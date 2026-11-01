This will be an opportunity to talk openly about the new direction of The Foghorn Express, what you want from The Legislative Brief and The Power Files, and where you’d like to see us direct our investigative energy.

I’ll share a little more about what I’m planning, answer your questions, and, most importantly, listen. Because those of you who have been financially supporting this work deserve a voice in helping shape its future.

Bring your questions, ideas, concerns, suggestions, and perhaps a good political scandal or two that you think deserve some digging.

I hope you’ll join me!

ONE LAST THING BEFORE NOVEMBER 5TH.

If you’ve been considering becoming a paid subscriber, you have until November 4 to join at the existing $5 monthly rate and keep that rate as long as your subscription remains active.

Once you become a paid subscriber, refresh your browser, and the link will be available to you. I would love for you to join us for deep conversation, exploration, questions, laughter, and more!

Beginning November 5th, the new monthly price will be $8.

And if paying isn’t possible right now, please don’t give it another thought. Stay aboard. Read, share, comment, send me leads, and help get the word out. You are an important part of this publication, whether you contribute financially or not.

To the people who already pay to support this work, I owe you an especially heartfelt thank-you. You’ve helped make this next chapter possible.

A whole lot is happening in this country and beyond, and I have a feeling we’re going to need more than recycled headlines and political shouting matches to make sense of it all.

We’re going to need curiosity, evidence, a sense of humor, some backbone, and a few thousand people who know exactly where to aim their foghorns.

All aboard. We’ve got some digging to do.

With gratitude,

Reinette

The Foghorn Express