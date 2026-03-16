SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Time Banking isn’t bartering or charity, it’s a parallel economy built on shared time, skill, and mutual trust, not money. It can run offline, neighbor to neighbor, notebook to notebook.

WHO THIS IS FOR:

Anyone ready to break free from dependence on the dollar

Families stretching resources without losing quality of life

Faith groups ready to live their values

Local clubs, schools, small businesses, community leaders

Anyone asking, “What can we actually do right now?”

TONIGHT’S WEBINAR:

Monday, March 16th, 6 PM Pacific

Join via Zoom

Meeting ID: 874 9592 6823 · Passcode: 439449

Recorded and posted later this week

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN:

How to start a Time Bank tonight

Rules, structure, and the offline model that survives grid-down conditions

No online banking required

Printable guide to launch in your community

BRING: A notebook, your neighbors, and your determination.

The system’s wobbling. We don’t wait for it to collapse. We build what can’t be taken from us.

ORGANIZING DURING ORGANIZED CHAOS

I don’t know what to call this moment we’re living in. Organized chaos? A controlled demolition? A very expensive, very deadly Truman Show? Whatever name you give it, we all know the writing is on the wall. The petrodollar is wobbling. The Strait of Hormuz is being choked off. And the social fabric, the one they’ve been quietly shredding for decades, is getting thinner by the day.

Which is exactly why I’m asking you to stop what you’re doing, right now, and share this post. Not tomorrow. Now. Because the people in your life who are still half asleep, they freaking need this. Their churches need this. Their neighborhood groups need this. Their families need this.

Tonight at 6 PM Pacific I’m hosting a live webinar on Time Banking, a neighbor-powered, dollar-free economy that I personally ran in Nevada County, CA from 2015 to 2020, as I watched the writing on the wall a long time ago.

I knew then what I know now: we cannot count on systems that were never built to serve us.



In other words, I know time banking inside and out, and the time has come to share everything I know. The dollar is doomed. I can’t whitewash that, and you can’t tell me otherwise. But I don’t see this as a doomsday scenario, unless you happen to be the greenback. This is our opportunity. Full stop. And it’s more beautiful than you think.

THIS WORKS FOR:

A person who wants to stop being dependent on the dollar for every little thing

A family looking to stretch its money further without sacrificing quality of life

A church or faith community ready to walk its talk about loving thy neighbor

A school, a garden club, a neighborhood block, a small business

Anyone who sees what’s coming and wants to do something real about it, today

Time banking is not bartering. It is not charity. It is a parallel economy, built on human time, human skill, and human kindness, that functions completely outside the banking system. No credit card required. No interest. No bailouts. And here’s the version I’m going to teach tonight: the one that doesn’t require electricity, internet, or a functioning grid. Just a notebook, a pen, and your neighbors.

Share

I’ll walk you through the philosophy. The house rules. How to start one in your community, tonight, if you’re motivated enough. I’ll have a printable PDF ready so you can hand it to your neighbors the moment things get bumpy. And trust me, they will get bumpy.



But sometimes life requires a few bumps along the road to get to the ideal destination.

SHARE THIS. SHARE IT NOW. SHARE IT EVERYWHERE.

Post this to your community Facebook, X, Telegram groups. Text it to your pastor, your neighbor, your sister who’s been stocking beans and hasn’t figured out the rest yet. Drop it in your HOA chat. Tag everyone you know who’s been asking “so what do we actually DO about all of this?” THIS is what we do. We build something they can’t take from us.

JOIN ME TONIGHT-

No sign-up, no registration. Just click the link and join us tonight.

Monday, March 16th · 6 PM Pacific

Meeting ID: 874 9592 6823 · Passcode: 439449

Yes, I will be recording this and will post it here this week. If you can’t join us tonight, watch the recording, ask your questions in the comments, and I will help as best I can.

Bring a notebook. Bring your questions. Bring your people. Let’s get to work.



OTHER RELATED ARTICLES/VIDEOS:

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. If you prefer not to use your credit card, checks can be sent to Reinette Senum, PO Box 1972, Nevada City, CA.