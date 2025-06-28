Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Candis
2h

Ironically, Covid was actually the great unmasking. It's much easier to know who one is actually dealing with now, based on their behavior during the great psych-op.

Elizabeth Chapman
2h

Thank you so much for sharing this story and for all of your courageous work over the last 5 years. I imagine there are many communities where similar events have happened and have never been acknowledged let alone resolved. In my community ( an island of 1200 people) my husband , who had recently retired from serving as the doctor on the island for 14 years, made attempts to allay fears and provide practical advice (vitamin D) during the early days of the plandemic. He even hosted outdoor discussion groups so folks could ask questions. This was met with formal complaints to his regulatory College by some of his former patients and cries for him to be silenced. When the shots began rolling out and public health officials spouted their lies about safe and effective, he warned people that this was an experimental product and to do their research. A group of 20 assorted medical people on the island wrote a public letter urging everyone to get their shots and exclaiming their enthusiasm for public health measures. Though they never mentioned my husband, it was clearly meant to discredit him and encourage compliance. Many have since died suddenly, including a few who signed the letter.

