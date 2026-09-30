Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
Sep 30

I trust NOTHING coming from Israel…or the U.S. government.

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Art's avatar
Art
Sep 30

Synthesis: Now you can keep your shoes on, we just need to know all of your thoughts and ideologies and your data profile in order to board the plane.

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