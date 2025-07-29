Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Pamela
2d

Why can’t they make a camping park like the RV parks. Everyone has hookups, trees for shade, bathrooms,showers that clean automatically, central kitchen with volunteers to cook and another area for those who want to prepare their own meals, medical clinic to help people get off drugs, organic garden where people can grow food and sell left overs to outside community. tents donated by silicone valley and playground for Children. And while that’s happening build housing that has affordable or remodel the asylums into apartments. Last year Newscum, spent over 11 billion on illegal migrants medical care, and is in the budget for 2026, but no money for homeless people or little. Santa Cruz did a good job with homeless gardens that they even sell at farmers markets. I think that still running. https://homelessgardenproject.org/.

Being creative and inspiring people to build a working community. Putting our tax dollars to good use instead in the pockets of bureaucrats.

There are many more ideas just gave to be creative!

Erica
2d

Although I've come to understand the Trump terminology. Alot of times what he's saying many misinterpret as something that it's not really what he's saying or referring to. Such as the use of insane asylum. I think he could have picked better words but maybe the real meaning of his comment is "Homeless shelters or more drug & alcohol rehabilitation facilities"

An example. The "Paradise Fires" He came to assess the damage and said they could have been prevented by using a big "rake". So many ran with that like what an idiot.

I knew exactly what he was talking about. "Forest Management" Having worked for the US FOREST SERVICE in my younger years, that's exactly what we did. Essentially "rake" the forest. Clear underbrush, clear dead and downed trees, thinned trees so the stronger can survive and plant seeding for new growth. Fortunately, a lot in his administration understand Trump terminology too.

Don't read too much into the use of insane asylum. Personally I don't think that's what he really means.

He's for the People, helping the people and in just 6 months what he's done for our economy is fantastic.

I can't say the same for the Cali governor & government. I'm paying $4.99 per gal of gas. Grrrrrrrrrrrr.

