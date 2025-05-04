Please note that this article does not refer to Solar Radiation Management, cloud seeding, or other clandestine programs. It is only about coal fly ash, and coal fly ash, only.

For nearly 20 years, I handed over my own agency like a set of car keys to the so-called “experts” on geoengineering - the talking heads who promised they’d done their homework, vetted the facts, and sorted the wheat from the chaff.

Meanwhile, I was growing ever more uneasy, watching the sky above my head become a tic-tac-toe board of criss-crossing lines.

As a child, sailing my Guppy D across our lake only 25 minutes from where I currently reside, I never saw such sky graffiti.

Was I just unobservant, or had the heavens truly changed their tune?

When I first dipped my toe into the murky waters of this mysterious geoengineering phenomenon, the voices were few and far between. There was one especially loud megaphone, pointing skyward and declaring with the confidence of a carnival barker: “That’s coal fly ash (CFA), folks! Every plane you see-including the ones hauling your grandma to Phoenix-is spewing it out.”

The claims stacked up like a defective smokestack: “We did all the testing. We know for a fact. We have all the rainwater samples, all the evidence. And whatever you do, don’t ask questions.”

Well, questions be damned.

I asked anyway.

It just took me the better part of two decades to get there.

My journey into the anti-geoengineering underworld was about to take a sharp, unexpected turn, one that would sever a few old ties, but spark some intriguing new ones.

What caused this tectonic shift in my thinking?

Simple: I started looking at the whole mess through a legal lens.

TAKING IT ON

Two years ago, I launched the Save Our Skies initiative, hell-bent on dragging the CFA zealots into court. That’s when things really changed for the good. And I mean, for the good of everyone.

No more parroting the talking heads.

I was on the hunt for evidence that could stand up in a court of law - evidence that could actually win, not just stir up a Twitter storm. That became an unexpected journey, one that still leaves people scratching their heads when I tell the tale.

The pursuit of Truth, I’ve learned, is a winding road full of potholes, detours, and the occasional existential crisis.

A year ago, I found myself wallowing in one, realizing that everything I’d believed - without question-about geoengineering was, well… about as solid as a hot, mushy, overboiled potato.

The geoengineering story I’d hoped to bring to court? It collapsed faster than a bad soufflé. The infamous “weather modificationgag order” on NOAA employees and weather reporters? Pure fiction. And the effort to stop the fake runaway climate change “emergency”? A boondoggle hum-dinger. The theory of coal fly ash being spewed every day into the atmosphere? Ay-ya-ya….

I now know wouldn’t happen in a million years.

Emerging from that fog was quite a year, let me tell you.

Today, it has landed me with a clear(er) understanding of how atmospheric conditions play a role in persistent contrail formation, effects of nano-particulate matter and sulfer dioxide in the jet fuel, NATO fuel standards, impacts of the exponential increase in commercial flying such as “aviation induced mortality,” and the real origins of most of the aluminum in our rainwater samples…. to name a few.

AND THE STORY UNFOLDS

Enter Jay Reynolds, a sharp mind from Jim Lee’s Climate Viewer crew on Telegram, who, during our 2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification last April, dropped a bombshell: all those rain samples collected by Save Our Skies and the other big names in geoengineering?

Null and void.

Why?

Because we never tested for silicate.

Why does that matter?

Turns out, sand from the Sahara is sprinkled around the globe like powdered sugar on French toast. If your rainwater sample contains silicate (read: sand), then the aluminum you’re finding is naturally derived, not the byproduct of jet fuel, or some clandestine program, but hitchhiking in on a trade wind straight from the Sahara dunes.

That little factoid changed everything for me. Like so many things in this world, once I grabbed onto reality - and not just the latest scary bedtime story from folks making a living off public panic - it was a total game changer.

But wait, there’s more.

Jay Reynolds added another twist: Monsanto’s (Bayer) aluminum-resistant seeds weren’t cooked up because someone was spraying aluminum from the sky.



Ends up, these seeds have become a necessity in parts of South America where aluminum levels in soil are naturally high, especially in regions with acidic soils and volcanic origins, such as southern Chile.

Research shows that Andisols (volcanic soils) in southern Chile can have very high aluminum concentrations, sometimes making up more than 40% of the soil’s cation exchange capacity. These soils are naturally acidic (often with a pH below 5.5), which increases the solubility and plant-available (and potentially toxic) forms of aluminum…. hence Monsanto’s aluminum resistant seeds!

Who knew?

Aluminum is the third most abundant element in the Earth’s crust and is found in virtually all soils across the United States as well.

The aluminum found in U.S. soils is naturally derived from the weathering of rocks, especially aluminosilicate minerals like feldspars and clays, as well as minerals such as kaolinite and gibbsite. These minerals break down over time due to weather, water, and biological activity, releasing aluminum into the soil.

However, according to Jay Reynolds, sulfur dioxide emissions from planes, cars, ships, and factories cause acid rain, which lowers the pH of our soils. This acidification makes the naturally occurring aluminum in the soil more soluble and available for plants to absorb.



In other words, the aluminum has NOT BEEN PROVEN to be coming from intentional delivery - it’s already in the ground, but acid rain allows it to enter plants and eventually make its way into us.

So, if we had tested our rainwater for silicates, it would have indicated whether the aluminum was naturally or unnaturally occurring. Without testing for silicates, these rainwater samples would never hold up in court.

That, my friends, was another gamechanger for me.

THE COAL FLY ASH HOODWINK

Let’s talk CFA.

I’m on a flight home a couple of months ago, gazing out the cabin window, when I spot a persistent contrail so close I could almost reach out and touch it (if I wanted to risk dropping the cabin pressure and causing a scene). That’s when it hit me hard how utterly absurd the idea was that CFA would ever, by design, be sprayed into our atmosphere.

If our plane had its noze nuzzled directly behind a plane spewing CFA, it would have spelled calamity for the passengers, pilots, and crew.

The continued and unsubstantiated claim that commercial or secretive aviation programs spray CFA into the atmosphere simply doesn’t withstand scrutiny, not from a logistical, technical, or economic standpoint…. and one that would also never stand up in the court of law (common law courts or not).

First, there is no evidence of the massive infrastructure such an operation would require. There are no records of CFA being purchased, transported in bulk to airports, or stored in the quantities necessary for global or even regional spraying. No receipts, contracts, or shipping manifests have ever surfaced, and such an operation would leave a paper trail a mile wide in an industry as heavily regulated and documented as aviation.

While I believed for many years that the chain of custody had been proven by “whistleblower” Kristin Meghan, I later discovered, thanks once again to the direction of Jay Reynolds, that there was a 2013 conversation on Metabunk in which Kristin Meghan, when pressed, denied being a chemtrail whistleblower.

I mean, obviously, she must have been a whistleblower because Google said so.

And, yet, when push came to shove in 2013, Megan could not substantiate any of her claims with evidence as stated by her in this meta-bunk thread:

Let me repeat once again, if you don’t have the evidence - the receipts - you have nothing.

Remember, I’m now looking through all of this with the mindset of “will this stand up in a court of law.”

It’s actually a great practice to undertake.

SABOTAGING ONE’S OWN AVIATION FLEET?

For those of you who may not be familiar with coal fly ash, it is a fine, powdery material that’s left over after coal is burned in power plants. When coal is pulverized and combusted to generate electricity, most of the ash falls to the bottom of the boiler, but the lighter particles, called fly ash, get carried up with the flue gases and are captured by filters before the air leaves the smokestack. Fly ash is made up mostly of tiny glassy spheres containing silicon, aluminum, calcium, and other minerals, similar to volcanic ash.

What is most damning is the technical impossibility of introducing CFA into jet fuel or dispersing it via commercial aircraft. Jet engines are precision machines designed to operate with ultra-clean fuel. Introducing abrasive, mineral-laden CFA into the fuel system would be catastrophic.

The smallest amounts of ash can cause severe engine damage: volcanic ash encounters have repeatedly demonstrated that even a brief exposure can lead to engine flameout, loss of thrust, and rapid erosion of turbine blades and other critical components.

Ash melts at lower temperatures than the engine operates, turning into a sticky, glassy deposit that clogs and destroys turbines, fuel nozzles, and cooling passages, sometimes causing total engine failure mid-flight.

And yet, we’re supposed to believe that the commercial aviation industry, the same industry that treats its multi-billion dollar fleet like prized racehorses, is secretly sabotaging itself by pumping CFA out of jet engines?



As if the airlines are lining up to corrode their own planes, torch their investments, and risk turning their shiny metal birds into airborne rust buckets.

The aviation industry is so sensitive to these risks that airspace is closed at the slightest hint of volcanic ash, and engine manufacturers set extremely low safe limits for ash exposuremere milligrams per cubic meter.

The notion that airlines would willingly introduce CFA that is similar to volcanic ash, which is even more abrasive and damaging than wildfire smoke, into their own engines is as plausible as pouring gravel into a Ferrari’s gas tank.

Another real-world example of what ash in the atmosphere can do:

At least you can pull over your car when your engine fails, but you can’t do that when piloting an airplane.



Check out this video of a plane actually hitting a cloud of ash. I wouldn’t want to be a passenger on that plane.

The regulatory environment further underscores the absurdity of the claim. Aviation fuel is among the most tightly controlled substances in the world, with rigorous quality control and traceability at every step.



Where is the evidence, and at what point in the process is there any proof of CFA being added to either jet fuel or dispersed through nozzles on a commercial plane?

Again, if there is no evidence, there is no “there-there.”

The idea of clandestinely adulterating jet fuel with CFA, effectively sabotaging multi-million-dollar aircraft, defies all logic and would be impossible to conceal. It would be like adding wood stove ash to your car’s gasoline: the result would be immediate and catastrophic engine failure, only with stakes orders of magnitude higher.



Here is a handy-dandy animation to showcase what you could expect if the Boeing 747 hit a patch of ash!

Consider the economics: a new wide-body commercial jet, such as a Boeing 787 or Airbus A350, costs between $150 million and $350 million per aircraft. Airlines operate on razor-thin profit margins, just $7 per passenger on average, with a net profit margin of about 3.6% industry-wide….. now you know why they are charging us for an aisle or window seat.

It takes years, sometimes a decade or more, for airlines to recoup their investment in aircraft through ticket sales and cargo revenue. Damaging these assets, even incrementally, would threaten the entire financial viability of the airline industry.

The more I look through the legal lens, the CFA spraying theory collapses under the weight of basic engineering, regulatory, and economic realities.

There is no evidence of the necessary logistics, no technical means to introduce CFA without immediate and disastrous consequences, and no conceivable incentive for airlines to destroy their own aircraft and business model.

After nearly two decades chasing shadows and sifting through sky-high claims, my search for the truth about CFA and geoengineering has landed me somewhere far more grounded: in the realm of evidence, science, and legal scrutiny.

The real story isn’t in secret nozzles on commercial aviation or CFA in the jet fuel, but in the complex interplay of natural processes, misunderstood science, and the all-too-human tendency to fill gaps in knowledge with fear fed by those who profit from it.

By following the facts, no matter how inconvenient or surprising, I’ve learned that real empowerment comes from clarity, not conspiracy.



I’m not taking the CFA conspiracy to court. I’m taking the facts and the evidence.

If you disagree with me, I’m cool with that, simply show me your evidence, keep the name-calling to yourself.

