Every week, the headlines seem more disconnected from one another.

A story about surveillance cameras here. A new defense bill there. Digital IDs. Artificial intelligence. Data centers consume staggering amounts of power. Another quiet vote in Congress. Another constitutional question buried beneath the news cycle.

But step back for a moment.

The pieces begin to fit together.

This week, I joined the wonderful hosts of Financial Rebellion on CHD.TV, along with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, for a wide-ranging conversation about the accelerating convergence of surveillance, technology, government power, and the decisions being made behind closed doors that will shape our future.

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From AI-powered cameras mounted on garbage trucks and the growing backlash against Flock surveillance systems, to Digital ID, the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, exploding data-center expansion, and the increasingly important battle over transparency and accountability, we explored the threads connecting stories that too often appear unrelated.

As always, my hope is not simply to report the news, but to encourage us to look beyond the headlines, ask better questions, and recognize the larger architecture taking shape around us.

For the conversation, simply CLICK HERE , or the image above.

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