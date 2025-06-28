This week marks five years since the publication of the Open Letter—a moment that quietly, yet profoundly, reshaped the spirit and landscape of my foothill community.

A few months ago, I found myself in one of Nevada City’s well-known gathering places, a kind of spot where, before 2020, you could count on familiar faces and easy conversation. On this night, though, those faces carried the weight of years spent apart, marked by the invisible boundaries that Covid mandates had drawn between us.

The air was thick with a quiet, uneasy tension—a sense that, beneath the surface pleasantries, our community was still nursing wounds, still searching for a way back to the camaraderie and trust that once defined us.

That night, Julie Baker approached me. She was one of the co-authors of the 2020 Open Letter published in The Union, a letter that marked a significant turning point in our county. Released at the height of California’s statewide mask mandate, the letter called for full compliance with the new requirements for face coverings in public spaces. More than a public health appeal, it became a defining moment that highlighted the divisions within our community over how best to respond to the pandemic.

Nonetheless, Julie and I exchanged three minutes of pleasantries while saddling up at the bar. She was preparing to travel to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the arts, and I wished her well. I suggested, perhaps a bit pointedly, that it would be meaningful to create an art installation that captures what our community has endured over the past five years.

Her face lit up, though somewhat uncomfortably, as she responded, “Of course, yeah. I’d love to do that once I get back from D.C.” Then, almost without pause, she added, “Let’s take a selfie,” and with a flick of her hand, the photo was snapped before she could even say, “smile.”

Within hours that night, I was surprised to see that Julie had posted the selfie of the two of us on her Instagram account,….

#forgiveness.

I stared at the post, wondering: Who is forgiving whom? And what does forgiveness mean in a community that has not yet had the conversation it so desperately needs?

A few days later, I texted Julie to clarify her hashtag:

My text exchange with Julie

This really grabbed my attention:

“Now more than ever it is critical that we talk to each other. Even if we have perceived political differences, we can connect as humans who probably have similar goals but just different ways of going about them. So for me #forgiveness was communicating that we need to build bridges and find ways to understand each other through love, service, purpose and community. “

That's not what I gathered from that hashtag, but I’ll roll with it.

THE OPEN LETTER: A TURNING POINT

Allow me to provide a little more background: Near the beginning of the Covid, on June 29th, 2020 (five years ago today), The Union newspaper broke with 160 years of tradition when it posted Julie’s Open Letter. For as long as anyone can remember, submitted pieces were required to bear the signature of just one individual—no exceptions, no committees, no collective bylines. Yet on that day, the paper published an Open Letter not signed by a lone voice, but by 100 of our town’s businesses, nonprofits, residents, and civic leaders.

The letter, authored by Richard and Julie Baker, called for strict adherence to the statewide mask mandate and, more pointedly, for the silencing of dissent.

It was a community-wide dog pile, whether the signatories realized it or not.

The Open Letter began with this:

You pull up to a four-way stop in Nevada County, and no one moves because we all wave to each other to go first. Sound familiar? If so, then you have experienced the Nevada County way. We are the community that takes care of each other. Today, we need that community spirit more than ever.

As a two-time mayor of Nevada City, I have always believed in community spirit and in taking care of this community throughout my twenty years of public service. Even when its members were in the minority, I made it a point to speak up on their behalf.

My adoptive mother always told me that if you want to stand on the right side of history, fight for the underdog.

So I made a practice of it, but it came at a price when I took an immediate and public stand against Governor Newsom’s unilateral mask mandate on June 18th, 2020.

From what I know, I was the only elected official in the state of California at that time calling out the mask mandate. As you can imagine, my outspokenness created a massive uproar within the community.

I thought there would be a choir of elected officials across the state of California, joining me, crying foul, but instead, there was a deafening silence.

My decision was not about provocation or politics. It was grounded in my belief that no governor has the authority to impose a medical device on every Californian’s face, and in my responsibility to listen to residents who could not wear masks for legitimate reasons.

I sought out a wide range of expert opinions and shared them with our community, hoping to empower people to make their own informed decisions.

While I was not personally named in the Open Letter, it was clear who it was directed toward, and it sent a very different message than I would have conveyed at the time: that there was only one acceptable way to think, act, and speak. Those who disagreed were not just wrong, they were to be excluded.

THE COST OF NOT GOING ALONG

The letter’s impact on me was negligible. Years of public service had thickened my skin and given me a quick rebound. But for countless others in Nevada County, people without the privilege or desire to enter the public fray, the consequences were profound. The letter’s signatories included people we all once considered close friends, colleagues, even family. The sense of betrayal ran deep, not just for me, but for a community that had always prided itself on the everyday kindness and open-mindedness one would find throughout Nevada County.

The message was sent, “Don’t bother waving at the four-way stop. Your participation is not wanted.”

Almost overnight, those who could not or would not comply with the mandate became second-class citizens. They were denied entry to businesses, forced to shop from the curb, made to feel unwelcome in their own town, and their businesses were targeted. Children were bullied for not conforming. Family members were uninvited to gatherings and celebrations, and small businesses struggled to survive under the weight of new restrictions and public shaming, etc.

Their exclusion was unmistakable, a stark reminder that belonging here now came with conditions.

WHAT FORGIVENESS REQUIRES

Five years have passed since that Open Letter, and relationships remain frayed; the community has not recovered. While the buildings and familiar features remain the same, the spirit has changed.

Four and a half months have passed since Julie and I last texted each other. The art installation I had hoped for, which I mentioned to Julie as a space for reflection and collective healing, has not materialized. Nor has the communication, the conversation that could have led to understanding and reconciliation, taken place.

FORGIVENESS IS NOT A HASHTAG

Forgiveness isn’t a hashtag you can trend for a day.

It can’t be declared with a post, nor performed for a scrolling audience hungry for virtue signals and viral confessions. True forgiveness requires truth-telling, humility, and the willingness to listen — on both sides. It demands that we acknowledge the harm done to individuals, to families, to the fabric of our community. It asks us to sit together, not as adversaries, but as neighbors, and to share our pain and our hopes for something better.

If I could rewrite that Open Letter, it would say: “We honor the diversity of thought in our community. We invite everyone to an open conversation about a difficult topic during a difficult time that has touched us all in different ways.”

MOVING FORWARD

The wounds of the past five years cannot be brushed aside. They must be faced with courage and compassion. Only then can we begin to heal, not with hashtags, but with honest dialogue and a renewed commitment to the values that once made Nevada County a place of welcome and belonging.

