Remember that "unusual dust event" I reported on back in January? The one that left the inexplicable coating of interesting gray material all over my front porch?

Well, I did what any self-respecting investigative mind would do: I scooped up that grime, and following attorney Leslie Manookian's encouragement, I sent the dust sample to the Italian Nanodiagnostics ETS, a non-profit lab run by the esteemed Dr. Antonietta M. Gatti. These folks are like the CSI of the microscopic world, using electron microscopy and X-ray microanalysis to analyze the particulate matter.

The lab used a super-powered microscope (FEGESEM) to see tiny particles and then zapped the dust with X-rays (EDS) to find out what elements it's made of.



I shared some of this last week during our Save Our Skies Swarm webinar, but could not retrieve some photos. So, as promised, I have the entire report and a summary below.

I wouldn’t say it’s excellent news…

The Italian Job (of Dust Analysis)

Please note that we did not have fog as indicated in the report above.

And what did they find?

Common Stuff: Carbon, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Silicon, Aluminum (basically, the ingredients of regular dirt)

Other Stuff: Calcium, Sodium, Sulfur, Magnesium, Potassium, Iron, Titanium, Manganese, Chlorine, Phosphorus

The "Huh?" Elements:

Iron, Titanium, and Manganese together: The lab said this combo is "not usual" and might be from something burning.

Twisted Fibers: Carbon filaments, covered in dust. Now, Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com did a deep dive and discovered that these carbon filaments are actually " carbon nanotubes " (CNTs), microscopic, tube-shaped carbon structures. CNTs are added to jet fuel to improve combustion efficiency. Specifically, they enhance heat transfer and accelerate evaporation, making the fuel burn more effectively and generating cleaner energy. Great for fuel efficiency, not so great for living things.

I'm not sure how my front porch and surrounding area got so coated with this stuff. It’s one of the big mysteries!

In Addition, We Found:

Barium: Like the stuff you drink for X-rays.

Strontium: Found in fireworks.

Zirconium: Used in nuclear reactors and dental implants.

Aggregates: Clumps of different stuff stuck together.

Overall, What Does It All Mean?

The dust is a mix of:

Normal dirt and minerals

Possible pollution from industry or burning

Carbon filaments known as carbon nanotubes

Key Takeaways:

Some unusual elements in the dust sample shouldn't be there, such as Iron, Titanium, and Manganese, which are found together, as well as Barium, Strontium, and Zirconium.

But we all find the carbon nanotubes most disturbing. They look like nano-barbed wire, and removing the dust required more than using a hose nozzle—it required some scrubbing.

Unfortunately, Dr. Gatti has come across these carbon nanotubes in the past:

As you can imagine, I’m not happy about this.

Here is the entire report, if you are interested:

Dust Report From Antonietta 3.56MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

All I can say is that these nanotubes don’t belong in our atmosphere or on my front porch. Now I understand why, after collecting the samples, I got sick for two months. I could not shake what I had, and it did not feel natural.

PLEASE NOTE, 04/03: I received this image and note from Dr Gatti:

Please, find attached an image of what I found in a blood sample. The filament is intimately connected with the red cells by fibrin. That means that it entered the blood circulation. It can cause thrombus formation.

Blood sample containing carbon nanotubes

CNTs & ITS IMPLICATIONS

Carbon nanotubes are a double-edged sword: their impressive physical and chemical properties make them valuable in electronics, medicine, materials science, and aviation, but they also come with significant health and environmental concerns.

Health Implications

1. Respiratory Hazards:

- Inhalation of CNTs can lead to lung inflammation, fibrosis (scarring), and even cancer. Animal studies have shown that CNTs can cause persistent lung damage similar to asbestos exposure.

- "Frustrated phagocytosis" occurs when white blood cells cannot fully engulf CNTs, leading to chronic inflammation and genetic damage.

- CNTs may migrate from the lungs to other areas, such as the pleural space, raising concerns about mesothelioma-like conditions.

2. Dermal and Cellular Effects:

- Dermal exposure can cause skin irritation and inflammation. Studies suggest CNTs can interfere with cell division and potentially cause DNA damage or mutations.

3. Carcinogenic Potential:

- Some CNTs contain metal impurities (e.g., nickel), which are known carcinogens. These impurities may increase the toxicity of CNTs.

- Studies in vitro and in animals have indicated genotoxic effects, though more research is needed to confirm long-term risks in humans.

Environmental Implications

1. Persistence and Mobility:

- CNTs are chemically stable, meaning they degrade very slowly in the environment, potentially accumulating over time.

- They can form colloidal solutions in water, making them mobile in aquatic systems. This allows them to penetrate cell walls of organisms and potentially bioaccumulate in food chains.

2. Toxicity to Ecosystems

- Aquatic Life: CNTs can harm fish by causing gill damage, oxidative stress, and developmental issues. They also disrupt microbial activity in water systems, affecting nutrient cycling.

Soil Health: Exposure to CNTs can reduce soil microbial diversity, impairing processes like nitrogen fixation and organic matter decomposition. This impacts soil fertility and plant growth.

- Bioaccumulation: CNTs may accumulate in organisms at various trophic levels, posing risks to ecosystem balance.

3. Pollutant Transport

- Due to their large surface area, CNTs can bind and transport pollutants like heavy metals through air, water, or soil. This could amplify their environmental impact by spreading contaminants.

4. Production Emissions

Manufacturing processes for CNTs release greenhouse gases (e.g., CO2) and toxic by-products like carbon monoxide and metal residues.

Key Health Takeaways

- Health Risks: Prolonged exposure to CNTs—especially via inhalation—poses serious risks for lung disease, cancer, and genetic damage.

- Environmental Impact: CNTs persist in ecosystems, disrupt microbial communities, harm aquatic life, and transport pollutants.

While carbon nanotubes hold great promise for innovation, I might have that stuff swimming in my veins.

No bueno.



If anyone has any suggestions about where they think this all came from or other pertinent information, please share in the comments below!

