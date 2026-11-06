CLEAR THE AIR WITH REINETTE TONIGHT

The tea is brewing, the fire is about to be lit, and I’ve got a whole lot on my mind. How about you?

Tonight is our monthly Clear the Air With Reinette, an exclusive gathering for my paid Foghorn Express subscribers, where we put aside the articles, election reports, political headlines, and endless noise of the world to connect with one another, heart to heart.

Sometimes we laugh at the absurdity of it all. Sometimes we poke fun at ourselves (believe me, I’ve got plenty of material!). And sometimes we have the kind of serious, heartfelt conversations that remind us we’re not alone in our concerns, our hopes, our dreams, or our fears.

This is my opportunity to thank the people who make my independent reporting possible. Without your support, I couldn’t do the investigative deep dives, legislative research, community reporting, or the work that helps everyday people stand up and make a difference.

And boy, do we have plenty to talk about tonight! We generally go for about two hours, but with everything happening in the world right now, who knows how long we’ll be at it?

ONE LAST THING: Tonight is your final opportunity to become a paid subscriber at just $5 a month! After tonight, new subscriptions increase to $8 monthly. If you join at $5, that rate is yours for as long as you maintain your subscription. Existing paid subscribers keep their current rate, too.

So pull up your favorite chair, pour yourself something comforting, light a fire if you’ve got one, and come as you are. No scripts, no formal agenda. Just good people, good conversation, a little laughter, and perhaps a much-needed virtual hug.

TONIGHT, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

6 PM Pacific | Exclusively for paid subscribers Subscribe here:

Once you’ve subscribed, refresh this page to reveal the private Zoom link and passcode below the paywall.

Thank you for supporting this work, for keeping independent journalism alive, and for being part of this extraordinary community.

See you by the fireside tonight! ❤️

Reinette