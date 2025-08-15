Howdy Changemakers,

Just popping in with a quick-but-essential reminder so you don’t miss the next round of unfiltered, come-as-you-are dialogue in our subscriber community. And yes, bring your questions, critical thinking, and that sense of humor. Here’s what’s on deck:

Clear the Air With Reinette

Monday, August 25th, 6:00pm Pacific

Grab your beverage of choice and join me for a live online conversation. This is for Paid Subscribers. We'll be diving into the latest hot-button issues and current events, think politics, policies, power plays, and whatever else is making the headlines (or suspiciously not making the headlines). Expect candid talk, unexpected connections, and probably a few laughs along the way.

You bring the questions, I’ll bring the candor.

I will provide the link on the day, so keep an eye out for it. And if you aren’t a paid subscriber already, now is your chance to join our online conversation.

Save Our Skies (SOS) Swarm Webinar

Wednesday, August 27th, 6:00pm Pacific

If you've ever looked up and wondered about the mysterious workings above our heads—this one’s for you. The SOS Swarm webinar is your front-row seat to the Petition for Rulemaking: what it is, why it matters, and how it really fits into the bigger picture.

We'll go deep on the nitty-gritty details, expose the fine print, and field your burning questions about geoengineering, aerial activities, and government transparency (or the lack thereof).

Don’t Just Watch, Participate!

Please mark your calendars:

Clear the Air With Reinette: Monday, August 25th, 6 p.m. PT

Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar: Wednesday, August 27th, 6 p.m. PT

Bring your curiosity, your skepticism, and an open mind! See you there!

HERE’S THE ZOOM LINK for the SOS Swarm:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84313059348?pwd=j0B0F85wFs52sSuNbQgANfdh1oQFzK.1

Meeting ID: 843 1305 9348

Passcode: 283188

See you all then!