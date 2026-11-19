TAKE FIVE MINUTES: MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD
Proceeding: WT Docket No. 25-217
Initial comments: November 18, 2026
Reply comments: December 3, 2026
Go to the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System.
Look for “submit a filing” on the top banner and then under that heading select “express comment.”
Enter proceeding number 25-217 (you cannot just cut and paste this, must type it out)
Complete the required information.
Enter your comments and submit.
SAMPLE PUBLIC COMMENT
Adapt the following to reflect your own concerns and experiences:
I am submitting comments regarding WT Docket No. 25-217.
I am concerned about the potential reduction of historic preservation and endangered species review requirements associated with telecommunications infrastructure.
I request that the FCC retain meaningful environmental safeguards, tribal consultation, historic preservation review, and opportunities for public participation.
Please fully evaluate the cumulative impacts of telecommunications expansion, including its effects on wildlife, sensitive habitats, culturally significant sites, and affected communities, before adopting further regulatory changes.
Thank you for considering my comments.
I did use the correct form. I just had to search for it first.
I have tried to fill out and submit 3x, but the form will not accept my name. SO WEIRD. Any suggestions? I, of course, spelled it corectly!