, Michael Joseph and Marsha Anne, both locals doing extraordinary work not just here in our backyard, but all across the country and around the world. They are part of the Sacred Honor Educational Fellowship, and what they are teaching people is nothing short of life-changing. We’re talking about the distinction between the public and the private. Between the corporate fiction and the living, breathing, flesh-and-blood human being that you actually are. Between being presumed a subject of a system, and knowing your true standing outside of it.

This is not fringe. This is the law. This is history. This is your birthright.

And, yes, I know this stuff can feel like a lot at first. It’s a deep rabbit hole. But what Michael and Marsha do so brilliantly is make it digestible, practical, and real because they’ve lived it and applied it. This isn’t theory. This is people, thousands of them, actually taking back control of their lives, their assets, their families, and their futures.

So if you’ve ever asked yourself why you work so hard and still feel like you’re losing ground, why you need a permit to breathe practically, why a thousand-dollar tax bill can take someone’s home, this interview is for you. The genie is out of the bottle, folks. And there is no stuffing it back in.

Let’s get into it.

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