Nestled at the heart of California’s Monterey Bay, Moss Landing is where the land and sea seem to conspire in beauty. Here, the Elkhorn Slough winds through a patchwork of tidal wetlands, home to playful otters, migratory birds, and a kaleidoscope of native wildflowers.

Just minutes from the quaint fishing village, ranches and small farms dot the landscape. Fields of strawberries, lettuce, and artichokes stretch toward the horizon, punctuated by weathered barns and the occasional herd of grazing cattle. Perched on a bluff, Capurro Ranch offers sweeping views of the ocean and the famed wetlands, where locals and visitors alike can fish, kayak, or simply watch the sunset over the estuary.

This is a working landscape, rich with life and history. Family farms and organic growers supply the region’s markets, while the rhythms of ranch life continue much as they have for generations.

The air smells of salt and earth, and the only sounds are the calls of shorebirds and the distant hum of tractors. Nature and agriculture coexist in a delicate balance here, and the community’s connection to the land runs deep.

Then, on January 16th, 2025, that fragile harmony was shattered forever.

THE FIRE THAT NEVER ENDS

The fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant began in the afternoon of January 16, 2025, with little warning; a small flicker in the heart of the world’s largest battery array quickly erupted into an industrial inferno.

The blaze destroyed much of the 300-megawatt lithium battery array, forced the evacuation of over a thousand residents, and caused significant disruptions in the surrounding area.

A 300 MW battery discharges the same amount of energy as burning over 20,000 gallons of gasoline, or roughly the energy released by detonating 250 tons of TNT.

While this wasn’t the first incident at the site, it was by far the most severe, igniting widespread concern about the safety of large-scale battery storage.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An example of thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries.

Fueled by rows upon rows of densely packed lithium-ion cells, the blaze rapidly overwhelmed the plant’s safety systems, sending towering flames and thick, toxic smoke billowing into the sky above Monterey Bay.

First responders rushed to the scene, but the fire’s intensity and the risk of catastrophic battery explosions forced them to take a cautious approach, allowing the fire to burn largely unchecked for several days.

Outraged citizens and activists speak out.

Share

As the flames raged, over 1,200 residents were evacuated, roads were closed, and emergency alerts warned the broader community to shelter indoors. This marked the beginning of a disaster that would leave lasting scars on the land and its people.

In the aftermath, scientists from San José State University’s Moss Landing Marine Laboratories found alarmingly high levels of heavy metals, specifically nickel, manganese, and cobalt, in the marsh soils of nearby Elkhorn Slough.

These metals, released as nanoparticles during the fire, were measured at concentrations hundreds to thousands of times above normal.

Nanoparticulate matter may sound insignificant, but manganese nanoparticles (30–40 nm) have been shown in animal studies to disrupt the BBB, leading to brain entry, neurotoxicity, and behavioral dysfunctions.

The contamination poses a serious threat to both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, as these metals can persist in soil and water, move through the environment, and accumulate in the food web. The Elkhorn Slough, a critical estuary known for its biodiversity, now faces risks of disrupted plant growth, altered soil chemistry, and harm to fish and wildlife.

The human health implications are also concerning. Residents have reported respiratory problems and skin irritations, possibly linked to contaminated dust and soil exposure. While some drinking water sources have shown elevated metal levels, the long-term risks remain unclear.

The community response has been swift and vocal, with residents, some represented by high-profile advocates like Erin Brockovich, filing lawsuits against the plant’s operator, Vistra Energy, and PG&E (though PG&E is no longer the owner).

To Register, Go To: https://www.visitmarin.org/event-calendar/2025/may-2025/new-living-expo-at-marin-center-may-9-11-2025-2/. To Volumteer for Event, Contact: info@neveragainmosslanding.org

Activists and local groups demand greater transparency, ongoing environmental testing, and accountability from the company and regulatory agencies.

In response to the disaster, there have been renewed calls for stricter regulations and improved safety protocols for battery storage facilities, particularly those located near sensitive environments. Ongoing monitoring and environmental testing are underway, but experts warn that cleanup will be extremely challenging, if not impossible, and that some ecological impacts may be irreversible.

The Moss Landing fire has also sparked a broader debate about the future of energy storage. It highlights the inherent and often hidden dangers of renewable energy, which demand robust safety measures and responsible siting of new technologies.

In short, the incident has left a toxic legacy in one of California’s most important coastal ecosystems, raised urgent public health questions, and forced a critical reexamination of how we power the grid in the age of electrification.

Lithium battery factory fires are the kind that keep on giving-they are nearly impossible to control, even after being extinguished, as was the case with Moss Landing on February 25th, 2025.

WHY THE MOSS LANDING FIRE PUTS THE “SALAD BOWL OF THE WORLD” AT RISK

The Moss Landing region, nestled in Monterey County, sits at the heart of one of America’s most prolific agricultural belts. Known as the “Salad Bowl of the World,” this area’s rich soils and temperate climate support vast fields of lettuce, broccoli, spinach, strawberries, artichokes, and more, alongside thriving mushroom farms and organic vegetable growers.

The toxic smoke plumes reportedly extended well beyond Moss Landing, raising concerns about contamination reaching deep into the valley’s rich farmland. With prevailing winds and the close proximity, the fire’s fallout had the potential to impact agricultural communities and produce fields throughout the Salinas Valley, underscoring how quickly an industrial disaster in Moss Landing could ripple across one of the nation’s most vital food-producing regions.

Local ranches and family farms have supplied fresh produce to grocery chains and restaurants across the country for generations. Monterey County ranks as California’s third-largest agricultural producer and devotes over a million acres to feeding the nation. From the fields surrounding Moss Landing, truckloads of fruits and vegetables are shipped daily to major supermarkets and distribution centers, ultimately landing on store shelves from coast to coast.

In addition to its economic significance, this region’s produce is a staple in American households, appearing in everything from bagged salads at national retailers to fresh strawberries at local farmers’ markets. Companies like Lakeside Organic Gardens and Far West Fungi distribute their harvests nationwide, while countless other growers supply chains like Whole Foods, Safeway, and Walmart.

Monterey County official Marni Flagg was asked why there are no plans to test the soil or waterways, and why not do it now. She responded, “It is not prudent to produce samples when we don’t know what we are looking for at this time.”

Lord help us all.

The area’s reputation for pristine, high-quality crops has made it a linchpin in the country’s food system. But now, with concerns about heavy metal contamination following the Moss Landing battery fire, questions loom about the safety of this vital food supply and where these potentially affected products may ultimately end up.

THE RISING THREAT OF LITHIUM FACTORIES: WE’RE ALL AT RISK

Across the United States, the expansion of lithium battery factories is accelerating at a breakneck pace. Driven by government incentives, energy security goals, and the explosive growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, major companies like Stryten Energy, Lyten, and Forge Battery are investing billions in new gigafactories from Nevada to North Carolina.

Facilities are springing up in established industrial hubs and rural communities, promising thousands of high-tech jobs and positioning the U.S. as a global leader in next-generation battery manufacturing.

But at what cost?

A lithium battery facility in any community or rural area directly threatens that community and its surrounding areas.

The scale is staggering: Stryten Energy alone is ramping up to 24 gigawatts of domestic manufacturing capacity, while Lyten’s new Nevada plant will produce up to 10 gigawatt-hours of lithium-sulfur batteries annually, and Forge Battery is expanding its North Carolina site with $100 million in federal funding.

Yet, this rapid buildout is meeting fierce resistance at the local level. Across the country, communities are pushing back against new battery plants, citing concerns over environmental safety, fire risks, water use, and the long-term impact on farmland and neighborhoods.

Residents have organized town halls, filed lawsuits, and demanded stricter oversight, arguing that the promise of jobs and economic growth does not outweigh the potential hazards, especially in the wake of high-profile incidents like the Moss Landing fire.

Share

PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKES

On January 28, 2025, the Morro Bay City Council unanimously adopted an Urgency Ordinance (No. 668) that imposed an immediate two-year moratorium on the acceptance, approval, establishment, or expansion of any grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) within city limits.

This emergency measure was prompted directly by the January 16, 2025, fire at the Moss Landing BESS facility, which is owned by the same applicant seeking to build a similar facility in Morro Bay.

The ordinance cites the Moss Landing disaster as a key reason for urgent action. It highlights the risks of fire, explosion, and toxic smoke, as well as the city’s unique vulnerability due to its dense neighborhoods, sensitive environment, and reliance on tourism.

IT’S NOT JUST CALI ENVIRONMENTALISTS SAYING HELL NO

In Van Zandt County, Texas, a vibrant patchwork of natural beauty and rural charm, a district judge has issued a temporary restraining order halting the construction and delivery of lithium-ion batteries for the Amador battery energy storage project, led by Finland-based Taaleri Energia and several partner companies, near Canton, Texas.

The order, prompted by a petition from county officials, prohibits the companies from bringing any lithium batteries into the county until they fully comply with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) fire codes. Local leaders and residents have raised serious concerns about the project's safety, particularly regarding the risk of fire, potential environmental impacts on soil and air quality, and whether local emergency services are equipped to handle a battery-related incident.

Since its announcement in late 2024, the Amador project has faced steady opposition from the community. Residents have expressed distrust in the technology's current safety standards and the facility's foreign ownership.

The county also seeks support from former President Trump to bolster its efforts against the project… I wish them luck with that.



Officials emphasized that compliance with all safety and hazard mitigation protocols is non-negotiable before further development can proceed. If the companies fail to meet these standards within the restraining order period, Van Zandt County officials plan to pursue a permanent injunction to block the project entirely.

As the U.S. races toward a reckless battery-powered future, the clash between national ambition and local apprehension shapes the next chapter of America’s energy transition.



WHAT CAN YOU DO?

To Register, Go To: https://neveragainmosslanding.org/join-us/

In addition to signing up with NeverAgainMossLanding.org to stay informed and connected with local advocacy efforts, people can take several concrete steps to fight the expansion of lithium battery factories and protect their communities.

Organizing and attending town halls, joining or forming local action groups, and partnering with organizations like the Center for Health, Environment & Justice division can amplify community voices and increase pressure on decision-makers.

Residents can demand independent environmental testing, push for stricter zoning and safety ordinances, and advocate for moratoriums or emergency ordinances, like those seen in Morro Bay, to halt new projects until comprehensive safety and health reviews are completed.

To support farmers, ranchers, and wildlife affected by the Moss Landing fire, community members can help document environmental and health impacts, assist with independent soil and water testing, and promote local food safety campaigns.

Volunteering with or donating to local farm support funds, wildlife rescue organizations, and legal defense efforts can provide direct aid.

There are several local organizations and relief funds that people can donate to to support farms, ranches, and the broader community impacted by the Moss Landing fire:

Moss Landing Fire Relief Fund (Community Foundation for Monterey County): This fund was specifically established to support households and businesses affected by the January 16, 2025, fire, including local farms and ranches. The fund provides direct financial assistance and coordinates with local partners for distribution efforts. A separate business relief program for agricultural operations impacted by the fire13 also exists.

Elkhorn Slough Foundation: This local nonprofit works to restore habitat, protect native species, and support healthy farms and ranches in the Moss Landing area. Donations help with ongoing conservation and recovery efforts for both wildlife and agricultural lands affected by the disaster.

Northern Monterey County Foundation: Serving Moss Landing and surrounding communities, this foundation supports local recovery and resilience initiatives, including those benefiting farms and ranches.

Farm Aid: While national, Farm Aid provides resources and direct assistance to family farmers in crisis, including those affected by disasters like the Moss Landing fire. Their Farmer Resource Network connects farmers to aid and support services.

Supporting these organizations ensures that donations go directly toward relief, recovery, and long-term resilience for local farms, ranches, and the environment in the Moss Landing area.

Finally, raising public awareness through social media, local media outreach, and by sharing personal stories can help build broader coalitions and keep pressure on regulators and companies to prioritize public health and environmental protection.

OTHER RELATED COLUMNS:

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….