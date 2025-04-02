EXCLUSIVE: The Northern California Mysterious Dust Lab Results Are In
What’s coating our porches—and lungs—in Northern California. Carbon nanotubes, barium, and strontium—what’s going on here?
Remember that "unusual dust event" I reported on back in January? The one that left the inexplicable coating of interesting gray material all over my front porch?
Well, I did what any self-respecting investigative mind would do: I scooped up that grime, and following attorney Leslie Manookian's encouragement, I sent the dust sample to the Italian Nanodiagnostics ETS, a non-profit lab run by the esteemed Dr. Antonietta M. Gatti. These folks are like the CSI of the microscopic world, using electron microscopy and X-ray microanalysis to analyze the particulate matter.
The lab used a super-powered microscope (FEGESEM) to see tiny particles and then zapped the dust with X-rays (EDS) to find out what elements it's made of.
I shared some of this last week during our Save Our Skies Swarm webinar, but could not retrieve some photos. So, as promised, I have the entire report and a summary below.
I wouldn’t say it’s excellent news…
The Italian Job (of Dust Analysis)
And what did they find?
Common Stuff: Carbon, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Silicon, Aluminum (basically, the ingredients of regular dirt)
Other Stuff: Calcium, Sodium, Sulfur, Magnesium, Potassium, Iron, Titanium, Manganese, Chlorine, Phosphorus
The "Huh?" Elements:
Iron, Titanium, and Manganese together: The lab said this combo is "not usual" and might be from something burning.
Twisted Fibers: Carbon filaments, covered in dust.
Now, Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com did a deep dive and discovered that these carbon filaments are actually "carbon nanotubes" (CNTs), microscopic, tube-shaped carbon structures. CNTs are added to jet fuel to improve combustion efficiency.
Specifically, they enhance heat transfer and accelerate evaporation, making the fuel burn more effectively and generating cleaner energy.
Great for fuel efficiency, not so great for living things.
I'm not sure how my front porch and surrounding area got so coated with this stuff. It’s one of the big mysteries!
In Addition, We Found:
Barium: Like the stuff you drink for X-rays.
Strontium: Found in fireworks.
Zirconium: Used in nuclear reactors and dental implants.
Aggregates: Clumps of different stuff stuck together.
Overall, What Does It All Mean?
The dust is a mix of:
Normal dirt and minerals
Possible pollution from industry or burning
Carbon filaments known as carbon nanotubes
Key Takeaways:
Some unusual elements in the dust sample shouldn't be there, such as Iron, Titanium, and Manganese, which are found together, as well as Barium, Strontium, and Zirconium.
But we all find the carbon nanotubes most disturbing. They look like nano-barbed wire, and removing the dust required more than using a hose nozzle—it required some scrubbing.
Unfortunately, Dr. Gatti has come across these carbon nanotubes in the past:
As you can imagine, I’m not happy about this.
Here is the entire report, if you are interested:
All I can say is that these nanotubes don’t belong in our atmosphere or on my front porch. Now I understand why, after collecting the samples, I got sick for two months. I could not shake what I had, and it did not feel natural.
PLEASE NOTE, 04/03: I received this image and note from Dr Gatti:
Please, find attached an image of what I found in a blood sample. The filament is intimately connected with the red cells by fibrin. That means that it entered the blood circulation. It can cause thrombus formation.
CNTs & ITS IMPLICATIONS
Carbon nanotubes are a double-edged sword: their impressive physical and chemical properties make them valuable in electronics, medicine, materials science, and aviation, but they also come with significant health and environmental concerns.
Health Implications
1. Respiratory Hazards:
- Inhalation of CNTs can lead to lung inflammation, fibrosis (scarring), and even cancer. Animal studies have shown that CNTs can cause persistent lung damage similar to asbestos exposure.
- "Frustrated phagocytosis" occurs when white blood cells cannot fully engulf CNTs, leading to chronic inflammation and genetic damage.
- CNTs may migrate from the lungs to other areas, such as the pleural space, raising concerns about mesothelioma-like conditions.
2. Dermal and Cellular Effects:
- Dermal exposure can cause skin irritation and inflammation. Studies suggest CNTs can interfere with cell division and potentially cause DNA damage or mutations.
3. Carcinogenic Potential:
- Some CNTs contain metal impurities (e.g., nickel), which are known carcinogens. These impurities may increase the toxicity of CNTs.
- Studies in vitro and in animals have indicated genotoxic effects, though more research is needed to confirm long-term risks in humans.
Environmental Implications
1. Persistence and Mobility:
- CNTs are chemically stable, meaning they degrade very slowly in the environment, potentially accumulating over time.
- They can form colloidal solutions in water, making them mobile in aquatic systems. This allows them to penetrate cell walls of organisms and potentially bioaccumulate in food chains.
2. Toxicity to Ecosystems
- Aquatic Life: CNTs can harm fish by causing gill damage, oxidative stress, and developmental issues. They also disrupt microbial activity in water systems, affecting nutrient cycling.
Soil Health: Exposure to CNTs can reduce soil microbial diversity, impairing processes like nitrogen fixation and organic matter decomposition. This impacts soil fertility and plant growth.
- Bioaccumulation: CNTs may accumulate in organisms at various trophic levels, posing risks to ecosystem balance.
3. Pollutant Transport
- Due to their large surface area, CNTs can bind and transport pollutants like heavy metals through air, water, or soil. This could amplify their environmental impact by spreading contaminants.
4. Production Emissions
Manufacturing processes for CNTs release greenhouse gases (e.g., CO2) and toxic by-products like carbon monoxide and metal residues.
Key Health Takeaways
- Health Risks: Prolonged exposure to CNTs—especially via inhalation—poses serious risks for lung disease, cancer, and genetic damage.
- Environmental Impact: CNTs persist in ecosystems, disrupt microbial communities, harm aquatic life, and transport pollutants.
While carbon nanotubes hold great promise for innovation, I might have that stuff swimming in my veins.
No bueno.
If anyone has any suggestions about where they think this all came from or other pertinent information, please share in the comments below!
If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….
Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mike did a much less formal look at these today at 2000x. A very adept researcher friend of mine did a deep dive with perplexity AI and came up with a list of companies overtly involved with weather modification, and a pilot friend of mine is certain that these are not simply incidental results of burning fuel, has shown me the difference between contrails and chemtrails, even sent me vids explaining the differences. Moreover there are patents explaining as much. Dane Wigington has been on this for years and geoengineering watch has the documents and patent numbers. I do not believe for a moment that the destructive weather events that have cleared off a lot of prime real estate were totally accidental. Consider the Lithium and quartz under North Carolina, critical components for an AI digital control grid. Am I a conspiracy theorist? Of course I am . I studied history at Harvard. Not that that means all that much . Conspiracies are a major driver of history and appear in the first written history on cuneiform tablets from ancient Mesopotamia. Here in Massachusetts the skies have deteriorated dramatically bin recent years. We are the nanotech capital of the world and I believe did a great deal to drive the Covid crisis which brought big billions to the state. Veritas my Ass. Harvard has not done well by society recently I’m ashamed to say. We regularly see the chemtrails being spread and what we see are not contrails. The difference is clear. We also see grids that do not align with the flight patterns between the big airfields. I’m a writer who among other projects puts out the Journal of Implausible Deniability. I believe the Gates foundation also promotes weather modification to prevent “climate change “ something Mr. Gates is ignorant about as he is on many subjects. He does have a lot of scientific influence for a College drop out, and his writing is banal like the banality of evil. I’ll see if I can send you guys some documents. Sorry if I seem a little mean spirited. I’ve been on the trail of these psychopaths since the 1980s when I was involved with fundraising to expose the Iran Contra Scandal . Press on folks.
It would be really cool to link up with someone who does Darkfield Blood Analysis and analyze the blood of residents there to see what you find. Pair that up with what you have found in the environment.