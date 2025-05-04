Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reinette Senum's avatar
Reinette Senum
3h

For those who are confusing cloud seeding, Solar Radiation Management (SRM), and Coal Fly Ash; they are all very different:

SA,

To let you know, I thought the same... then it became apparent that the aluminum in cloud seeding flares is not the same as coal fly ash or solar radiation management.

Here is something I have written up on it to help folks better understand:

Aluminum found in cloud seeding, coal fly ash, solar radiation management (SRM) ingredients, and in nature all share a common atomic identity-aluminum (Al)-but their forms, sources, and environmental implications differ significantly.

Aluminum in Cloud Seeding

Cloud seeding typically uses silver iodide or sometimes salts like sodium chloride as the active agent, not aluminum compounds. However, there have been occasional references to the use of aluminum or its compounds in some weather modification experiments, but this is not standard practice and is not widely documented or accepted as a primary cloud seeding agent.

Aluminum in Solar Radiation Management (SRM)

SRM proposals, especially stratospheric aerosol injection, often consider aluminum oxide (alumina, Al₂O₃) or even metallic aluminum as possible reflective particles. These are industrially produced, highly refined forms of aluminum, chosen for their light-scattering properties and efficiency in the stratosphere. The particles are engineered for specific size and purity, quite different from the complex mixture found in coal fly ash.

Aluminum in Coal Fly Ash

Coal fly ash is a waste product from coal combustion and contains a significant amount of aluminum, but not in pure or simple oxide form. Instead, aluminum in fly ash is typically present as:

• Alumina (Al₂O₃)

• Mullite (3Al₂O₃·2SiO₂)

• Amorphous alumino-silicate glass

• Plus a mix of other minerals and toxic heavy metals.

The aluminum content in fly ash can be quite high (up to 34% as alumina in some samples), but it is mixed with silica, iron oxides, and trace elements, making it chemically and physically distinct from the purified alumina or metallic aluminum proposed for SRM.

Aluminum in Nature

Aluminum is the third most abundant element in the Earth’s crust and is found naturally in minerals such as:

• Bauxite (the primary ore of aluminum)

• Kaolinite

• Corundum (natural alumina, Al₂O₃)

• Mullite

In natural environments, aluminum is usually bound in stable mineral forms and is not typically present as free metal or fine particulate oxide unless mobilized by industrial processes.

SUMMARY

• Aluminum in SRM is typically highly purified alumina or metallic aluminum, engineered for atmospheric injection.

• Aluminum in coal fly ash is part of a complex, mixed mineral waste, not a pure or engineered compound.

• Aluminum in nature is mineral-bound and not in the fine, reactive forms proposed for SRM or found in fly ash.

• Cloud seeding does not generally use aluminum as a primary ingredient.

So, while aluminum is a common thread, the aluminum used in SRM is not the same as that in coal fly ash or in natural minerals. Each has distinct physical, chemical, and environmental characteristics, and their implications for health and the environment differ accordingly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Craig Lane's avatar
Craig Lane
7h

Tell me then why after observing metoerology for 45 yeaes, the satellites now show blast patterns of some kindof heating in the clouds, geometric shapes where there should be vortex's and EVERY time a low pressure approaches the bay area the humidity goes down and the sky looks like the tic tac toe?

Explain to me what you support?

You support this govt and its lies?

You support people who gaslight and lie and invert the truth?

The facts are clear after 13 years of daily observation = something or someone is drying out areas and making rain in others ARTIFICIALLY.

No name calling needed - just the bright light upon you to see and share THIS IS NOT NORMAL AND SOMEONE / SOMETHING IS GASLIGHTING ALL OF US.

I thought you were a voice of the people, now I am not so sure.

"natural patterns" = wake up

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Reinette Senum and others
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture