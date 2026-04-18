Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Jane's avatar
Jane
7h

Lets go everyone! We are many they are few.

I am calling tomorrow!!

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1 reply
Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
6h

This is WEF et al in action: all local governance is removed.

I am in Canada, but hearing of this is horrifying.

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