This is a great question to ask during this 4th of July weekend, and a great conversation to have: Has time changed?

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

CERN shut down the Large Hadron Collider on June 27, 2026, beginning a planned four-year upgrade window (”Long Shutdown 3”)

Within days, near-identical posts spread across platforms describing longer-feeling days, deeper sleep, vivid dreams, richer smells, and anxiety that quietly disappeared

Conspiracy circles have long claimed the collider does more than accelerate particles; some say it opens portals, shifts timelines, or produces the very “glitches” blamed for the Mandela Effect

Some now say the opposite is happening in reverse: with the machine off, the “glitch” is lifting, hence the joke making the rounds: leave it off a little longer

The Mandela Effect; divergent, confidently-held memories among trustworthy people, remain a live, personal, open question worth tracking rather than dismissing

Action of the moment: vote in the poll, below, drop your experience in the comments, let’s build our own dataset on this one

HAS TIME TURNED A CORNER?

Since my twenties, I’ve made a habit of asking people the same odd question. Friends. Strangers. Kids. Does time feel like it’s speeding up for you?

I don’t fully know why I started. Maybe it was the first summer I noticed had vanished on me because, as a kid, one August was its own small eternity. Long enough to get lost in. Long enough to build a whole imaginary world in our backyard lake and forget the world had a clock at all.

I ask children, especially. For years, the answers went every which way. Some kids said yes, some said no, some looked at me like I’d asked them to describe the color of Tuesday. Not anymore. Today, I cannot find a single child who tells me time feels slow. Not one. School years that used to feel endless are gone in a blink. Summers collapse into the length of a long weekend.

I always chalked it up to screens. A childhood mediated through scrolling instead of dirt, boredom, and creek beds. That explanation still holds up fine on its own.

Then something else landed in my feed.

CERN’S LAST BREATH… FOR NOW

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, the 27-kilometer ring buried beneath the French-Swiss border, smashing protons together since 2008, went dark. On Saturday, June 27, the LHC’s operator dashboard said goodbye to collisions, and the last beams were dumped before the machine’s transformation began. The collider has now entered “Long Shutdown 3,” a four-year maintenance window expected to run until roughly 2030.

This is the third extended shutdown since the machine opened.

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AND THEN THE INTERNET LOST ITS MIND

Within days, a post started circulating, with similar claims, account after account, platform after platform. “Days feel long again. Yesterday lasted forever. People slept like rocks for the first time in years. Colors sharper. Smells richer. Dreams are vivid again. Some quiet, low hum of anxiety they’d stopped noticing because it never left… just gone.”

It could be nothing more than the oldest trick the human mind plays on itself. Tell a few million people to go looking for something, and a few million people will find it.

But here’s what I keep circling back to. We built a machine that hurls particles to nearly the speed of light and slams them together roughly a billion times a second, probing the raw fabric of matter and time at a scale most of us can’t even picture. We ran it, nearly non-stop, for the better part of two decades. And we just turned it off.

Is it really so absurd to wonder whether a planet-sized experiment in the fabric of spacetime might leave a footprint on the people living on top of it? I’m not saying yes. I’m saying “physicists call it placebo” is not the same sentence as “physicists studied it.”

THEN THERE’S THE MANDELA EFFECT

While we’re standing here questioning what we think we know about time, I’ll add my own strange one.

I hold vivid, specific memories. Actor names. Brand names. Lines from childhood games. And a fair number of them don’t match what people I trust, people with no reason to lie to themselves or to me, remember just as confidently. Not close calls. Not “I misremembered a detail.” Flat, opposite versions of the same fact.

Memory is reconstructive, not a recording. Groups drift toward shared false memories all the time; that’s real, it’s documented, and it may be the whole story here. I’ll give you that one plainly.

It still doesn’t sit right with me, however.

NOW IT’S YOUR TURN

I don’t have a conclusion for you today. I have a documented shutdown, a wave of anecdotes nobody can verify, and over thirty years of asking the same question about time with no clean answer yet.

So I’m asking you.

Has time felt different since June 27th? Longer days, deeper sleep, anything at all? And separately, where do you land on the Mandela Effect? Ever held a memory the whole room insisted was wrong?

Vote in the poll. Tell me in the comments. I read every single one. This is exactly the kind of data point no institution is ever going to collect for us.

So we’ll collect it ourselves.

TAKE THE POLL HERE:

Now, please share so we can get a robust tally!

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