The Show-Me State just showed us all: In March 2025, Missouri sued China for COVID plandemic damages -- and won big.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go.

Missouri’s $24.5B Win : Federal default judgment cracks China’s “imperial impunity,” targeting Chinese-owned farmland and pig farms (e.g., Smithfield-linked ops) for seizure and auction to locals under Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

The Big Buy Timeline : Early 2010s surge -- Chinese ag land holdings jumped 10x from $81M (2011) to $900M (2012); 2013 Smithfield acquisition locked in 146k acres + hog empire, now 5x growth by 2021.

Beijing’s Beachhead : No “independent” Chinese corps -- all CCP arms via state ownership, party committees, intel laws; strategic buys near military bases (e.g., Whiteman AFB trailer park).

Hog Hell Exposed : Factory farms = pollution sacrifice zones; foreign overlords profit while locals choke on manure lagoons, antibiotics -- no care for health/ecology; food system capture over protein supply.

Regen Revolution : RFK Jr., Rollins, Oz unleash $700M USDA pilot for chemical-to-regenerative transition -- perfect for reclaimed acres.

PFAS Poison Pill: Dec 2025 regs greenlight forever-chemical pesticides, stall fertilizer safety -- Big Ag gets free pass to poison as America reclaims land.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Call Your AG : Demand they file identical COVID suits vs. China -- precedent set, model-ready. (Script: “Missouri seized $24B+ in assets; follow their lead!”)

Buy-Back Blitz : If you live in Missouri, rally co-ops/investors for auctions; apply RFK’s grants for regen pivots -- turn hog lots into soil-healing powerhouses.

Share & Amplify: Post this on Substack/IG/FB -- tag @AGs, #BuyBackHeartland #MAHA #RegenReclaim.

NO-SHOW CHINA

Imagine Beijing's boardrooms erupting in laughter as Missouri's lawsuit landed -- China didn't even bother showing up, smug in its imperial untouchability.

Then came the gavel: a $24.5 billion default judgment that shattered the myth of sovereign shield, unleashing Missouri's asset hunt on Chinese-held pig farms and farmland now primed for American hands. This is no courtroom curiosity; it's the Show-Me State handing every Attorney General a loaded playbook to sue, seize, and reclaim the heartland from foreign overlords.

THE “BIG BUY”

But that laughable arrogance traces back over a decade, to the early 2010s when Beijing’s five-year plan explicitly greenlit gobbling up overseas farmland and food companies -- and Chinese ownership of U.S. ag land exploded from about $81 million worth in 2011 to roughly $900 million by 2012.

That’s a tenfold leap in a single year.

The watershed moment for “pork production,” specifically, was the 2013 acquisition of Smithfield Foods by China’s Shuanghui/WH Group ("economic agents" for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) folding roughly 146,000 acres of U.S. farmland and hundreds of integrated hog operations into a single Chinese-controlled empire that now accounts for the bulk of Chinese-linked agricultural acreage in the country.

From there, Chinese-held agricultural land increased more than fivefold between 2011 and 2021 even as overall Chinese investment in the U.S. slowed, cementing the last decade as the era when America quietly became, in part, a contract hog lot for someone else’s food security strategy.

“CHINESE-OWNED” LAND: BEIJING’S BEACHHEAD

As many of my subscribers already know, under China’s system, there is no such thing as a truly independent “Chinese corporation” in the Western sense; every major company ultimately answers to the CCP through state ownership, party committees embedded in corporate governance, and sweeping national security and intelligence laws that compel “cooperation.”

In practice, that means any “Chinese-owned” firm operating on U.S. soil is best understood not as a free-market actor, but as an arm -- direct or indirect -- of the Chinese state itself.

HOG HEAVEN NO MORE?

Through the back door of corporate acquisition, Chinese interests did not just buy American hogs; they bought the hog industry itself, inheriting millions of confined animals, oceans of manure, and entire rural communities held hostage by stench and sickness.

When Chinese conglomerants took over giants like Smithfield Foods, they also took control of vast lagoons of waste, antibiotic-heavy operations, and industrial barns that treat air and water as collateral damage -- because the profit model has no line item for your lungs, your well water, or your kids’ endocrine systems.

Missouri’s enforcement push doesn’t stop at generic farmland-- it’s zeroing in on the state’s sprawling network of pig farms, many of which trace back to Chinese-linked giants like Smithfield Foods..

These aren’t side hustles; they’re industrial-scale protein factories that Missouri officials have flagged as prime targets in the $24.5 billion judgment’s asset grab, potentially unlocking thousands of acres for local buyers once the little known Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act green-lights the seizures.

FOOD SYSTEM CAPTURE

Most Americans have no idea what this kind of consolidation really means: control over a core protein source, the land it sits on, and the surrounding rural economies. The ecological, economic, and social shockwaves radiate through every community it touches, as foreign overlords squeeze profit out of the landscape and leave local residents to absorb the pollution, precarity, and loss of self-determination.

When a foreign state-linked bloc can dominate everything from the genetics of the herd to the price at the meat counter, that is no longer just business, it is leverage over a key artery of the national food supply.

And many of our regulators and Washington puppet masters have blessed it so.

Until now.

THE MISSOURI “TEST CASE” & THE PREEMPTIVE MARKET SHIFT

As Missouri makes its move, the agricultural market is already reacting -- the pressure has triggered a “preemptive divestiture” trend among private Chinese-linked firms.

Smithfield Foods have begun liquidating specific Missouri holdings and shuttering facilities in northern counties, signaling a strategic exit to avoid the mounting legal and political crosshairs. This has created a rare “buyer’s market” for local farmers and Amish communities to reclaim thousands of acres of high-value farmland that had been under foreign control for decades.

Missouri’s aggressive stance has turned the state into a national laboratory for economic sovereignty. Over 20 other states are now monitoring the “Missouri Model,” with several already passing similar bans on “foreign adversary” land ownership to see if the legal theory of “commercial activity exceptions” holds up in the Supreme Court.

Ultimately, Missouri is acting as a test case for the rest of the country. Whether this results in a successful return of land to American families or a destabilizing trade war will likely depend on whether the U.S. State Department steps in to mediate the diplomatic fallout or if the conflict escalates into a full-blown economic standoff following China’s $50.5 billion countersuit.

How does this affect pork prices for Americans? While you pay more at the store, American farmers are often getting less for their pigs.

But perhaps Americans should see this as the wolf chewing off its own paw to escape the trap -- yes, it will hurt, but freedom from foreign overlords demands it.

COSMIC DESTINY?

Meanwhile, talk about cosmic timing: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, just unveiled a $700 million USDA regenerative pilot program -- to turbocharge the shift from chemical-drenched factory farms to soil-building, nutrient dense agriculture that feeds people without poisoning the planet, all in service of MAHA goals.

This isn’t coincidence -- it’s America’s cue.

Scoop up the reclaimed Missouri acres at auction, tap this war chest for low-interest loans and grants, ditch the synthetic fertilizers and GMO monocrops, and pioneer operations that restore topsoil, boost biodiversity, and deliver nutrient-dense food straight to local tables.

Perfect timing, too, as December 2025 regulators spark outrage by greenlighting PFAS-laced pesticides for crops while stalling safety reviews on “forever chemical” fertilizers that poison soil and waterways for generations -- handing agribusiness a free pass just when we’re clawing back the heartland.

Americans, this is the once-in-a-generation pivot: seize farmland from foreign overlords, heal it with real regenerative farming, and build a food system that serves us -- profitable, resilient, rooted in soil for generations, not Beijing’s quarterly reports.

YOUR MOVE, AMERICA

You couldn’t script it better. The state that calls itself “Show-Me” quite literally showed us how to do it. And here’s the question every other state should be asking: what’s stopping your Attorney General from filing the same suit? The precedent exists. The paperwork has a template. The moral argument practically writes itself. Plandemic damages were real. Economic losses were devastating. And now -- thanks to Missouri -- there’s a playbook

.

