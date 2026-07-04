Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Scarlett's avatar
Scarlett
2d

I would love to donate. Really appreciate your work, but will be 81 in a few days, subsisting on nothing but social security for last decade and battling hostile family and land grabbing managers. But the dramatic uptick in rest this past week gives me hope of gainful self-employment, so please bear with my freeloader status for the nonce🙏

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Amy J Schlosser's avatar
Amy J Schlosser
2d

My days have been totally because for first time in near 50 year marriage I’ve been home alone with a young puppy and so very many things have been different. Hope that damn “thing” never is able to start again.

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