Buried deep inside H.R. 1, officially titled the “Lower Energy Costs Act” but ironically nicknamed by some as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” is a quiet provision with sweeping and scary implications for every neighborhood in America. Section 43101 of this bill extends the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) spectrum auction authority — a power that allows the FCC to auction off the nation’s public airwaves to private telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. On the surface, this may sound routine, but in reality, it opens the door to a vast, unchecked expansion of wireless infrastructure — all with little to no local oversight, as if there are not enough cell antennas out there already.

This spectrum auction authority means more than just selling frequencies; it also involves managing the allocation of frequencies. In practice, it empowers the FCC to expedite the installation of new antennas and equipment nationwide. By extending this authority, Section 43101 effectively locks in the FCC’s existing policies, which already limit the power of local governments and communities to control the placement of antennas.

Under current FCC rules, telecom companies can “collocate” — or stack — new antennas and wireless equipment onto existing towers, rooftops, streetlights, and utility poles with minimal notice and no new local permits in many cases. Section 43101 solidifies this approach, giving industry giants the green light to install an unlimited number of antennas on existing structures, all without meaningful community input or approval.

Once these antennas are installed, law firms and activists across the country have discovered it’s nearly impossible to get them removed.



And the dirty little secret?

Once installed, they can add any technology as long as the antennas aesthetically match.

The other dirty little secret?

While the FCC technically sets safety standards by requiring telecom companies to stay within specific frequency and power limits, what the public doesn’t realize is that these companies can legally spike signal power to very high levels for short bursts, then lower it afterward — allowing them to keep the 30-day average within FCC limits while exposing people to much higher peaks than they expect.

This bill is the telecom industry’s wet dream—no more pesky protections, local restrictions, transparency, or community notification or input.

This is no small matter for homeowners, parents, and city councils alike. Each new antenna brings more radiofrequency radiation exposure into residential streets, schools, and workplaces, often within feet of windows and yards. Property values wil be impacted, aesthetic concerns will be ignored, and questions about health effects will continue to be swept aside.

Once the FCC’s auction hammer falls, local residents are left with few tools to push back or negotiate.

You could easily wake up one morning to find a cell antenna outside your bedroom window, mounted on your apartment building, or perched on your neighborhood streetlamp outside your child/s bedroom window — while your child suddenly develops headaches and nosebleeds — and you would have no recourse if this bill passes as it is.

This is not hyperbole; it’s already happening. Countless families have been impacted by exactly this scenario, and to this day, many of those antennas remain in place while families have been forced to move.

If they’re not stopped, the spread of antennas will grow by orders of magnitude, blanketing our neighborhoods

While supporters of Section 43101 argue that expanding the FCC’s authority will boost rural broadband, unlock faster 5G, and pour billions of dollars into the Treasury, critics warn it’s yet another stealth move to sideline public consent in favor of corporate convenience. The same local governments that handle zoning for everything from fences to fire stations will have absolutely no say when it comes to antennas beaming high-frequency signals around the clock.

There is NOTHING safe about these antennas.

If Congress doesn’t delete or amend this section, communities could lose what little say they have left. Striking it from the bill would halt the FCC’s renewed auction power, slowing the rollout of new frequencies and restoring some balance for local zoning boards and residents. Amending it could at least add guardrails, like requiring public notice, community hearings, environmental reviews, and enforceable limits on how and where new antennas can be stacked onto existing structures.

Time is of the essence. The Senate passed an amended version of the bill on July 1, 2025, and Republicans are pushing to send it back to the House and rush it to the President’s desk by July 4 to meet the reconciliation deadline. That leaves only a few days for lawmakers to act. Call Capitol switchboards (U.S. Capitol: 202‑224‑3121) or their district offices today, and follow up with a polite email as well. A groundswell of concerned voices in the next 48 hours could mean the difference between unlimited antennas in your neighborhood and meaningful local oversight.

Find out and call your Congressional Rep, here: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Or

Your Senator, here: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?utm_source=chatgpt.com

At its core, Section 43101 is a prime example of how enormous industry influence and federal overreach can be concealed within a massive piece of legislation. When discussing the cost of energy or connectivity, we should also consider the cost of transparency and local control. Without meaningful public oversight, we risk trading our streets and rooftops for convenience, surveillance, and deadly radio frequencies we didn’t agree to — one antenna at a time.

JULY 1ST 2:30 PM PACIFIC UPDATED:

Moments ago, the U.S. Senate narrowly approved the amended version of H.R. 1, in a 50–50 split. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote, pushing the sweeping measure over the finish line in the Senate. Because the Senate’s version differs from the one passed by the House of Representatives earlier this year, the bill must now return to the House for a final vote.

This means there is still a crucial window to act. If the House accepts the Senate’s version as is, the bill will proceed directly to President Trump’s desk for his signature, and once signed, it will become law. Section 43101, which expands the FCC’s spectrum auction authority and opens the door for unlimited antennas on existing structures without meaningful local oversight or public notice, would go into effect as written.

NOW is the time to contact your U.S. Representative, as well as key House leaders, such as Speaker Mike Johnson and members of the House Freedom Caucus, who still have the power to insist on changes. Local voices, neighborhood groups, and concerned citizens should speak up loudly and clearly, urging lawmakers not to rubber-stamp the Senate’s version without restoring safeguards, transparency, and community consent.

The Senate hurdle has been cleared, but the fight shifts back to the House. If House members act, Section 43101 can still be stopped. If they stay silent, the President’s signature will lock it into law. It’s up to us to make sure they hear from the people before it’s too late.

Contact your U.S. Representative—and key House leaders like Speaker Mike Johnson and members of the Freedom Caucus—urging them to oppose final passage unless Section 43101 is removed or revised.

