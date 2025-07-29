San Francisco’s new ordinance, the Supreme Court’s decision, and President Trump’s recent executive order mark a seismic shift away from the “hands-off” era of homelessness. Are those without homes now on a one-way ticket to the insane asylum?

SAN FRANCISCO’S TWO-HOUR RV PARKING LIMIT

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors just passed a law imposing a citywide two-hour parking limit for all RVs and oversized vehicles (over 22 feet long or 7 feet high), regardless of whether someone lives in their “home on wheels” or parks near the stately bungalows of the city’s affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood. The intent, City Hall claims, is to clear public spaces, prevent the city’s distinct urban flavor from devolving into a sprawling campout, and “give families better options” by nudging them toward government-offered housing, none of which exists.

The city has identified 437 RVs being used as homes, most of which are occupied by people priced out of anything resembling affordable living in California. Many aren’t your stereotypical “homeless” individuals squatting on the streets; many are families, with working parents and school-age children, all forced out of the California Dream by sky-high costs.

In 2021, San Mateo restricted any vehicle from parking longer than four hours in specific locations. Now, San Francisco has taken that baton and cut the time limit in half.

City leaders outside San Francisco are worried they’ll inherit a mass exodus of RV dwellers, which, frankly, they should expect. There will almost certainly be a migration of RVs searching for somewhere to land, as the state’s perpetual housing shortage shows no sign of letting up.

The city handed out what they considered a fig leaf of compassion: a select number of individuals currently living in RVs before May 2025 could register for a six-month permit, on one condition: accept city housing and surrender the RV once they were housed. Now that the window is closed, no new permits are being issued. The city is even dangling a buyback at $175 per RV foot (just in case your home-on-wheels doubles as your nest egg). Late to the May sign-up? The two-hour clock starts ticking.

The streets of San Francisco

So, if you have a 22-foot RV, you could receive from the City of San Francisco a whopping $3,850 for the vehicle, enough to buy a set of tires, but not enough for a car to toodle around town.

Enforcement kicks in by fall. Move your RV or get towed. And with neighboring towns rightfully nervous about becoming the next soft spot for “van life” refugees, it’s clear the Bay Area’s welcome mat is getting smaller by the minute.

THE SUPREME COURT’S DECISION ON HOMELESSNESS: GRANTS PASS v. JOHNSON

Being homeless has become tougher not only in California, but across the nation; the high court, meanwhile, delivered a stinging 6-3 ruling upholding the right of municipalities to criminalize sleeping outside, even when no shelter is available.

In the past, a city could not remove a homeless individual unless it had shelter to provide.

Again, there were very few shelters available, thus helping the burgeoning number of homeless to swell on Californian and American streets.

The recent high court decision stemmed from Grants Pass, Oregon, where the city fined, ticketed, and threatened jail for folks caught camping in public. The homeless community argued this violated the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Lower courts agreed, until SCOTUS lowered the gavel.

Writing for the majority, Justice Gorsuch declared that banning “camping” applies to all and doesn’t single out the poor; punishment for having nowhere else to go, he says, is not “cruel and unusual” under the Constitution. The dissent, led by Justice Sotomayor, cut to the chase: the ruling “leaves the most vulnerable in our society with an impossible choice: stay awake or be arrested.”

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN ON THE GROUND?

The recent Supreme Court ruling gives cities the legal green light to "move along" encampments and penalize unsheltered people, even when there are not enough shelter beds available. This decision effectively reverses years of "housing-first" legal precedent, notably the Martin v. Boise case in the Ninth Circuit, where it had been established that cities could not criminalize sleeping outside if shelter beds were unavailable.

However, “housing-first” never became a reality for most, left to fend for themselves on the streets.

Given the profound shortage of shelter beds in California, the streets of every Democratic-run city have been overrun, resembling a scene straight out of a Hollywood zombie thriller.

The streets of L.A.

Personally, I’ve been far from thrilled by the trash, needles, human feces, stench of urine, and rat infestations. Still, much of this can be attributed more to city leaders than to the homeless themselves. We have allowed this crisis to fester, perhaps to pave the way for harsher laws and to justify what’s coming next.

Insane asylum, anyone?

I’ve had deep compassion for those left to survive on the streets, battling addiction and mental illness with little to no support. At the same time, I empathize with the business owners, residents, and visitors who feel abandoned, left holding the bag as the fraying social fabric unravels around them. It’s been a harrowing and unbearable slide into an apocalyptic scene on the once golden streets of California, where hope flickers amid despair.

This crisis isn’t a problem any one group created alone; rather, it is the result of decades of failed policies, underfunded safety nets, and the stark inequalities baked into the system - including homelessness being big business for NGOs, cities, and counties that would prefer not to solve the problem but to keep profiting from the situation.

This is what California's homelessness bankrolls:

California Dreaming Spending

As the city swings between compassion and crackdown, the question remains: how do we find a humane solution that honors the dignity of all Californians (and Americans), whether housed or unhoused, before the golden streets become irredeemable wastelands?

Now, with the new ruling, it becomes easier for California and other states to adopt more punitive approaches to homelessness. Critics warn that this shift only compounds the barriers to stability for the unhoused by exposing them to fines, arrest records, and the relentless cycle of being moved from place to place, all while the root causes — such as sky-high rents, stagnant wages, and inadequate mental health safety nets — remain unaddressed.

This reverses the prior legal framework where protections existed to prevent criminalizing homelessness in the absence of alternatives, leading to concern about increased hardship for vulnerable populations.

However, for the first time in many decades, another option has become available for the homeless: the reopening of America’s insane asylums.

HOW DID WE GET HERE TO BEGIN WITH?

Historically, large-scale deinstitutionalization of mental health facilities began in the 1950s and 1960s across the United States, fueled by the introduction of psychiatric medications, growing criticism of poor conditions in asylums, and a push for “community-based” mental health care—which, from my personal experience as a city council member and homeless advocate, has been close to non-existent.

An insane asylum in America before the massive nationwide shuttering.

This shift led to the closure of many state-run psychiatric hospitals and the release of thousands of patients into outpatient care or, unfortunately, homelessness on the streets.

In California, then-Governor Ronald Reagan played a key role in this process during the 1960s, signing legislation and supporting policies that led to the closure of numerous mental institutions, both as part of the national deinstitutionalization trend and due to state budget considerations.

While deinstitutionalization aimed to provide more humane and effective care, inadequate community services and supports often left many without proper treatment or shelter, contributing to a rise in homelessness and untreated mental illness in public spaces.

These decades-old political decisions, along with the lack of supportive services and so-called “community-based” wrap-around services, have failed miserably.

WHERE WILL THE UNHOUSED GO NOW? INSANE ASYLUMS.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at addressing homelessness and public disorder by facilitating the involuntary institutionalization of individuals experiencing serious mental illness and substance use disorders; who represent approximately 40 to 55% of the total estimated 771,000 homeless population in the United States today.

Given this, roughly 308,400 to 424,050 homeless individuals across the country may be subject to institutionalization under this policy.

The order directs federal agencies to prioritize funding for states and municipalities that enforce strict prohibitions on open drug use, urban camping, and loitering, while easing legal barriers that have previously limited civil commitment. This move effectively expands the use of forced treatment and long-term institutionalization for homeless individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others.

The administration touts this approach as a way to restore order to American cities and move people from the streets into treatment facilities, reversing years of "housing-first" policies that prioritized permanent housing with optional support services that rarely materialized.

Critics, including civil liberties organizations and public health experts, warn that this policy risks returning to an era of warehousing vulnerable populations in institutions and criminalizing homelessness rather than addressing root causes like affordable housing shortages and systemic underfunding of mental health care.

WHAT DO WE DO?

I do find it a bit ironic that we can afford to reopen insane asylums, yet we cannot fund affordable housing. As I mentioned above, as a homeless advocate, I believe the state and federal governments have failed miserably.

Now, with the return of these asylums, we will “clean up” our streets, though perhaps at the cost of ignoring the harrowing cries of abuse that will most likely occur within these institutions, similar to the elder abuse we see in retirement homes today..

What I have learned as a homeless advocate is that if a homeless person does not have a sense of purpose, they will never escape homelessness. I do hope these institutions have an unprecedented goal of instilling such purpose, as was seen on rare occasions in the insane asylums of our past:

I won’t be holding my breath, however.

This is an extraordinarily complex situation, one that fills me with great angst, because either way we go, whether the homeless remain surviving on the streets or are locked behind closed doors with little advocacy, neither is an ideal outcome.

I am often asked, “How do we solve this?” The answer is not found on the streets or inside institutions once the damage is done. It lies in reconfiguring and rebuilding our family units, restoring an education system that doesn’t indoctrinate children but instead teaches them to be better human beings, stopping the overprescription of psychiatric medications for kids, removing screens as mere babysitters, and reprioritizing childhood as one of America’s foremost objectives.

Clearly, we have a long and arduous road ahead.

