FCC Public Comment Countdown: 2 Days to Speak or Be Silenced (The Hill to Die On Volume 9)

We are about 48 hours away from the close of public comments on FCC Docket 25‑276, misleadingly titled “Build America, Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments.” If you don’t know about this, go HERE.

It sounds lovely, but as many of you have heard me shout from the mountaintops, what it really does is strip power from local governments and hand it to Big Wireless, fast‑tracking wireless build‑outs over community consent -- as well as opening up Big Industry to all communities, with little recourse.

THE CONDUCTOR'S BRIEF: A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go:

The FCC’s proposed rule change, Docket 25‑276 (“Build America, Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments”), would strip power from local governments and fast‑track wireless build‑outs for industry.

The public comment window closes in about 48 hours , and there are currently under 3,000 public comments filed.

Inside the FCC, comment volume is an informal but real signal of political risk .

Legislators are mirroring the FCC rule with bills that would effectively gut local government by 2026 .

Many people will only realize what happened after the fact, which is exactly how you seed a revolt -- without having exhausted peaceful avenues first.

This is described not just as political but as a spiritual conflict : if you stay passive, you give consent by default and never see the doors that open when you act.

Above, you will find video instructions, as well as written instructions and FCC letter template below

Right now there are under 3,000 public comments filed on the FCC Docket 25-276, during the holidays, when most people have no idea this is even happening. That low number tells the FCC “business as usual,” and that is exactly what this rule is designed to lock in.

WHY YOUR COMMENT MATTERS

Inside the FCC there’s an unspoken benchmark system for public comments.

Under 1,000 comments: business as usual

Over 5,000: this could be litigated; they have to take it more seriously.

Around 10,000: they start worrying about the record.

Around 50,000: this can trigger congressional attention, which they absolutely do not want.

Over 100,000: now you’re in “historic docket” territory.

When we fought over net neutrality, two dockets together drew about 18 million public comments, which directly influenced judicial review and the judges’ decision because the public record was overwhelming. That is the scale of pressure these systems actually respond to when enough people show up.

THE DEEPER STAKES

Legislators are already mirroring these FCC rule changes with bills that will gut local government as we know it by 2026. Many people won’t notice until after the New Year, when the damage is done, and then they’ll be furious -- this is exactly how you seed revolts.

Astrologers and political cycle watchers alike are pointing to 2026 as a revolutionary year. The hope is for a peaceful revolution, because no one wants to go up against a Skynet‑style, silent‑weapon infrastructure once it is fully in place.

If there is to be any meaningful “revolution,” macro or micro, it must be built on broad public support -- even if only 3.5% of people are actively engaged, the hearts and minds of the majority have to be with them. That means we must exhaust every peaceful avenue: filing FCC comments, calling senators and representatives, and making it impossible for them to say, “Well, nobody objected.

This is not just political; it is spiritual. In a spiritual war, passivity is consent: if you do not take action, you don’t see the opportunities, the doors don’t open, and nothing shifts.

Clear filing instructions (read this part slowly)

Here is the simplest possible way to file your comment on FCC Docket 25‑276.

Go to the FCC’s Standard Filing page:

On that page, in the field where you search for the proceeding, type: “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments.” Important notes: you can’t copy and paste. You must write out the title. Do NOT forget to include the colon after “America.” When Docket 25‑276 appears, click on it to select it.

Now fill out the form:

Enter your name as the filer. Scroll down and enter your name again where it asks for the person submitting, unless an attorney or other author is filing on your behalf. Add your primary contact email address. Make sure you select “Comment” as the type of filing. Under “Address of filer,” enter your mailing address. It can be a P.O. Box if you prefer, but remember: this address will be part of the public record.

Attach your letter; a template is below:

Click to choose the file you want to submit. Note: If you don’t want to write your public comment from scratch, a template is available below these instructions. Cut and paste into a new document, fill in your personal information, save it as a PDF, and upload that PDF. Scroll down and confirm that your PDF is attached. Check “Yes” to confirm your filing. Click the yellow box to continue, then click “Continue / Review.”

Final submission:

Wait a moment while it processes; you’ll see a review page showing your submission. Double‑check that your PDF letter is attached. Click “I’m not a robot.” Click “Submit.”

You should now see a confirmation page.

Go to your email inbox and look for an email from the FCC with your confirmation and a link to your filed comment. Click that link to verify that your filing appears correctly in the docket.

Once you’ve done that, you are officially on the federal record.

CLOSING CALL TO ACTION

This whole process takes just a few minutes once you know what buttons to push.

Share this with everyone: friends, family, colleagues, groups -- anyone who cares about local control, health, privacy, the environment, and honest governance. 2026 is set up to be a year of action, not passive outrage; filing this comment is one concrete step you can take today to help shape that future.

FCC PUBLIC COMMENT TEMPLATE:

Re: FCC Docket No. 25-276

To the Federal Communications Commission,

I am submitting this comment regarding FCC Docket No. 25-276 to express my strong opposition to the proposed rule changes and to urge the Commission to halt any further action until it fully complies with the 2021 federal court ruling in Environmental Health Trust v. FCC.

Failure to Comply with the Court

In Environmental Health Trust v. FCC (D.C. Circuit, 2021), the court ruled that the FCC acted arbitrarily and capriciously by refusing to update its decades-old radiofrequency (RF) exposure guidelines and by failing to adequately address evidence related to non-cancer health effects, impacts on children, environmental harm, and cumulative exposure.

To date, the FCC has not complied with that ruling. Advancing new rule changes while the agency remains out of compliance with a federal court order is improper and undermines public trust.

Improper Expansion of Federal Preemption

The proposed rules in Docket 25-276 would further expand federal preemption over state and local authority, stripping communities of their ability to meaningfully participate in decisions about wireless infrastructure placement.

Local governments exist to protect public health, safety, welfare, historic resources, environmental integrity, and neighborhood character. These proposed rules would:

Reduce public notice and participation

Limit local review and oversight

Prevent communities from raising legitimate safety, environmental, and land-use concerns

Leave residents and local officials with little to no meaningful recourse

This represents a serious erosion of local self-governance and democratic process.

Section 704 and Outdated Assumptions

Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 prohibits state and local governments from considering biological and environmental effects of RF radiation, based on outdated science from the 1970s and 1980s that does not reflect today’s wireless technologies, deployment density, or cumulative exposure realities.

Until the FCC updates its RF exposure guidelines in accordance with modern science and the court’s mandate, it is inappropriate—and unlawful—to further entrench or expand this framework.

Request for Immediate Action

I respectfully request that the FCC:

1. Halt all rulemaking related to Docket No. 25-276 until it has fully complied with the Environmental Health Trust v. FCC decision

2. Conduct a comprehensive review of RF exposure guidelines, including impacts on children, vulnerable populations, wildlife, and the environment

3. Preserve and restore meaningful state and local authority over land-use and infrastructure siting decisions

4. Ensure full public participation, transparency, and due process before advancing any further regulatory changes

Closing

Federal agencies should not advance policies that silence communities, ignore court orders, or undermine constitutional principles of federalism and local self-determination.

I urge the Commission to withdraw or pause this proposed rulemaking and to comply fully with the law before taking any further action.

Thank you for considering my comment.

Respectfully,

[Your Name]

[City, State]

[Optional: affiliation or “private citizen”]

FROM ONE OF OUR READERS, BUTTERFLY, REGARDING CREATING A PDF ON THE IPHONE:



If anyone needs to know how to make a PDF of this comment, what you do is copy and paste the comments that were provided into your notes on your iPhone. Edit it so you can put your name in there. Hit save. Then use the arrow button to send to print. It doesn’t matter if you have a printer or not I don’t believe. When you hit send to print, you’ll see two pages at the bottom of your phone that represent the comment you’re submitting. Take your fingers and make those pages bigger. You only have to do the first page but take your thumb and your four finger and just touch that page of comments at the bottom of your screen, and when you try to make that page bigger using your finger and thumb it automatically converts to a PDF then you can save it and submit it easily!!



THANK YOU, BUTTERFLY.



Thank you, everyone!

