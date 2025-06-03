Sometimes, the best way to escape reality is to pitch a tent, disconnect from reality, and let the world spin on without you for a few days.

That's precisely what I did—a five-day camping trip not far from home, a brief sabbatical from the relentless churn of headlines and hypocrisy.

But, as luck (or fate) would have it, I returned to find the world had not paused in my absence. Quite the opposite: our ever-dutiful representatives, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) and Senator Lyndsey Graham (R), had taken a jaunt to Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky and, as if on cue, with a bit of help from their friends, NATO and the CIA, a swarm of drones attacked Russia, a thermonuclear nation teetering on the edge of critical peace talks.

Ukraine hit 2,000 km deep inside Russia, with up to 40 aircraft reportedly destroyed.

What a way to be welcomed back to reality.

The timing here is, shall we say, suspicious. Two U.S. senators visit a country at war, and suddenly, drones are flying toward the opposing nation that was supposedly ready to talk peace?

General Flynn throws in his two cents:

If these senators were in any way encouraging, facilitating, or even tacitly approving military actions that could derail peace negotiations, they may have wandered into Logan Act territory.

The Logan Act has rarely been enforced—only two people have been indicted under it, and no one has been convicted. But that doesn't mean it's toothless.

If Blumenthal and Graham acted outside official U.S. diplomatic channels to influence Ukraine's military decisions or peace negotiation stance, particularly in a way that contradicts official U.S. foreign policy, they could theoretically violate the Act.

Here's Graham, going off on his own accord, interfering with current policy:

Still, I wouldn't advise anyone to hold their breath for handcuffs—such events are about as common as honest politicians these days.

Fortunately, Putin didn't take the bait and retaliate with nuclear warheads. However, Putin's silence regarding the event is unsettling itself.

However, NATO, Ukraine, and their U.S. allies continue to escalate operations. Just an hour ago, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced it had targeted the strategic bridge linking Crimea to Russia, deploying 1,100 kilograms of explosives to the bridge's underwater support columns in the Kerch Strait.

According to the SBU, this operation was meticulously planned over several months, with agents placing the explosives earlier in 2025.

The resulting blasts damaged the bridge's foundations, reportedly compromising its structural integrity and disrupting transit between Crimea and mainland Russia, at least temporarily.

Video footage released by Ukrainian authorities appears to show the detonation near the bridge's supports, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Yes, Russia and Ukraine are currently engaged in peace talks, even in the immediate aftermath of the Pearl Harbour-style attack. On June 2, 2025, delegations from both countries met in Istanbul for their second round of direct negotiations in just over two weeks.

Despite the escalation in hostilities, both sides agreed to humanitarian measures such as the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of soldiers' remains. However, there remains a substantial gap between their positions: Russia demands that Ukraine cede significant territories and accept restrictions on its military. At the same time, Ukraine insists on retaining its territorial integrity and military capabilities.

No breakthrough toward a ceasefire was reported, but the fact that both parties continue to meet—despite ongoing violence—signals that diplomatic channels remain fragile.

However, this does not excuse the actions of Graham and Blumenthal (and you better believe the CIA's involvement), whose unauthorized diplomatic interference with Ukraine raises serious concerns under the Logan Act.

I agree with General Flynn: Get the internal investigation going.

THE LOGAN ACT AND OUR TRAVELING SENATORS: A CASE STUDY IN CONGRESSIONAL TREASON

As a side note, let me enlighten you for those who haven't brushed up on their obscure 18th-century legislation lately.

The Logan Act passed in 1799, which has been gathering dust in our legal archives ever since, prohibits unauthorized U.S. citizens from negotiating with foreign governments in a dispute with the United States. It specifically forbids U.S. citizens from directly or indirectly commencing or carrying on correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or officer "intending to influence the measures or conduct" of any foreign government about disputes with the United States.

The penalty? Up to three years in prison: Not exactly a slap on the wrist; however, being these political moguls were trying to drag America into WWIII on their own accord, I think they should be hung.

It's morally bankrupt and psychopathic to push a nation toward continued conflict when peace might have been within reach.

Even China has caught on and is asking for the insanity to end:

We're witnessing a pattern of behavior from our "representatives" that seems designed to trap us in endless cycles of conflict. Whether it's AIPAC handlers, NATO, the CIA, blackmail, or other forms of coercion driving their actions, the result is the same: ordinary citizens paying the price for deadly geopolitical games.

DESPERATE FINGERPRINTS

Undoubtedly, those with their fingerprints all over the wheel of this runaway vehicle are desperate. That's why they're lashing out and risking global catastrophe. But, as the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remind us, not everyone is taking the bait. Cooler heads—yes, even Putin—are prevailing, at least for now.

But I'll be honest: I'm tired. I'm weary of dedicating every waking moment to exposing crimes against humanity. My time is precious. As I enter my golden years, I want to savor each second, not spend it wrestling with monsters in the dark. I want to go camping and return to a world that hasn't edged closer to annihilation in my absence.

It's time for us to gather, identify the biggest perpetrators, and hold them up as examples of what must never happen again. I, for one, would prefer to return from the woods to a world at peace, not one teetering on the brink of war, driven by hubris, greed, and insanity.

