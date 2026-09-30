Today, a plane full of Israeli passengers nearly fell from the sky.

It didn’t.

And that may be the most important part of this story.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

A FlyDubai flight bound for Tel Aviv was diverted after a violent cockpit incident in which one pilot allegedly stabbed another and attempted to bring the aircraft down.

Israeli officials are calling it an attempted jihadist attack and say passengers helped overpower the alleged attacker.

The plane landed safely, but the larger question remains: what would have happened politically and militarily if it had crashed?

In a region already on edge, a mass-casualty aviation disaster could have triggered immediate blame, retaliation, and escalation before investigators knew the facts.

Was this a false-flag attempt, averted?

The takeaway: When the world is on the brink of WWIII, don’t fall for the psyop.

This morning, September 30th, a FlyDubai passenger plane traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv suddenly became the center of what could have been one of the most consequential international incidents we have seen in some time.

According to Israeli officials, one of the pilots attacked the other inside the cockpit, stabbing him and allegedly attempting to crash the aircraft. The plane rapidly lost altitude, an emergency code indicating unlawful interference was transmitted, Israeli fighter jets were scrambled, and passengers reportedly forced their way into the cockpit, subdued the alleged attacker, and helped restore control of the aircraft to another flight crew aboard the plane.

This fella conveniently could livestream the event while blood dramatically dripped down his face.

Thankfully, the plane landed safely.

But I want everyone to stop for a moment and consider what I just wrote.

A commercial plane filled largely with Israeli passengers, traveling to Tel Aviv, suddenly plunges from the sky while the Middle East is already sitting on top of a powder keg.

What happens if those passengers do not get into that cockpit?

What happens if that plane crashes?

And perhaps most importantly, what would the world have been told happened?

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, is already calling the incident an attempted jihadist attack and says the alleged attacker intended to crash the plane with everyone aboard.

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Perhaps that is precisely what happened.

We simply do not know yet.

And THAT is the point.

We have become accustomed to learning the alleged motive of an attack almost immediately, sometimes long before investigators could possibly have collected all of the evidence. Within minutes, we have a perpetrator, motive, enemy, nationality, political affiliation, religious ideology, and, before the smoke has even cleared, an international narrative racing around the globe.

Now imagine today’s story with one critical difference: there are no surviving passengers.

There is only wreckage.

A plane full of Israelis is down. Hundreds are dead. The Middle East is already on fire. Governments are scrambling. Television networks are running banners across the bottom of their screens. Social media is exploding. Military leaders are receiving briefings, and political leaders are being pressured to respond.

How long do you suppose it would take before someone was blamed?

And what could happen during those few critical hours before anyone actually knew the truth?

This is why I keep coming back to the uncomfortable subject of false flags, propaganda, and manufactured consent. Not because every horrific event is staged. Not because every terrorist attack is something other than what authorities initially claim. Real terrorism exists. Real lunatics exist. Real political and religious extremism exists.

But history also tells us, repeatedly, that governments have used events, manipulated events, misrepresented events, and, at times, contemplated creating events in order to move populations toward war.

We would be fools to forget this.

At this point, there is absolutely no evidence I have seen establishing that today’s FlyDubai incident was a false flag. There may never be such evidence because it may have been precisely what Israeli officials are describing: one radicalized individual attempting to bring down an airplane.

But here is what should keep us awake tonight.

Had those passengers not acted, had that airplane gone down with everyone aboard, we may have awakened tomorrow morning to an entirely different world.

Perhaps those passengers didn’t just save the people aboard that plane.

Perhaps they prevented an event that could have been used, intentionally or otherwise, to ignite something much larger.

We need to watch this investigation very carefully.

Not hysterically.

Not conspiratorially.

Carefully.

Because during times such as these, asking questions before accepting the first story handed to us isn’t irresponsible.

It may be one of the most responsible things we can do, particularly when we have a parasitic class of monsters who are gunning for WWIII.



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