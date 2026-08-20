Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory May's avatar
Gregory May
11h

I always felt that 'the other side could see us' ... if you don't want grandma to see you do it, then don't do it! LOL

Reply
Share
3 replies
Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
12h

Isn't Flock (and all the attention surrounding it) the distraction to Axon as well? (Wonder how "smart" wi-fi "appliances" fit it with the router surveillance, etc issues as well. For those of us who are totally intellectually bereft on "tech" matters, we just have questions, not answers.)

Well, at least it should now be clear to all why the [fake] "lead paint bad" narrative of "kids eating paint chips" [yeah, right] had to be employed a few decades ago to allow for the invasive, illegal "infrared" surveillance capabilities the stazi law enforcement (of "to protect and serve" mantra) seem to enjoy. We now know not to ASSume "they" protect and serve WeThePeople. The predictive programming of that old movie, "Fair Game" with one of the Baldwin dudes, may provide some insight into thermal imaging. 🤷‍♀️

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture