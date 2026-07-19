Connecting the Dots Before They Connect Us
What appears to be a collection of unrelated headlines is beginning to reveal a coordinated transformation of surveillance, technology, energy, and government power.
Every week, the headlines seem more disconnected from one another.
A story about surveillance cameras here. A new defense bill there. Digital IDs. Artificial intelligence. Data centers consume staggering amounts of power. Another quiet vote in Congress. Another constitutional question buried beneath the news cycle.
But step back for a moment.
The pieces begin to fit together.
This week, I joined the wonderful hosts of Financial Rebellion on CHD.TV, along with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, for a wide-ranging conversation about the accelerating convergence of surveillance, technology, government power, and the decisions being made behind closed doors that will shape our future.
From AI-powered cameras mounted on garbage trucks and the growing backlash against Flock surveillance systems, to Digital ID, the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, exploding data-center expansion, and the increasingly important battle over transparency and accountability, we explored the threads connecting stories that too often appear unrelated.
As always, my hope is not simply to report the news, but to encourage us to look beyond the headlines, ask better questions, and recognize the larger architecture taking shape around us.
For the conversation, simply CLICK HERE, or the image above.
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Here is your impending total control grid, all brought to you and tied together by the one ring to rule them all: Digital IDs—if you consent:
CBDCs — Central Bank Digital Currency - Your money tied in with your social credit, present location, carbon footprint, vaccine status, and approved or disapproved purchasable items: on and off she goes in real time
Social Credit Scoring — Your reputation equals available freedom: Want to go to the movies? Better behave. Want to talk to your family members and friends? Better have a good score or they will scorn you lest their score goes down
Carbon Footprints — How much you get to eat, heat, cool, travel - all the way down to the micro activities of your life: any carbon creating action will deduct from your remaining allowance
Vaccine Passports — Gates on where you can travel based on your vaccination\Immunity status
15 Minute Cities — Your concentration camp prison
"Want to drive your car today? I’m sorry you said something the government didn’t like and your social credit score is no longer high enough, your air conditioner was running during the hottest part of the day and now your carbon footprint has exceeded your daily limit, you missed your last mandatory doctor’s appointment and your vaccination status is not up to date, and you live in a 15 minute city so you can walk anyway. 50 credits have been deducted from your CBDC wallet for attempting to access your rented vehicle while failing to meet these criteria.
—deducts credits—
Your bank account is now negative. 50 additional credits have been deducted for your overdraft and your social credit score has been lowered by 100 points for failing to keep a positive net balance."
Much more on this unfolding nightmare here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-burgeoning
And then there is the governments weather modification program toxifying the air we breathe, yhe land we live on, the water we drink, as well as causing the massive floods, fires, & droughts further destroying our planet s ability to sustain life. As Pres. LBJ said in 1962 (or therabout), "....he who controls the weather controls the world..." . Everyone NEEDS to watch "The Dimming" by Dane Wiggington of geoengineeringwatch.org.