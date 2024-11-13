All,

I can’t tell you how many people have had difficulty logging in and staying on the MAHA website to vote for my nomination (or anyone else’s, for that matter).

Last night, during our Save Our Skies Swarm webinar, one of our attendees, Donna, showed us the trick. Please pass this on to anyone you know who has difficulty voting and leaving an endorsement for my nomination under “Environment and Nature Conservancy.” Many people are having issues after creating a login and password and then getting logged out over and over again.

So…..

Go here:

https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/latest

When you start typing in your email address, the secret "link" below the box appears. This link allows you to skip the password and sends a link to click on instead. Clicking on the link takes you to the list of nominees.

AND CHECK YOUR SPAM FOLDER FOR THE EMAIL FROM MAHA!

Thank you all for your patience and persistance!

Reinette

