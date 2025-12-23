Clear the Air With Reinette, TONIGHT: A Special Christmas Online Conversation for Everyone
Bring your questions, your opinions, and maybe some eggnog -- nothing off-limits, everything on the table. ALL SUBSCRIBERS INVITED!
Friends, it’s time to clear the air — literally and figuratively.
I’m thrilled to remind you about our special “Christmas Clear the Air with Reinette” online conversation happening:
TONIGHT, Tuesday, December 23rd at 6 PM Pacific -- and this one’s for EVERYONE!
Whether you’re a paid subscriber or part of our wider free community, this is your open invitation to join our live online gathering -- a space for thoughtful, fearless, funny, and heartfelt dialogue… the kind that makes Clear the Air what it is.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89817239970?pwd=l5Yu3a0DUUCB4FKo5Dxs1f3zZPgt7O.1
Meeting ID: 898 1723 9970
Passcode: 347606
Bring your questions, your curiosity, and a hot mug of something good. Let’s gather before the year winds down, share some laughs, and dive into the stories that truly matter.
Let’s clear the air -- together.
See you all soon!
Reinette
Does anyone notice a day or two or three before a rain or snow storm arrives the outside air has a burnt hair like acrid odor when there is no construction projects in the neighborhood or town ?
Looking forward to this. Thank you for thinking of doing this and for taking the time to put it out there with all you have on your plate….i know i cannot even imagine. Blessings to you.