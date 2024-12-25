Please join me at 10 AM THIS Sunday, December 29th, for another Clear the Air with Reinette in the morning. This is for Paid Subscribers. The link is under the paywall below! (this is the only paywall I ever have!)

You can become a Paid Subscriber here:

We will spend the two hours sharing light-hearted stories and what we envision for the New Year. Please join us for this festive time of connectedness! We will keep it light and full of laughter…. because we deserve it after this last year.

KEEPING IT LIGHT



Speaking of laughter… I have some for you.

I couldn’t help myself, but I got a chuckle out of this Christmas jingle:

Who doesn’t love wild cats in Christmas trees and the disasters that follow:

And who can’t help but have a few jollies and mishaps around the ol’ Xmas tree (or Hanukkah menorah)?

If your family members are a bunch of Grinches…. give it a whirl and pull the Saran Wrap prank on them to lighten up the gathering… thank God I don’t have any family around right now:

Fortunately, I learned that Santa had a Fog Horn aboard his slay this year… the FAA now requires it.

Don’t ya hate it when you just can’t get the Christmas jingle outta yer head?

Okay, I’ll stop now…. I swear.

May your holiday be filled with much joy and laughter after such a long year of wild developments and ups and downs!

Once again, please join me THIS Sunday if you are a Paid Subscriber. If you aren’t, now is your chance!