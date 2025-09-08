Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
2d

Count me in. I don’t want to be ‘vaccinated (poisoned) through the atmosphere, which is one of the insane intentions of the Plan. Unjabbed Mick (UK). We will live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NitroExpress's avatar
NitroExpress
2d

WHY are Americans having to petition this? Can't this be done by Executive Order? And if so, why isn't it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Reinette Senum and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture