The world is moving fast right now, and that’s exactly why we need to slow down together for a moment.

It has been far too long since our last Clear the Air, and honestly? I’ve missed you. I’ve missed us. There is something irreplaceable about gathering together, hearing your stories, concerns, and reflections, and always reminding us we are not navigating any of this alone. We have a lot of catching up to do, and tonight is the night.

Join me TONIGHT at 6 PM Pacific for another Clear the Air with Reinette. We’ll be talking about everything under the sun, politics, our Petition for Rulemaking, the incoming oil and energy crisis, and whatever else is weighing on your heart and mind. No topic is off limits, and no question is too big or too small.

Whether you’ve been riding the Foghorn Express for years or you’ve been thinking about hopping on, this is your invitation. These conversations matter because you matter, and community connection is not a luxury right now. It’s essential.

If you’re a paid subscriber, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Your support is what makes all of this possible. Scroll down for your Zoom link.

Not yet a paid subscriber? For less than 17¢ a day, you can join this community of truth-seekers and gain access to tonight’s session, and every one that follows. Click the subscribe button below, follow the prompts, then refresh this page. Your Zoom link to join us will appear like magic.