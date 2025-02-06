As many of my Substack subscribers and followers know, I have featured Kathryn Saari multiple times on my Substack:

Kathryn is a super-sleuth, activist, warrior mama, and Save Our Skies advisor/team member who recently confronted cloud seeding pilots in a video that is picking up steam online.

This activism, documented in an undercover audio recording, tickles me pink and I hope it encourages others to become aware of what's happening above their heads and how to take activism to the streets, so to speak.

The below video is an interview featuring Kathryn, released today by Alfa Vedic, with Dr. Beare Lando and Mike Winner. I've had the honor and enjoyment of being interviewed by Alfa Vedic in the past regarding geoengineering, and I'm thrilled to see them give Kathryn some powerful coverage.

Enjoy this interview. It’s an eye-opener AND inspiring.

Between the abundance of UFO sightings, hot air balloons, armies of drones, and the fog, it seems more people than ever are looking up from their smartphones and wondering what in the world is going on.

Now that you are aware or just became aware of our hijacked skies, you can learn by example! Enjoy the above video!

And….

….. if you want more information on how to read the skies, take water samples, and be an activist, please join our Save Our Skies Swarm Webinars on the 2nd Tuesday and 4th Wednesday of every month!



Our next Swarm Webinar is THIS Tuesday, 6pm, February 11th:



Webinar Link:

https://tinyurl.com/26ysfaj3

Meeting ID: 852 4289 7498

Passcode: 089341

