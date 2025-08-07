For the past six months, I’ve been living in the land of peer-reviewed studies, articles, endnotes, government reports, and statutes—knee-deep in regulatory labyrinths. And brace yourself: I’m now dreaming in footnotes. Wish I were kidding. Yes, my brain now bookmarks REM sleep with citation numbers. Somebody, please, send a rescue team (preferably with coffee).

However, this isn’t a pity party; it’s a milestone. I’ve nearly tamed the beast: GenSeven’s Save Our Skies Petition for Rulemaking on “Aviation-Induced Atmospheric Modification.” This magnum opus, with more than 160 citations (every. single. one. excavated, fact-checked, and embedded like a footnoted mosaic), is ready for review by our consulting attorneys, avid researchers, and, of course, the unsung heroes who did the initial research and those who reminded me to eat.

Our geoengineering/aviation Petition for Rulemaking is almost complete!

While those reviewing the first edition of this petition wield their red pens, I’ll be patching up appendices full of the juicy details: links, pages, summaries, all tied in a neat bow to finish off the document. This isn’t just a petition; it’s a white paper, the kind of documentation that’s harder to argue with than your grandmother after her second glass of wine. So the next time someone claims the premise of this petition is buffoonery, you can hand them 50 pages of receipts. Whether you’re educating journalists, activists, policymakers, or the public, this document stands ready to serve as a referenced resource in future debates.

But amid all this regulatory wrangling, I ended up on the other side of the mic for an interview. Former CIA agent (and whistleblower extraordinaire) Jeffrey Prather invited me on his show, The Prather Point, after stumbling across my recent Substack post, where I laid out my conversation with ChatGPT. You can find that conversation here:

Jeffrey’s a pro with a nose for hidden threads, and we dig in. We talk about everything from my solo crossing of Alaska (story time ensues), to the future of AI, the Seventh Generation Principle, to what local resilience actually means to regular people, and, of course, what geoengineering is—and isn’t. Jeffrey also gives a razor-sharp rundown of the current political theater before unleashing me at the 24:25 mark.

So tune in, pour yourself a strong one, and enjoy. This conversation is fresh off the griddle. Meanwhile, I'll be wrapping up this petition-writing rodeo and plotting my escape from Citation Nation.

Watch, laugh, learn: the full interview is below.

INTERVIEW LINK HERE: https://rumble.com/v6x9woq-breaking-epstein-was-fbi-informant.html

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….