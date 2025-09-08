Friends and Concerned Citizens,

After months of relentless research, writing, rewriting, footnoting, and pulling together hard evidence, we now have the complete draft of the Save Our Skies Petition for Rulemaking to the EPA, CalEPA, and FAA. Every core section is in place; Introduction, Background, Legal Basis, Requested Actions, and Conclusion, forming the backbone of our case. The heavy lifting has been done: the data, documentation, and legal arguments have been forged into a document that is nothing short of thesis-level. This is not just a petition; it’s a legally binding demand, backed by hundreds of pages of peer-reviewed science, government records, legal precedent, and undeniable evidence exposing how aviation emissions and weather manipulation are altering our skies, threatening public health, and destabilizing our atmosphere.

At this stage, the Petition has been circulated to key team members, including Jim Lee of ClimateViewer, meteorologist Jeff Ray, our consulting attorney Jessica Barsotti, and a host of others, to receive their feedback and edits. Once that feedback is collected, we will add the remaining components, the Table of Contents, resource citations, appendices, and the full evidence record submitted with the Petition, to finalize the version that will be filed with federal and state agencies. And because this work is so technical, I’ll literally be pulling out my easel and flipchart during the webinar, tommorwo, to break it all down in layman’s terms, in a way that even a kindergartner could follow.

WANT TO BECOME A CO-PETITIONER?

In parallel, we are reaching out to established organizations to join as co-petitioners. We have already secured commitments from several groups and are eager to welcome as many others as are willing to stand with us in reclaiming our skies. Each additional co-petitioner strengthens the force of this effort and demonstrates that the demand for accountability is not isolated, but a collective movement.

Drop a note in the comments if you’d like to join, and I’ll reach out directly through Substack.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

What makes this Petition truly historic is that it is not the product of a single institution or government body. It is the accumulation of an extraordinary handful of citizen researchers and experts who have dedicated thousands of hours of independent investigation, analysis, and synthesis. This team effort, driven by persistence, courage, and deep commitment to truth, has produced a body of work that rivals academic dissertations and exposes regulatory blind spots that official agencies have long ignored.

JOIN ME TOMORROW FOR THE SWARM!

And here’s the best part: while I have talked about this petition at length, you will be the very first to see it in detail this tomorrow.

This Tuesday, September 9th, at 6:00 pm Pacific, we’re hosting another Save Our Skies SWARM webinar where I’ll unveiling the Petition, walk through its key findings, and explain why this is a watershed moment for the anti-geoengineering movement.

This isn’t just a presentation, it’s a call to action. Together, we’re about to set in motion a movement that holds regulators accountable and defends our skies for future generations.

You’ll be the first to get this early preview before we go public with press releases and broader outreach. Don’t miss this chance to be part of history, the work of citizen researchers and experts standing together to expose the unregulated truth about aviation emissions.



