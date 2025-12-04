Local control used to mean something in this country. City councils, county supervisors, and planning commissions were where neighbors hashed out what could be built on their streets, near their kids’ schools, above their roofs, and on their aquifers. Now, bill by bill, markup by markup, a bipartisan clutch of “pro‑business” lawmakers is quietly sawing through those foundations -- though I have to give credit to the Democrats for holding the line on local control.

However, the clear thread running through this entire Energy & Commerce package is not broadband, not “consumer choice,” not energy efficiency. It is the systematic removal of community government from any seat at the table where real power is exercised.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go.

Yesterday’s razor‑thin Energy & Commerce Committee votes pushed a slate of broadband and energy bills one step closer to stripping local governments of real say over towers, pipes, and major infrastructure in our communities.

Taken together, these bills don’t “streamline” government -- they sideline it, shifting power from city councils and county boards to Washington and the corporations that profit from permanent build‑out.

This same infrastructure is the scaffolding for the emerging “Digital Cage”: always‑on surveillance, Real ID–style control systems, and financial tracking that can be used to manage where we go, what we buy, and how we live.

To understand how the wireless expansion, Real ID, and the financial control grid lock together, watch today’s episode of CHD TV’s Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts, Stop the Digital Control Grid, where we unpack the Digital Cage and the Real ID -- and what we can still do to stop it.

PARLIAMENTARY TRICKS, CORPORATE TREATS

I thought you might like to see what this latest slate of Energy & Commerce bills actually do when you look at them together: they standardize ‘fees,’ destroy local control, reduce energy efficient standards, and shove applications through federal portals where the only voices that count are industry’s lawyers and lobbyists.

They shrink environmental and historic review down to a box‑checking exercise, then declare whole categories of projects too “minor” to bother the public with at all. They rebrand hard‑won protections as “pesky protections” (per one Republican congressman) and sell preemption as a discount for your utility bill, while quietly stripping out the very efficiency and building standards that ever saved ratepayers money in the first place. The result is a landscape where wireless build‑out, pipelines, gas hookups, and big‑ticket energy projects are treated as a federal entitlement, and your town is reduced to an after‑the‑fact complaint department.

And yet, the vote was close yesterday in the Energy and Commerce Committee. That sliver of daylight is the only proof needed that this is not inevitable, that industry has not yet won the whole board. It means calls, letters, and public pressure are getting under their skin.

So the choice is stark but simple: either local governments and their residents dig in now -- call, organize, expose every member who votes to strip their own communities of power -- or accept that the next wave of towers, pipes, rigs, and “upgrades” will arrive without your consent and over your objections.

A coup only succeeds if people pretend not to see it. This one is now unmistakable.

COMMITTEE OUTCOME & WHAT IT SIGNALS

The full House Energy & Commerce Committee held a markup yesterday, December 2, and narrowly voted to send a slate of broadband, energy, and permitting bills -- including the heinous H.R. 2289, which passed 26–24 -- to the House floor for consideration.

The tight margins indicate the industry’s agenda is advancing, but not yet locked in -- pressure is working, and continued constituent heat can still peel off votes as the bills head to the House floor and then to the Senate.

FIFTEEN BILLS, ONE AGENDA: ERASE LOCAL AUTHORITY

Below is a rundown of each bill and what it means where the rubber meets the road: your town, your county, your local government. Taken one by one, they might sound like harmless ‘streamlining,’ ‘modernization,’ or ‘consumer choice.’ But when you line them up side by side, the pattern is impossible to miss. Over and over, these measures chip away at who gets to decide what happens on your streets, your sidewalks, your rights‑of‑way, your skyline.

The common thread is simple and chilling: remove local authority, sideline community government, and replace on‑the‑ground democracy with distant regulators and corporate stakeholders. Read this list with that lens, and you’ll see that ‘removing local control’ isn’t a side effect -- it’s the agenda.

Share

BROADBAND/WIRELESS BILLS

H.R. 1343 – Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act

Requires federal tracking and reporting of broadband deployment and defines where service is “lacking,” as well as local resistance.

Local Impacts: Builds the federal data and justification to override local judgments about where and how broadband (and wireless) sites should be expanded, setting the stage for preemption arguments.

H.R. 1588 – Facilitating DIGITAL Applications Act

Streamlines “DIGITAL” applications for broadband/telecom projects, shortening review windows and standardizing processes through an online permitting portal.

Local Impacts: Compresses time for local review and public comment, effectively forcing local governments to rubber‑stamp applications or risk automatic approvals, reducing leverage for local communities.

H.R. 1665 – DIGITAL Applications Act

Companion/related measure to 1588, further standardizing permitting and “modernizing” federal processes for digital infrastructure on public lands or national forest lands.

Local Impacts: Shifts leverage from communities to applicants by treating digital and wireless infrastructure as a fast‑track category with less room for local conditions or denial.

H.R. 1681 – Expediting Federal Broadband Deployment Act

Directly accelerates broadband deployment on federal lands and rights‑of‑way, risking infrastructure creep into sensitive public or forest lands

Local Impacts: Weakens practical local influence over projects that touch federal property or corridors, allowing carriers to push through siting with no local negotiation.

H.R. 1731 – Standard FEES Act

Imposes “standard” federal fee structures for particular infrastructure siting and attachments.

Local Impacts: Caps or preempts what local governments can charge or require in agreements, undercutting one of the last bargaining tools communities have to shape or slow unwanted deployments.

H.R. 6046 – Broadband and Telecommunications RAIL Act

Promotes broadband/telecom build‑out along rail and similar linear infrastructure.

Local Impacts: Creates quasi‑exempt corridors where wireless and related equipment can proliferate with minimal local say over placement, density, or design, along tracks that often cut through neighborhoods and public rights-of-way.

H.R. 2289 – American Broadband Deployment Act of 2025 (package vehicle)

Used as a key vehicle in the markup for “proportional” or reduced reviews for broadband/wireless infrastructure.

Local Impacts: Narrows when NEPA (environmental) and NHPA (historical sites) reviews apply and treats many tower and equipment changes as too minor for full scrutiny, sidelining environmental, cultural, and historic protections and gutting meaningful local notice and input. Guts all local control.

ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE BILLS

H.R. 3474 – Federal Mechanical Insulation Act

Tied to mechanical insulation standards in federal projects, framed as efficiency/cost‑saving.

Local Impacts: While narrower, it fits the pattern of using federal standards and incentives to steer building and energy decisions away from locally tailored rules, undercutting local code autonomy.

H.R. 3699 – Energy Choice Act

Limits state and local authorities from restricting specific energy sources (like gas) in the name of “consumer choice.”

Local Impacts: Preempts local decisions about gas hookups, fossil‑fuel reliance, and related infrastructure, making it harder for communities to restrict pipelines, combustion equipment, or fracking‑linked build‑outs.

H.R. 5184 – Affordable HOMES Act

Targets federal housing/efficiency requirements, loosening or rolling back specific standards.

Local Impacts: Weakens the leverage localities gain from stronger federal baselines, inviting cheaper, less efficient construction, reducing long‑term consumer savings, and shrinking the policy space for local energy efficiency rules.

H.R. 4690 – Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act

Focuses on speeding and “reliability” of federal infrastructure projects.

Local Impacts: Compresses environmental review and community challenge opportunities for big projects—roads, pipelines, transmission—tilting the field toward rapid approval over local environmental, safety, and cultural concerns.

H.R. 4593 – SHOWER Act (Saving Homeowners from Overregulation With Exceptional Rinsing)

Loosens federal water/efficiency standards for showers and similar fixtures, marketed as consumer relief.

Local Impacts: Symbolic but telling—uses “saving money” rhetoric to roll back efficiency baselines, undermining some local/state efforts that piggyback on federal standards and ultimately raising long‑term costs and resource use in drought-ridden states.

H.R. 4758 – Homeowner Energy Freedom Act

Loosens specific federal appliance/energy standards under the banner of “freedom.”

Local Impacts: Reduces the baseline efficiency floor and narrows the space for local building codes and rebate programs that depend on strong federal rules, shifting savings from households to manufacturers and fuel suppliers.

H.R. 4626 – Don’t Mess With My Home Appliances Act

Similar “culture‑war” packaging around appliances, targeting perceived overregulation.

Local Impacts: Further constrains the ability of local and state governments to raise standards or tailor codes, entrenching less efficient, higher‑use equipment and locking in higher long‑term bills while industry keeps margins.

H.R. 1355 – Weatherization Enhancement and Readiness Act of 2025

Adjusts federal weatherization programs, framed as improving readiness and flexibility.

Local Impacts: Could be used to steer funds toward favored models that bypass local public‑interest conditions, folding even “good” money into a framework where federal and industry priorities override community‑driven criteria.

THE FINE PRINT OF A QUIET POWER GRAB

What’s unfolding is not a “policy tweak”; it’s an alarm bell. When local control is hollowed out across broadband, energy, and infrastructure, communities lose the ability to say no in real time, and that’s precisely what emergencies look like: a rapid change to the operating rules that people don’t feel until it’s too late to reverse.

This is why framing it as an emergency is accurate, not dramatic. Emergencies are defined by three things: speed, asymmetry, and irreversibility. The speed is in the markups and floor votes -- bundled bills hustled through under the banner of “streamlining” and “savings.” The asymmetry is the fact that industry has lawyers, lobbyists, and pre‑cooked bill language, while communities get three‑minute public comments and form letters.

The irreversibility comes from concrete and steel: once towers, fiber trunks, substations, pipelines, and data‑collection hardware are in the ground and on the poles, the legal and financial barriers to undoing them become enormous.

That’s where your “Digital Cage” frame comes in. Ubiquitous wireless and sensor grids are not just about faster Netflix. They are the physical skeleton for a control architecture: real‑time location tracking, behavioral data capture, biometric and financial surveillance, geofencing, and automated enforcement tied to digital ID and programmable money. The same infrastructure that carries telehealth and homework also carries the telemetry of your life -- what you buy, where you go, who you meet, which protests you attend.

Once local governments no longer control siting, density, or conditions, they also lose leverage over how that infrastructure is used, shared, and policed.

Share

NOW THE GOOD NEWS

The good news is, this story is not finished -- and the committee votes proved it. They were razor‑thin, which means organized communities are already pushing back hard enough to make industry nervous. The same people who tried to write us out of the process just showed us where they’re vulnerable: they still need our silence to win. When we call, write, show up, and refuse to play along with the “public input as theater” charade, we turn their quiet coup into a very loud fight.

WATCH HOW IT ALL TIES TOGETHER

Today on Financial Rebellion’s “Stop the Digital Control Grid,” we’re sounding the alarm on a different kind of emergency. We’re connecting the dots between the physical build‑out you can see -- towers, antennas, fiber, smart meters -- and the financial and digital control grid you can’t. This isn’t about helping grandma get online. It’s about locking our communities into a permanent, always‑on, always‑watched infrastructure that we were never honestly asked to consent to.

Click the image below for the interview:

What we are seeing in Washington is our signal to double down, not back down. Every voice that joins in now helps pull decision‑making back where it belongs: into the hands of the people who actually live on these streets, walk these sidewalks, and raise their kids under these skylines.

OTHER RELATED COLUMNS

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated.