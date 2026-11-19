TAKE FIVE MINUTES: MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD

Proceeding: WT Docket No. 25-217

Initial comments: November 18, 2026

Reply comments: December 3, 2026

Go to the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System. Look for “submit a filing” on the top banner and then under that heading select “express comment.” Enter proceeding number 25-217 (you cannot just cut and paste this, must type it out)

Complete the required information. Enter your comments and submit.

Share

SAMPLE PUBLIC COMMENT

Adapt the following to reflect your own concerns and experiences:

I am submitting comments regarding WT Docket No. 25-217.

I am concerned about the potential reduction of historic preservation and endangered species review requirements associated with telecommunications infrastructure.

I request that the FCC retain meaningful environmental safeguards, tribal consultation, historic preservation review, and opportunities for public participation.

Please fully evaluate the cumulative impacts of telecommunications expansion, including its effects on wildlife, sensitive habitats, culturally significant sites, and affected communities, before adopting further regulatory changes.

Thank you for considering my comments.