We have been fighting the camera on the pole. Meanwhile, something quieter moved into the living room, and this week Comcast handed it to millions of households for free. Flock was never the endgame. Flock was the rehearsal.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

On August 11th, Grass Valley, CA’s police chief suspended the city’s license plate cameras and canceled the Flock contract. They were off the poles by noon the next day.

Residents pulled eighteen months of query logs: 3.9 million searches by 357 outside organizations. In a town of 14,000.

One resident put the number north of 7.5 million and showed Flock’s public dashboard had been badly undercounting.

The chief did not dispute them. He said license plate readers “can certainly be defined as 4th Amendment issues.”

More than 50 agencies nationwide have dropped Flock since January. Volunteers have mapped over 133,000 cameras. Flock now recommends cutting retention from 30 days to 7.

This week, Comcast turned millions of home routers into motion detectors. No camera, no microphone. Your body disturbs the signal field and the router reads the ripple.

Comcast’s terms: the company “may disclose information generated by your WiFi Motion to third parties without further notice” for law enforcement investigations.

German researchers identified 197 people with 99.5 percent accuracy using ordinary WiFi. No phones. Devices off. No password. The subjects never knew.

The reports that make this work travel unencrypted, readable by anyone in range. The feature has been in consumer routers since 2013.

Walls weaken radio waves, they do not stop them. MIT tracked people through eight inches of concrete. A researcher mapped his neighbor’s daily routine with three cheap antennas and no decryption.

The IEEE ratified 802.11bf in 2025, building sensing into WiFi itself: presence, falls, breathing. Chips are already shipping.

Kyllo v. United States protects your home from sensing technology, but only while it stays “not in general public use.” Every free rollout erodes that protection before police ever ask.

The fix is at your fingertips. Turn the modem off. No signal, nothing to read. Then get your neighbors to do it, because radio waves do not respect property lines.

On August 11, in the town next to me, Grass Valley, the police chief stood up in front of a packed council chamber and said the department was indefinitely suspending its license plate cameras and canceling the Flock contract.

By noon the next day, the cameras were coming off the poles.

About eighty people showed up to that city council meeting. More than twenty-five of them signed up to speak. They had come loaded for a fight, and instead they ended up saying thank you.

That is what winning looks like. It is not very dramatic. In fact, it’s rather laborious. It is a room full of neighbors on a Tuesday night who had spent hundreds of hours looking over public records, which caused a decision to be made because staying the course became more risky for the city than reversing it.

This working group of citizens filed records requests and pulled eighteen months of the actual query logs, not the friendly summary on the vendor’s dashboard. What came back was whopping: 3.9 million individual searches run against Grass Valley’s cameras by 357 outside organizations. Grass Valley’s own police department accounted for a sliver of that. One resident who dug further put the figure north of 7.5 million and showed that the public-facing dashboard had been badly undercounting.

Three hundred and fifty-seven outside agencies were searching this small Sierra foothills town’s camera data… with a population of 14,000. The chief’s own audit confirmed its shape: at the peak, back in March, hundreds of thousands of queries per month were being run against Grass Valley’s cameras by other California agencies.

The chief did not dispute the residents. He agreed with them. He said out loud that automated license plate readers “can certainly be defined as 4th Amendment issues.” Obviously, he realized the hot water the city was about to get into if they held the course.

Nobody in that room was a lawyer. Nobody was an engineer. They filed public records requests, and they read what came back. THAT was the Power of the People, right there.

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NOW FOR THE BITTER PILL

I have been covering the Flock story for a while now, here, here, and here. Fifty-plus agencies throughout the US have canceled, suspended, or rejected these contracts since January. More than 133,000 of these cameras have been mapped nationwide by volunteers, though the three in my hometown of Nevada City have not yet been. The company just announced it is recommending that departments cut data retention from 30 days to 7, which is not generosity; that is a company reading the room.

We are winning. Genuinely.

H-o-w-e-v-e-r…..

Flock is not a red herring. Flock is the rehearsal.

It is the layer of surveillance you can see. It bolts to a pole. It’s obvious. In your face, really. It has a company name on it. You can photograph it, map it, file a request about it, and vote on it. It’s that very visibility that has allowed us to beat it.

But while we have been organizing against the thing on the pole, something else moved into the house.

THE THING IN YOUR LIVING ROOM

Like me, you’re not going to like this.

On Tuesday, Comcast rolled out something called Xfinity Shield to millions of customers. The centerpiece is a free feature called WiFi Motion. It turns the internet gateway sitting in your living room into a motion detector….

On you, and everything that happens in your home.

Sex in your bed? Yeah that. Drinking all day while watching TV? That too. Smoking a joint? Yep. Everything

No camera. No microphone. Comcast says it does not record video, capture images, or identify individuals.

However, it’s capturing everything. Your router is constantly talking to everything connected to it, and Comcast says the typical customer has around thirty-six devices on the network. Printer, TV, thermostat, game console, the works. Those radio signals fill your house like water fills a lake. When a body walks through the room, it disturbs the water. The router can feel the ripple.

That is it. That is the whole trick. Your house is already full of radio waves, and you are already standing in it. But they are invisible. Making it difficult to sense the danger.

Two important pieces to this.

First, from Comcast’s own terms of service: the company “ may disclose information generated by your WiFi Motion to third parties without further notice ” in connection with law enforcement investigations.

Second: the limits Comcast is describing are choices Comcast made in software . There are no limits to technology.

WHAT THE TECHNOLOGY CAN ACTUALLY DO

Last October, researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany presented a paper at one of the world’s top security conferences. They built something called BFId.

Modern routers use a feature called beamforming, which lets them aim their signal at your devices instead of spraying it everywhere. To make that work, your phone and laptop constantly send small reports back to the router describing how the signal reaches them.



This runs on ordinary home WiFi, on a feature that has been in consumer routers since roughly 2013, in the same frequency bands your laptop has always used.

Nothing new had to be installed. It’s been there the whole time.

Those little wifi router reports go out unencrypted. Not scrambled. Not protected. Readable by anyone in range with an ordinary WiFi adapter, and the know-how to do it.

The researchers trained a machine learning model on those reports. In a study of 197 people, they identified individuals with 99.5 percent accuracy, regardless of the angle from which they were viewed or how they walked.

Researchers found that ordinary WiFi routers could quietly identify people with nearly 100% accuracy, potentially turning everyday wireless networks into invisible surveillance systems. Credit: AI/ScienceDaily.com

The people being identified were not carrying phones. Their devices were off. The researchers did not need the WiFi password. They did not need to be on the network. They did not need the router’s cooperation or the network owner’s permission. They did not need any special equipment. And the people never knew it happened.

The team’s own example is walking past a café.

To be clear, this is re-identification, not identification. The system has to learn your particular signature first. It answers, “Is this the same person who came through before?” not “What is this stranger’s name?”

If you are thinking that sounds like a lower bar, you are right. It is a lower bar. It is also exactly what you would need to track one specific person. A journalist. An organizer. A political candidate. The unvaccinated. Somebody who keeps showing up at council meetings, speaking up against Flock cameras. You name it.

DOES IT STOP AT YOUR WALLS?

No. And the reason is almost embarrassingly simple.

Radio waves have never respected property lines. They do not know where your lot ends. Walls weaken them, but walls do not stop them.

Through-wall sensing using WiFi is not a theory. Researchers at University College London published a paper on passive through-wall detection at standoff distances in an IEEE journal back in 2012. A team at MIT built a system that tracked moving people through hollow walls, wooden doors, and concrete up to 8 inches thick, and could distinguish up to 3 individuals.

The academic literature sorts this into two levels. The first is recognizing whether someone behind a wall is standing, sitting, walking, or running, down to individual gestures. The second, the more invasive one, is reconstructing skeletal structure and video-like sequences of what a person is doing on the other side of a wall.

And you do not need a research lab to do the cheap version. A security researcher set three inexpensive antennas along a shared apartment wall last year and, without ever decrypting a single thing, mapped his neighbor’s daily routine. He could tell which devices were running. He could tell when a lamp turned on and when the vacuum started. He could tell when he was on the toilet.

The full through-wall body-imaging work still uses specialized lab equipment, not the box from your cable company.

That’s an important distinction.

But look at the trajectory. In 2025, the IEEE ratified a new standard, 802.11bf, that deliberately builds sensing into WiFi itself: presence detection, fall detection, breathing monitoring…. yeah, even monitoring your breathing. Chips implementing it are already appearing. The researchers tested whether you could defend against their attack and found that throttling the reports barely dented accuracy, and encrypting them would mean rewriting the WiFi standard and breaking billions of existing devices.



THAT’s not going to happen. Those devices are not in place in homes across America.

This is not a Comcast problem. You cannot switch providers your way out of it. It is being written into the plumbing.

THE HIDDEN LEGAL TRAP

In 2001, the Supreme Court decided Kyllo v. United States. Police had pointed a thermal imager at a man’s house to figure out what was happening inside. The Court said that it was a search and that it required a warrant. Justice Scalia wrote the opinion.

But he added a condition. The protection applies to sense-enhancing technology “not in general public use.”

THAT is the catch: protection applies to sense-enhancing technology “not in general public use.”

Comcast just handed a sensing device to millions of households and called it a free feature . Every one of those deployments pushes this technology closer to being “ in general public use. ” And the closer it gets, the weaker the Kyllo court case becomes.

The consumer rollout is not simply a privacy problem on its own terms. It is quietly dismantling the constitutional protection that would have applied when law enforcement shows up wanting the same capability.

That is why the German researchers went to the IEEE standards body rather than to a legislature. They said 802.11bf is one of the last chances to build “protection” into the protocol before this becomes universal.

WHAT WE CAN ACTUALLY DO

On drones, ask your state legislator for a warrant requirement. Several states already require probable cause before police drone surveillance, including Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Nevada. That is the single highest-value bill in this space, and California does not have it.

You already know the drill from Grass Valley: file the records requests, go after the contract. I have written about that before, and I will keep writing about it. But the WiFi layer needs a different ask.



This one is not local. Encrypt beamforming feedback. Build privacy into 802.11bf before it ships everywhere. Require affirmative consent from every person in a sensed space, not just the account holder who clicked yes. Write it into the state privacy law that inferred physical presence data is protected data. That is a state and federal conversation, and it needs people asking the question now, while the standard is still being finalized.

This next step is even easier and at your fingertips.

Without a thought, we turn off the TV when we are done watching it. We turn off the microwave. We turn off the car. Every other machine in our lives has an off switch, and we use it without thinking twice. But the modem? The modem runs twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, for years, and not one of us has ever questioned it.

That modem is the mother ship. Everything in your house talks to it, and it is talking back, constantly, whether you are using the internet or not. Turn it off, and there is nothing to read. No signal field, no feedback, nothing to detect. The surveillance in your immediate vicinity simply stops, because you took away what it runs on.

Now get your neighbors to do it. Then their neighbors. Radio does not respect property lines, which cuts both ways, and a street where the modems go dark at night is a street that is genuinely harder to see into.

Nobody had to pass a law to get us to turn off the TV. We just understood what "on" meant. That is the whole ask here. Not a bill, not a lawsuit, not a lawyer. A light switch and about four seconds of your attention.



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