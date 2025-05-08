Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAired's avatar
JAired
3h

When all the world could be utilizing Tesla's "free energy."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
arthur saftlas's avatar
arthur saftlas
3h

I just read this.artile about what happened in January. Am I the only one who did not hear about this incident, or was it very hushed up?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture