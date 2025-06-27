Summer’s Here! Let’s Clear the Air Together!

Is it just me, or does summer always seem to sneak up on us? One moment, we’re ringing in the New Year, and the next, the days are long, the sun is high, and the world feels like it’s spinning faster than ever. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed or tempted to retreat like a bear into a cool, quiet cave, you’re not alone.

That’s precisely why I host Clear the Air With Reinette: to create a space where we can reconnect, ground ourselves, and remember that community matters, especially when things feel a little too hectic.

Join me THIS EVENING at 6 PM Pacific for another Clear the Air session!

This is your invitation to bring whatever’s on your mind; no topic is off limits. Whether you want to share your thoughts, ask questions, or just listen in while you enjoy a summer evening, you’re welcome here.

This session is exclusively for paid subscribers. A heartfelt thank you for supporting this community of truth-seekers!

If you haven’t hopped aboard yet, now’s the perfect time. For less than 17¢ a day, you can join a group of like-minded souls who value honest conversation and connection.

Simply click the subscribe button below, follow the prompts, and then refresh this page. The link for tonight’s session will appear below, like summer magic.